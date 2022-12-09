“At 21 lbs. I am a REALLY big boy, but I’m the perfect cat for you to adopt!” Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day

Read full article on original website
“I know I look sad now, but I’d cheer up if you adopt and take me home!” Cobb County Courier’s Sad Dog of the Day, December 13
One thing that's difficult to figure out in choosing a Dog of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking doggies who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won't be frightened and sad.
“You look like you need a cat … and it just so happens I’m a cat! So let’s get this adoption underway” Cobb County Courier Happy Cat of the Day: December 14

“I’m a bit sad and getting up in years, but I’d be the perfect companion for some nice home out there!”: Cobb Courier Sad Cat of the Day: December 14

“At 5 pounds, my hair probably weighs more than the rest of me does! Please adopt me!”

“I’m sad now, but if you adopt me I promise, I’ll be very happy!” Cobb County Courier Sad Cat of the Day, December 13

“I’m already happy, but I’ll be SO much more happy with a permanent home!” Cobb Courier Happy Dog of the Day, Dec. 13

“What are you waiting for? I’ll be eligible for adoption tomorrow, so hurry up!” Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day, Dec 12, Happy Cat category

“I’d be a lot less sad-eyed if you’d take me home with you!” Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day, Dec. 12 — Sad Dog category

“C’mon, adopt me! At 13 pounds I don’t take up a whole lot of room!” Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day, Dec 12: Happy Dog category

Hall County Animal Shelter to eliminate pet adoption fees through Dec. 31
The Hall County Animal Shelter is pushing its Santa Paws promotion to encourage more adoptions this holiday season. The shelter announced that it will waive animal adoption fees from Dec. 12 through Dec. 31. There are many different types of dogs and cats at the shelter that need homes. Normally,...
“I don’t have a name yet, but this is my friend Kermit. Please adopt me!” Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day, Happy Cat category

“I’m frightened and sad, and need a loving home!” Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day — sad dog category

‘He’s waiting here for you:’ Dog found tortured on side the road ready to find forever family
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia announced Monday that a dog who was found on the side of the road tortured is now up for adoption. “He’s waiting here for you and your family,” the spokesperson said in a video sent to Channel 2 Action News. “He’s just a big love bug and wants all the cuddles.”
“Please adopt me! I’m a sweet boy who’s been living outside, and I could sure use a family!” Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day
The Cobb County Courier’s Cat of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a small domestic short-haired orange tabby, who has not been named yet. He is eligible for adoption on December 16. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from...
“Just look at this friendly face! How could you NOT adopt me!” Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day
The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is Venus, a short-haired mixed breed medium-sized dog. According to the shelter, Venus has a sweet disposition. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website....
'It's the only family member they have' | How this vet is helping unhoused people take care of their pets
ATLANTA — A veterinarian in Atlanta is working to end homelessness – one animal at a time. Dr. Kristen Schmidt started a nonprofit a few months ago to lift people up by helping their pets stay healthy. Schmidt has already treated more than 70 dogs and cats that don't have homes but have an owner.
‘It literally launched itself onto my dog’: Woman, pet attacked by dog at Atlanta park
ATLANTA — The search is on for a dog accused of attacking another dog. The attack happened at Chastain Park in North Fulton County. The owner said she was walking her dog early in the morning when her dog was attacked. “Then all of a sudden, a dog starts...
Popular Douglas County restaurant fails inspection with multiple violations, including live roaches
LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. — A popular Douglas County restaurant failed its health inspection for violations including live roaches. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Applebee’s Grill and Bar sits next to the Pointe at Lithia Springs Shopping Center on Thornton Road. On Dec....
Family, friends shocked over son-father murder
Atlanta police reported a man murdered Tuesday morning. People who know the victim say the suspect is his own son.
Family members remember construction worker killed after being buried alive in Cobb County trench
SMYRNA, Ga. — Family and witnesses told Channel 2 Action News about the bizarre incident where a man was killed after he became buried in a trench while working at a home. The family of 43-year-old Edwin Barrayo said he was a husband with three kids who worked every day to provide for them.
