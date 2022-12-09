ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnet County, TX

wimberleyview.com

'Armed and dangerous' man escapes law enforcement at Hays County line

The Hays-Blanco County line was abuzz with law enforcement officials earlier this week, as law enforcement officers from multiple local and regional jurisdictions were called to assist with a reported armed home invasion robbery. The incident took place in the late afternoon of Monday, Dec. 12, in Blanco County off...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Granite Shoals councilor indicted and sanctioned in two separate incidents

Granite Shoals City Councilor Phil Ort was indicted Dec. 9 by a Burnet County grand jury in a vandalism incident that happened in the Marble Falls H-E-B parking lot last year. Unrelated to that, Ort was sanctioned by the Granite Shoals Ethics Review Commission on Tuesday, Dec. 13, for what it determined were violations of several city ethics ordinances and Texas government codes.
GRANITE SHOALS, TX
fox7austin.com

Body of missing scuba diver found at Lake Travis

AUSTIN, Texas - The body of a missing scuba diver was found at Lake Travis on Tuesday. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 10 at 5:57 p.m., TCSO Lake Patrol deputies and other agencies responded to a 911 call that a man in his 20s had gone to Lake Travis to do some scuba diving and did not return home. Search efforts were conducted until 8:30 p.m. and it was then suspended due to darkness.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Woman accused of beating another woman with handgun

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 28-year-old woman is being held on a $100,000 bond, and is accused of beating another woman in the head with a pistol several times. Stephanie Perez remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday, and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Saturday evening incident.
KILLEEN, TX
dailytrib.com

Austin Ridge church ‘would love’ to expand to Marble Falls

Many Highland Lakes residents who currently make the trek to one of Austin Ridge Bible Church’s three campuses each Sunday might have their commutes shortened in the near future as the church explores the possibility of expanding to Marble Falls. “We want to teach God’s word faithfully, love people...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
dailytrib.com

Understaffed Llano County dispatchers get vacation time extension

The Llano County Commissioners Court voted to allow for vacation time rollover for two Sheriff’s Office dispatchers during its regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 12. Understaffing prevents employees from taking their vacation time, which they lose if not scheduled by the end of the year. Commissioners voted to allow...
LLANO COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Agents arrest man wanted for child fondling

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted for child fondling in Austin is found in Laredo. On Tuesday, Border Patrol agents found Gerardo Alvaro Mireles-Lopez, 40 near Oleander Park. Once in custody, records showed he was wanted in Austin for child-fondling. He will remain in Border Patrol custody pending other...
LAREDO, TX

