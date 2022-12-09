BUFFALO, N.Y. — LeShawn Jerman's love of the Buffalo Bills goes way back to when he was a kid growing up on Long Island in the 1980s. "They were starting the Super Bowl years. That's when I started watching Bruce Smith, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed, and the boys, and I gravitated toward being a huge Bills fan. And also the Bills are the only team that plays in New York," Jerman said.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO