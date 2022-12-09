Read full article on original website
Bellamy Apartments donates used furnishings to eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellamy Apartment complex is set for renovation and the used furniture is being donated to those impacted by the eastern Kentucky flooding over the summer. Load after load, the furniture that was once part of the housing at the Bellamy will continue to be put...
Kentucky Congressman John Yarmuth delivers last address in D.C.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Representative John Yarmuth gave his final address before Congress on Wednesday. In his speech, Yarmuth said one of the things he will miss most is the opportunity to speak on the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington D.C. The Democrat from Louisville is...
'The best of medicine'; It's been 2 years since first Kentuckians received COVID-19 vaccine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two years ago, five front-line healthcare workers took a shot in the arm, marking a notable moment in Kentucky's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Editor's Note: Above video is our original report from 2020. On Dec. 14, 2020, the first Kentuckians to receive the Pfizer vaccine...
Year in Review | Governor Andy Beshear reflects on 3rd year in office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With only a few weeks left of 2022, the race to be Kentucky's next governor is starting to heat up. Governor Andy Beshear (D) has already announced his plans to run for the state's highest office once again next year. He faces a crowded pool of Republican opponents vying for their party's nominee, including Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
'Please God, don't let this happen again': Revisiting western Kentucky one year after deadly tornadoes
For the survivors who stayed after the tornadoes touched down last December, the past several months have been filled with grief and hope. Late into the night on Dec. 10, 2021, devastating tornadoes ripped through several western Kentucky communities. Dozens of Kentuckians were killed and hundreds of lives were forever...
Kentucky Governor's School application deadline fast approaching
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The deadline for The Kentucky Governor's School for the Arts applications for the class of 2023 will be here before you know it. Any high school sophomore or junior in the bluegrass state will need to send their application in by midnight on Jan. 8, 2023.
Survivors of western Kentucky tornadoes were forced to redefine home
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. — A quaint downtown marks the heart of Dawson Springs, located just two hours south of Louisville. Signs of strength hang from local businesses like the American flag hanging proud above the square. In this small town of about 2,500 residents, including Governor Andy Beshear's father,...
Kentucky governor unveils changes to juvenile detention system
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced plans to revamp Kentucky's troubled juvenile detention system by assigning male teenagers to facilities based on the severity of their offenses. The new classification system — for male juveniles ages 14 and older — is aimed at enhancing safety in...
New lawsuit filed by workers of Kentucky candle factory hit by tornado
MAYFIELD, Ky. — A group of workers who claim they were not allowed to leave a Kentucky candle factory before a tornado destroyed the building have filed a second lawsuit against the company. The suit filed Thursday in Graves County accuses Mayfield Consumer Products and one of its supervisors...
Kentucky to use $2.5M in grants for flood study
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky officials say they will use $2.5 million in grants to study flood mitigation strategies in some of the areas that saw historic flooding in 2021. Gov. Andy Beshear's office says the money to fund a study about the Kentucky River in Beattyville and portions of Lee County includes federal and state money.
Kentuckians not changing holiday plans due to COVID-19 pandemic, report finds
KENTUCKY, USA — A new report found many Kentuckians aren’t letting COVID-19 interfere with their holiday plans. According to the latest “Vaccines in Kentucky” poll, more than 8 in 10 Kentuckians said COVID-19 wouldn’t keep them from attending or hosting holiday gatherings. The poll found...
Mayfield memorial honors lives lost during December tornado
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fellowship service at His House Ministries opened with a night of prayer and worship to bring healing to the community after the tornado devastation. “Some people didn’t make it; witnessing that, remembering that, it’s heavy,” Pastor Stephen Boyken said. Looking back on the...
Mayfield tornado collapses candle factory, survivor recalls pulling herself out of the debris
MAYFIELD, Ky. — One year ago, devastating tornadoes tore through dozens of western Kentucky communities and uprooted the lives of hundreds of people. The warnings had been coming for more than a week. Experts knew the possibilities of severe weather, but first responders have since said nothing could have prepared their community for the wrath of this storm.
Indiana appealing second court decision blocking abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — A second legal challenge that has blocked Indiana’s abortion ban from being enforced could also be headed to the state Supreme Court. The Indiana attorney general’s office asked the state’s highest court to review a county judge’s Dec. 2 ruling that the abortion ban adopted in August by the Republican-dominated Legislature violates the state’s 2015 religious freedom law signed by GOP then-Gov. Mike Pence.
Kentucky to receive federal 'Internet for All' grant worth $5.8M
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that Kentucky will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8 million. Officials say this money will support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the state. A spokesperson for Beshear's office says the funding will...
Kentuckians get married on White House lawn after President Biden signs Respect for Marriage Act
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law Tuesday, requiring states to honor all marriages regardless of sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin. It was a monumental day for couples across the country, including Kentuckians Greg Bourke and Michael De Leon who stood on...
Dem governor: Caring is key to connecting with rural voters
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday that Democrats have a better chance of connecting with rural voters in his home state and elsewhere when they talk about the things people need and the ways they can help them. “When we think about how do we communicate...
FOCUS: One year after deadly Kentucky tornadoes, many still don't have a home
One year after an EF-4 tornado tore through much of western Kentucky, thousands of survivors have been denied federal assistance. The silence still stands out, the eerie quiet that came just before the howling winds late into the night on Dec. 10, 2021, when a monster EF-4 tornado tore through Dawson Springs.
Wawa convenience stores to expand to Indiana, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wawa, a convenience store and gas station, announced on Wednesday its plans to launch its first stores in Indiana and Kentucky. Wawa is located along the east coast, and offers various foods, beverages, coffee, gas and surcharge-free ATMs. Officials say the market launches in both states...
