Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOCO
Nearly every Oklahoma trooper has completed active shooter training, OHP says
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Highway Patrol said almost every trooper in the state has now gone through a specialized active shooter training. Gov. Kevin Stitt issued "Mission: Secure Oklahoma Schools," a mandate requiring all troopers get the training done by the end of the year. Trooper Eric Foster said they are on track to meet that goal.
KOCO
WATCH: OKC Zoo aquatics team adds 'Fish-mas tree' to aquarium
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo brought a little Christmas spirit to some fish this week. The zoo's aquatics team provided a holiday enrichment for the Oklahoma Trails aquarium fish in the form of a "Fish-mas" tree. Of course, the tree came with ornaments. "Merry Fish-mas from the...
KOCO
Norman community honors 'Cookie Queen' during candlelight vigil
NORMAN, Okla. — The Norman community plans to gather Monday night to honor a businesswoman who died in the Cleveland County Jail last week. Shannon Hanchett, the owner of the Okie Baking Co., will be honored by friends and family during a candlelight vigil outside her bake shop. Hanchett...
KOCO
Gov. Kevin Stitt says Mexican consulate will open spring 2023 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Tuesday a Mexican consulate is scheduled to open in Oklahoma City next spring. The Consulate of Mexico will provide services and assistance to Oklahoma's growing Mexican community, according to a news release. “As Oklahoma’s Mexican community grows, I’m glad that these Oklahomans...
KOCO
Oklahoma City Police Department mourns death of 20-year veteran
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department is mourning the death of an officer who suffered a medical emergency. Authorities said Master Sgt. Loc Nguyen died Tuesday night after being taken to a hospital for a medical emergency. He was a 20-year veteran with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
KOCO
How often do tornadoes happen in the winter in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA CITY — The National Weather Service said an EF-2 tornado hit the town of Wayne early Tuesday morning. It raises a question for a lot of Oklahomans: how often do tornadoes happen in the winter?. Meteorologist Sabrina Bates looked back at the data in Oklahoma. Watch the video...
KOCO
Crews respond to scene of semi crash in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews responded to the scene of a semi crash in Oklahoma City. On Tuesday morning, crews responded to a scene on the ramp on westbound Interstate 44 to southbound I-44 just west of May Avenue due to a semi-crash. The road is closed at this time.
KOCO
Oklahoma City chef shares story after brain aneurysm
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City chef shared her story after a brain aneurysm. Soreeta Hinds was hospitalized for nearly a month. "It's just so hard to wrap your brain around you going to work and being fine one day, and then you just wake up and you have a brain aneurysm and a disability," Hinds said.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police officer dead after medical emergency
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City police officer is dead after a medical emergency Tuesday night. MSgt. Loc Nguyen is being remembered by his colleagues and the community he served. The president of the Fraternal Order of Police, Mark Nelson, said Nguyen will be missed. The FOP said Nguyen...
KOCO
Oklahoma City landmark to be featured on US stamp in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City landmark will be featured on a U.S. stamp in 2023. The U.S. Postal Service announced that the Skydance Bridge would be among four bridges that will be on a Presorted First-Class Mail stamp. The other bridges include the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown, Connecticut; the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge in Omaha, Nebraska; and the Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge in Bettendorf, Iowa, and Moline, Illinois.
KOCO
Red Cross offers help, comfort after tornado hits McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — The American Red Cross of Oklahoma offered help and comfort after a tornado hit McClain County. Overnight Monday and Tuesday morning, severe storms moved across Oklahoma and caused damage in Wayne. A tornado was confirmed to have touched down in Wayne. The Red Cross released...
KOCO
Two brothers arrested following Saturday shooting in Bricktown
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two brothers were arrested after a shooting in Oklahoma City's Bricktown district Saturday night. Oklahoma City police said the incident occurred outside Harkins Theatres. A 19-year-old and a 14-year-old are facing charges after three people were shot. "It was a dispute between two juveniles earlier in...
KOCO
Body camera video shows day Norman 'Cookie Queen' was arrested
NORMAN, Okla. — Body camera video showed the day Shannon Hanchett, also known as the "Cookie Queen," was arrested by Norman police. Hanchett was inside an AT&T store on Nov. 26 when an employee called 911 about her behavior. "Hi, are you Shannon?" said an officer. "My husband has...
KOCO
Agents with EPA on scene in Chickasha as part of active investigation
CHICKASHA, Okla. — Agents with the Environmental Protection Agency are on a scene in Chickasha as part of an active investigation. On Tuesday, agents with the EPA were on a scene at Bordwine Construction off Pike’s Peak Street in Chickasha. The EPA confirmed it was part of an active investigation into a hand sanitizer factory.
KOCO
Friends, family mourn loss of Stillwater man found dead under bridge
STILLWATER, Okla. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Stillwater man who was found dead under a bridge. Authorities are now investigating the death as a homicide. Police said a passerby was walking in the area when they saw a man unresponsive under the bridge. That’s...
KOCO
Family dispute leaves one dead in rural Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A family dispute turned deadly Sunday in rural Cleveland County. The Cleveland County Sheriff's office said a man shot his brother and then killed himself after an argument broke out in a home near Newalla. "Our deputies arrived on scene and we quickly found out...
KOCO
Norman City Council member calls for action to help people experiencing homelessness
NORMAN, Okla. — A Norman City Council member is calling for more action to help people experiencing homelessness after the council was told an encampment would be removed next week. Ward 1 Councilwoman Brandi Studley said there aren't enough solutions for the homeless issue. She also said her call...
KOCO
Overnight storms, tornado cause damage in Wayne
WAYNE, Okla. — Overnight Monday and Tuesday morning, severe storms moved across Oklahoma and caused damage in Wayne. The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado that touched down was an EF2. KOCO 5 spoke with the McClain County emergency manager after the tornado hit. Wayne Public Schools announced schools...
KOCO
Crews respond to fire at former OKCPS building for second time in six months
OKLAHOMA CITY — Multiple fires were discovered early Wednesday morning in an abandoned school building in Oklahoma City. Authorities said a passerby saw smoke coming from a building near Northwest 10th Street and Classen Boulevard around 4:05 a.m. and called 911. Crews responded to the scene and saw smoke and a trash fire in separate rooms on the second floor of a structure that used to be an Oklahoma City Public Schools building.
KOCO
One person shot after Facebook Marketplace meet-up
OKLAHOMA CITY — An attempted robbery during a Facebook Marketplace deal Saturday left one person in the hospital and another in jail. Oklahoma City police said the shooting happened while a man was trying to sell gold chains. Police said he met up with two strangers who had agreed to buy the $2,000 chain.
Comments / 0