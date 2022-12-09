ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Pasco sheriff: Two dead in murder-suicide, child hospitalized

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead Tuesday night. According to Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, the couple’s 5-year-old daughter is recovering after also being shot. Deputies responded to calls about a shooting at...
LAND O' LAKES, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man charged with fleeing deputies who deployed Stop Sticks to end chase

Lake County sheriff’s deputies used Stop Sticks to apprehend a Leesburg man after a high-speed chase that started when he failed to come to a full stop at a stop sign. Richard Allen Sistrunk, 37, of 9835 Variety Road, was charged with fleeing/eluding a patrol vehicle after the incident, which started Friday night when a deputy observed a white Hyundai fail to come to a complete stop at the sign while turning north from Pine Island Drive onto Harbor Shores Road.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

Marion County Sheriff’s deputy cleared in shooting of suicidal woman

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 5th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office has determined it was lawful for a Marion County deputy to shoot a suicidal woman approaching a hospital with a gun. State Attorney William Gladson was tasked with investigating the deputy-involved shooting of Yailisse Isabel Canizares in Marion...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Old Town man killed by hit and run driver

Dixie County — An Old Town man died after getting hit by car, which drove away, Florida Highway Patrol reported. FHP says the man was walking west on SE 136th Avenue, and the car was also driving west. FHP says this happened Monday night, at 7:15 PM, on SE 136th Ave, west of US 19.
OLD TOWN, FL
WCJB

Alachua Police release identity of victim in deadly apartment complex shooting

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Alachua Police Department officers are releasing the identity of one of the victims of a deadly drug deal gone wrong at an apartment complex. Officers say on Friday around 6:30 p.m., reports of a shooting were made at One 51 Apartments on Northwest 150th Road. When officers arrived, they found Jaquan Janario Robinson, 22, of Fort White suffering a gunshot wound to the side.
ALACHUA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Road rage suspect has his arm slashed in confrontation at red light

A Clermont man wound up in jail with a slashed arm following a road rage incident that started in Minneola and ended with a confrontation at a red light in Leesburg. David Eugene Hodge, 54, was charged with burglary with assault or battery after the incident, which turned violent Sunday afternoon at the intersection of North 14th Street and Dixie Avenue.
LEESBURG, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homeless man arrested for stealing Coleman camper

Back in February, a camper was stolen from a recreation vehicle repair shop in Lecanto. On Thursday, Dec. 8, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man for the crime following a confession of involvement. On the morning of Feb. 21, deputies responded to a report of a stolen...
LECANTO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy