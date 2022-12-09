Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Trinity Health rolls out option for daily pay
Trinity Health soon will offer employees the option to be paid by the day, a bold new effort by the major health care system to attract and retain employees and provide its workforce with needed financial stability. The U.S. health care system is struggling to maintain employees at all levels...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Macatawa Bank invests $2M in affordable housing
A bank in the region recently made an investment in a community fund focused on affordable housing. Holland-based Macatawa Bank earlier this month announced a $2 million contribution to the 2022 Midwest Community Fund, a low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) equity fund through Cinnaire and the Michigan Bankers Association Service Corporation (MBASC).
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Analysis: Michigan’s cannabis social equity program doesn’t work
Michigan’s marijuana social equity program — a provision in the licensing regulations to lower the barrier of entry for residents impacted by marijuana laws — is broken. Three years into the legal selling of adult recreational-use marijuana in the state, there are only 155 social equity license holders of the roughly 3,100 licenses issued to date. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency issued 122 regular adult-use licenses in September alone.
