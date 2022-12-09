Michigan’s marijuana social equity program — a provision in the licensing regulations to lower the barrier of entry for residents impacted by marijuana laws — is broken. Three years into the legal selling of adult recreational-use marijuana in the state, there are only 155 social equity license holders of the roughly 3,100 licenses issued to date. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency issued 122 regular adult-use licenses in September alone.

