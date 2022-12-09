Driver dead after crash involving wrecker on 610 West Loop near Westheimer; 21-year-old driver charged with DWI, police say

Read full article on original website
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston homeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Iconic Houston rapper set to open first restaurant for his award winning burgersAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Man arrested for DWI with 3 kids in the car near IAH has previous drunk driving charges, Pct. 4 says
The 29-year-old reportedly blew a 0.13 and 0.12 BAC on a breathalyzer. The Texas legal limit is 0.08. Deputies said he was already out on bond for a previous DWI offense.
Click2Houston.com
2 juvenile escapees arrested after stealing woman’s vehicle, leading deputies on chase through Seabrook area: Pct. 8
SEABROOK – Two juveniles who escaped from the Harris County Youth Village in Seabrook have been arrested and charged with multiple felonies after they stole a vehicle and led deputies on a chase through the Webster area, according to the Precinct 8 Constable’s Office. Jaheim Washington, 17, was...
Click2Houston.com
1 dead after driver slams into vehicle while turning at SE Houston intersection; driver charged, police say
HOUSTON – A man is facing charges after he slammed into another vehicle, leaving one person dead at a southeast Houston intersection early Sunday, Houston police say. It happened in the 9500 block of Clearwood Street near Almeda Genoa Road shortly after midnight. According to police, witnesses told officers...
Click2Houston.com
Unlicensed 18-wheeler driver sentenced to 13 years in prison after deadly hit and run
Court officials announce that a man has been sentenced to prison after reportedly hitting and killing someone with an 18-wheeler while he was unlicensed. According to documents, Matthew Brian Davis was sentenced to 13 years in prison following the deadly collision which took place in Montgomery County back on Nov. 5, 2021.
Click2Houston.com
Man charged with intoxication manslaughter in deadly crash on Northwest Freeway, HPD says
HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested and charged in a fatal crash on the Northwest Freeway Sunday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Amilcar Isais Cruz Acosta, 43, is charged with intoxication manslaughter in the 209th State District Court. According to the HPD Vehicular Crimes Division, the...
Click2Houston.com
3 arrested, including man with multiple open warrants, while trying to steal building materials from a construction site near Tomball, deputies say
TOMBALL – Three people have been arrested after deputies say they were caught trying to steal building materials from a construction site near Tomball, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. On Tuesday night, deputies responded to reports of a robbery in the 20900 block of...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Suspect wanted after possibly following elderly man home from the bank, snatching envelope out his hand, HPD says
HOUSTON – Police are searching for a suspect who they believe followed an elderly man home from the bank and stole an envelope from his possession in west Houston. According to police, the incident took place in the 50 block of W. Terrace Drive back on Oct. 11 at around 2:30 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
20-year HPD officer dies days after vehicle struck by train in north Houston, chief says
HOUSTON – An off-duty officer with the Houston Police Department has died Monday after his vehicle collided with a train in north Houston Wednesday morning, according to HPD Chief Troy Finner. Finner said the officer, Vidal Lopez, who was a 20-year veteran of the force, was heading to work...
Click2Houston.com
HPD: Woman found fatally shot in ditch in NW Houston was burglarizing vehicles, shot by resident in the area
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department said a woman who was found fatally shot in a ditch in northwest Houston Monday was burglarizing vehicles with another suspect. HPD units responded to multiple calls of gunfire heard near the block of 2000 Harland Drive around 3:50 a.m. Officers...
Click2Houston.com
Repeat DWI offender arrested for driving intoxicated with 3 children in vehicle, deputies say
HOUSTON – A man who was out on bond for a DWI was arrested and charged again after deputies say he was caught driving intoxicated with three children in the car. Florencio Valencia has since been charged with driving while intoxicated with child passengers. His bond was set at $2,000.
Click2Houston.com
‘He didn’t take me seriously’: Neighbors said they complained about speeding to pastor days before church bus crashed in east Harris County
HOUSTON – Days before a church bus carrying 16 people flipped over, neighbors in Castilian Village Townhomes said they complained to Mount Zion Baptist Church about what they called “reckless driving.”. Before the crash, one of the neighbors said they shot a video of the driver of the...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed during ‘narcotics transaction’ in northeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed during a “narcotics transaction” in northeast Houston Sunday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD units responded to reports of a shooting in the 8800 block of Laura Koppe Road around 9:33 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
2 adults, 2 teens injured in house fire in southwest Houston, HFD says
HOUSTON – Four people are recovering in the hospital after escaping a house fire in southwest Houston Wednesday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. HFD responded to a report of a house on fire with people trapped inside in the 11400 block of Plumbrook around 2:20 a.m. Firefighters...
fox26houston.com
Harris County constable deputies need help identifying porch pirate targeting subdivision in Tomball
TOMBALL, Texas - Authorities need your help finding a porch pirate seen on camera taking packages in a Tomball subdivision. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, officers were called to a home Monday in the 16000 block of Maplewick Dr. That's where they received surveillance video showing an unidentified woman abruptly taking a package right off the front porch.
Click2Houston.com
Houston police release bodycam video of shootout with armed parolee following chase in NW Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police released the body camera video of an officer-involved shooting where a suspect was shot several times after a chase in northwest Houston back in November. Anthony J. Garcia, 34, is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer, felony evading arrest,...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect charged in 2019 cold case murder of Melvin Walker also named person of interest in another murder case, police say
GALVESTON, Texas – The Galveston Police Department held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to provide the latest developments from the March 2019 murder of Melvin Walker. The murder was classified as a cold case until this year after new information and technology have helped detectives identify the suspect involved.
KSAT 12
Small church bus carrying 25 people flips over in Houston, several injured, sheriff says
HOUSTON, Texas – A small church bus carrying 25 people flipped over near an apartment complex in Houston, sending many to area hospitals, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 1 p.m. Sunday at 90 Uvalde Road. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez,...
Flower Mound police arrest suspect in church mail thefts, check forgeries
The Flower Mound Police Department recently made an arrest in relation to several reported instances of mail theft and check forgeries at local churches. From Nov. 2-10, FMPD received multiple reports of mail theft and check forgeries and identified Garciela Carolina Munoz-Paz, 30, of Houston, as a suspect, the department said in a news release over the weekend.
24-year-old man charged with murder after accused of firing several shots in car with passengers
A witness told police they saw about six men pull out guns and fire multiple shots at a vehicle at a gas station along West Rankin Road.
Click2Houston.com
Former HPD officer indicted in 2016 shooting of unarmed neighbor over argument about dog to be sentenced Monday
HOUSTON – A former Houston Police Department officer who was indicted for a 2016 off-duty incident in which he shot and wounded a neighbor following an argument that stemmed from their dogs getting into a fight is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday. Jason Loosmore, 37, was charged with...
