Camden, NJ

94.5 PST

Happy Holidays! This South Jersey Town Is Offering FREE Parking Through Jan 1

For anyone visiting Camden New Jersey during the holidays, here's one less thing you have to worry about: paying for parking!. Camden Parking Authority is offering FREE metered parking to Camden visitors and residents from Monday, Dec 12 - Jan 1, 2023. Call it a Christmas gift during the holiday season! It's all in an effort to promote visitors to come shop and see the sites.
CAMDEN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

After COVID pause, Samaritan hosts Celebration of Life

Hospice care provider Samaritan will celebrate 40 plus years of care to families in five counties at its Celebration of Life Gala on Feb. 11. The returning in-person gala will be presented by Holman Enterprises at DoubleTree by Hilton Cherry Hill Philadelphia and will be hosted by Fox 29 meteorologist Kathy Orr. There will also be food and live music by Masquerade.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Tips Given After Bear Sightings In Berkeley

BERKELEY – The local police put out a message letting people know that there have been some black bear sightings in the township and what to do if you encounter one. “It’s important to remember that although they are generally scared of humans they are opportunistic feeders and they do end up in areas outside of their normal habitat. It goes without saying that you shouldn’t attempt to make contact with a bear. Like any wild animal they can be dangerous. Seeing one can be alarming but there are some things you can do to prevent them from going by you,” police said.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

$207,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ – A $207,080 winning lottery ticket has been sold in Camden County, so double-check your tickets. The New Jersey Lottery Commission has reported that one lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn, winning the $207,080 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, December 10, drawing. The winning numbers were: 03, 10, 29, 31 and 36 and the XTRA number was: 04. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. The winning ticket was sold at Gloucester City Discount Liquors, 139 South Broadway, Gloucester City in Camden County. The post $207,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Camden County appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
firststateupdate.com

See When Santa Is Headed To Your Newark Neighborhood On A Fire Truck

Santa has asked Aetna Hose, Hook, and Ladder to assist with transportation and his collection of non-perishable foods for the Delaware Food Bank and Newark Area Welfare Committee. Here is the latest list of the remaining locations and neighborhoods scheduled for Santa visits. Some times may have been adjusted from previous posts to accommodate the schedule requirements.
NEWARK, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Home repair issues add to difficulties keeping low-income owners, senior citizens in their homes

Substandard housing and repair costs have a clear link to housing affordability - and health - according to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Delaware. The Delaware Community Foundation funded the study on behalf of Habitat for Humanity in all three Delaware counties. New Castle County Habitat for Humanity CEO Kevin Smith said identifying and fixing a variety of repairs can help people of lower incomes as well as senior citizens stay in their homes and avoid having to find other, more costly housing or going to the rental market.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
PIX11

Massive model railroad in New Jersey a popular attraction during holidays

FLEMINGTON, N.J. (PIX11) – Some things come to life at Christmas, but the world’s largest model railroad doesn’t need the holidays to shine. “The adjective people use to describe this most often is ‘amazing,'” said Patrick Bentz, manager of Northlandz. Inside a space in Hunterdon County is a visual and engineering marvel: about 100 trains […]
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Residents Desperately Want To See A Trader Joe’s In Galloway, NJ

Why are there always so many stores that we find ourselves dreaming about having here in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties?. When it comes to South Jersey's western counties like Gloucester, Camden, and Burlington, they seem to have so many locations of all the places we Southeastern Jerseyans wish we had, at the very least, only one of them! We're not picky! We don't need multiple locations at once. We're patient!
GALLOWAY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Humpback Whale Washes Ashore in NJ

A whale carcass that washed up at the Jersey Shore over the weekend has been buried in the sand, officials said. The 30-foot humpback was discovered in Strathmere, New Jersey, around 7 a.m. Saturday. An expert from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center said it’s unclear how the juvenile whale died....
STRATHMERE, NJ
CBS Philly

30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore in Cape May County

UPPER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, Atlantic County, was called to an unusual find Saturday morning. A 30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore at Strathmere Beach, Cape May County.The whale is still lying on the beach and is expected to be removed by the town. New Jersey wildlife workers were dealing with a similar situation back in July. A humpback whale washed up under a dock in the area of Grassy Sound Marina just off the coast in North Wildwood.  And two years ago, in December 2020, a town in Ocean County had to bury a frozen dead whale as its removal would have been nearly impossible.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Pennsylvania Thrift Shops Worth Visiting

Located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the Philly AIDS Thrift is a non-profit organization that sells donated goods. The proceeds are distributed to local AIDS organizations. The Philly AIDS Thrift donates nearly $3 million to local AIDS organizations each year. The funds are distributed through an annual grant-giving program. The store is also a significant source of income for the AIDS community in Philadelphia. It is operated by volunteers and sells anything that is donated. The store offers clothing, books, DVDs, furniture, and home goods. The Philly AIDS Thrift also offers free HIV testing throughout the year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
camdencounty.com

92 New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Camden County

The outcomes from these antigen tests, unlike the results from the polymerase chain reaction, (PCR) are probable positive cases. These daily numbers are added into our aggregated lab tested PCR metrics. Of the 66 cases, 11 are among patients under 18 years old. The average age of the newly infected...
CAMDEN, NJ

