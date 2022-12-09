Lake County sheriff’s deputies used Stop Sticks to apprehend a Leesburg man after a high-speed chase that started when he failed to come to a full stop at a stop sign. Richard Allen Sistrunk, 37, of 9835 Variety Road, was charged with fleeing/eluding a patrol vehicle after the incident, which started Friday night when a deputy observed a white Hyundai fail to come to a complete stop at the sign while turning north from Pine Island Drive onto Harbor Shores Road.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO