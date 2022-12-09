Read full article on original website
Where to View Salmon in Olympia and Tumwater: 5th Avenue Bridge and Brewery Park
There are many indicators of the seasons changing, such as days growing shorter and temperatures slowly dropping. Though we are often sad to see summer go, this shift means the welcome and exciting return of our beloved local salmon. The salmon run has been an integral and cherished part of our regional ecosystems, and indicates the end of another lovely summer as we move into fall. View salmon run in Olympia and Tumwater at 5th Avenue Bridge and Brewery Park.
Where to Find Turtles Around Thurston County
When you think of Thurston County wildlife, you probably think of squirrels, birds and maybe a pet or two. But did you know that Thurston County is also home to various turtle species? These lovable reptiles are plentiful during late spring and early summer months during the longest days, but also can be found earlier in the spring and into the fall. While viewing turtles takes a lot of patience, you might be able to spot some around local water areas with some luck. Here are the best places to find turtles in Thurston County.
Ken Balsley Suggests Taking a Historically Reflective Trip along Old Highway 99
Early discussions entertained a more easterly route for a bigger, more direct highway through southern Thurston County. Such a direction would have meant a different scene today. The presence, or absence, of main roadways throughout the county has dictated the fate of whole towns and individual businesses. Some grew or disappeared completely because of the path a road took or ceased to take. Ken Balsley suggests taking a drive along Old Highway 99 to get a feel for its original path, what a road trip or commute may have been like when there was not an alternate. A number of the places people often stopped along the way, in the 1930s, 40s or early 50s when there was no such thing as a six-lane interstate freeway option, can still be seen.
Vineyards By The Sea Adds Lodging and Camping
Long ago, when they owned Lahaina Divers on Maui, Westport Winery Garden Resort owners, Blain, Kim and Carrie Roberts, were advised by a consultant to “find out what your customer wants, then give it to them.” Since changing the winery name to include the words “garden resort” in 2015, guests have clamored for lodging to better enjoy the gardens, museum, tasting rooms, and restaurant.
T90 Ranch is a Premier Equestrian Facility in SW Washington for All Disciplines
If you’re looking for a place to rehabilitate or condition your horse, hold a show or clinic, stop over on a trip, or someone to care for your horse while your away, look no further than T90 Ranch, a premier equestrian facility in SW Washington that is open to all horse disciplines with a full range of services you won’t find anywhere else local.
