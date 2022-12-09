ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 On Your Side

Cole Beasley returning to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley is returning to Buffalo. The Bills announced they had signed him to the practice squad Tuesday morning. Beasley is coming out of retirement to join the Bills. He played two games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season before calling it a career.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Selfless Among Us: Bills superfan LeShawn Jerman gives his gameday experience to others

BUFFALO, N.Y. — LeShawn Jerman's love of the Buffalo Bills goes way back to when he was a kid growing up on Long Island in the 1980s. "They were starting the Super Bowl years. That's when I started watching Bruce Smith, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed, and the boys, and I gravitated toward being a huge Bills fan. And also the Bills are the only team that plays in New York," Jerman said.
BUFFALO, NY
The Comeback

Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment

When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUSTIN, TX
