ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Driver dead after crash involving wrecker on 610 West Loop near Westheimer; 21-year-old driver charged with DWI, police say

Click2Houston.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

3 arrested, including man with multiple open warrants, while trying to steal building materials from a construction site near Tomball, deputies say

TOMBALL – Three people have been arrested after deputies say they were caught trying to steal building materials from a construction site near Tomball, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. On Tuesday night, deputies responded to reports of a robbery in the 20900 block of...
TOMBALL, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 adults, 2 teens injured in house fire in southwest Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON – Four people are recovering in the hospital after escaping a house fire in southwest Houston Wednesday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. HFD responded to a report of a house on fire with people trapped inside in the 11400 block of Plumbrook around 2:20 a.m. Firefighters...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Harris County constable deputies need help identifying porch pirate targeting subdivision in Tomball

TOMBALL, Texas - Authorities need your help finding a porch pirate seen on camera taking packages in a Tomball subdivision. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, officers were called to a home Monday in the 16000 block of Maplewick Dr. That's where they received surveillance video showing an unidentified woman abruptly taking a package right off the front porch.
TOMBALL, TX
Click2Houston.com

Suspect charged in 2019 cold case murder of Melvin Walker also named person of interest in another murder case, police say

GALVESTON, Texas – The Galveston Police Department held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to provide the latest developments from the March 2019 murder of Melvin Walker. The murder was classified as a cold case until this year after new information and technology have helped detectives identify the suspect involved.
GALVESTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy