fox13news.com
Pasco sheriff: Father fatally shoots wife, injures 5-year-old daughter before turning gun on himself
LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - Pasco County detectives say a father fired a gun at his family before taking his own life, leaving a 5-year-old girl without her parents. According to the sheriff’s office, a babysitter witnessed the shooting. It occurred along Marchmont Boulevard, inside a gated community in Land O'Lakes around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.
Bay News 9
Pasco sheriff: Two dead in murder-suicide, child hospitalized
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead Tuesday night. According to Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, the couple’s 5-year-old daughter is recovering after also being shot. Deputies responded to calls about a shooting at...
ocala-news.com
Marion Oaks man jailed after allegedly pushing pregnant woman to ground, choking her
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 21-year-old Marion Oaks man after he was accused of pushing a pregnant woman to the ground and choking her during an argument over a dented vehicle. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a battery incident....
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man charged with fleeing deputies who deployed Stop Sticks to end chase
Lake County sheriff’s deputies used Stop Sticks to apprehend a Leesburg man after a high-speed chase that started when he failed to come to a full stop at a stop sign. Richard Allen Sistrunk, 37, of 9835 Variety Road, was charged with fleeing/eluding a patrol vehicle after the incident, which started Friday night when a deputy observed a white Hyundai fail to come to a complete stop at the sign while turning north from Pine Island Drive onto Harbor Shores Road.
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s deputy cleared in shooting of suicidal woman
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 5th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office has determined it was lawful for a Marion County deputy to shoot a suicidal woman approaching a hospital with a gun. State Attorney William Gladson was tasked with investigating the deputy-involved shooting of Yailisse Isabel Canizares in Marion...
Florida Woman Arrested For DUI After Train Slams Into Her Parked Car
Authorities say the 21-year-old parked her car on the railroad tracks.
Man arrested in Spring Hill for battering multiple strangers: HCSO
A man was arrested in Spring Hill on Monday after he battered several strangers in what is presumed to be a random string of attacks, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
Crystal River Woman Sentenced To Life For Murder Of Her 77-Year-Old Husband
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A Crystal River woman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of her husband. Victrina Marie Crites-Worley, 52, entered a guilty plea on October 4, 2022, to a lesser count of murder in the
mycbs4.com
Old Town man killed by hit and run driver
Dixie County — An Old Town man died after getting hit by car, which drove away, Florida Highway Patrol reported. FHP says the man was walking west on SE 136th Avenue, and the car was also driving west. FHP says this happened Monday night, at 7:15 PM, on SE 136th Ave, west of US 19.
VIDEO: Florida cop treated for overdose after possible fentanyl exposure, police say
Authorities say a Florida police officer was treated for an overdose after potentially being exposed to the super-powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, WESH reported.
Ocala police trying to identify trio accused of stealing over $17K worth of jewelry
OCALA, Fla. — Police in Ocala are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who stole $17,000 of jewelry from an antique store. Investigators said the incident happened at the Ocala Antique Mall at 4425 NW Blitchton Road on Dec. 2. Police released surveillance video of...
Florida Man Set Cop Car Ablaze, Claims He Does Stupid Things When Drunk
A self-proclaimed "Professional Arsonist" set a deputy's patrol vehicle ablaze after a drunk night out. A man from Hernando County, Florida, was arrested after he set a deputy’s patrol vehicle on fire. Why? Well, he told detectives he was “intoxicated” and when he gets “drunk” he does “stupid things.”
1 dead in Tuesday night shooting in Land O' Lakes
One person died after a shooting in Pasco County Tuesday evening, the sheriff's department said in a statement.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested in ongoing property dispute after apparently ugly divorce
A Villager has been arrested in an ongoing property dispute after an apparently ugly divorce. Charles Edgar Juhasz, 71, now living in the Village of Polo Ridge, was arrested Monday at the Sumter County Courthouse in Bushnell. He is facing felony charges of burglary and theft. Juhasz and his wife...
WCJB
Alachua Police release identity of victim in deadly apartment complex shooting
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Alachua Police Department officers are releasing the identity of one of the victims of a deadly drug deal gone wrong at an apartment complex. Officers say on Friday around 6:30 p.m., reports of a shooting were made at One 51 Apartments on Northwest 150th Road. When officers arrived, they found Jaquan Janario Robinson, 22, of Fort White suffering a gunshot wound to the side.
ocala-news.com
Man arrested after stealing Toys for Tots donation box filled with cash from Belleview store
A 34-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing a Toys for Tots donation box filled with cash from a store in Belleview. On Thursday, December 8, an MCSO deputy responded to the Dollar General located at 13415 SE 47th Avenue...
fox13news.com
Hernando County deputies arrest suspected drug dealer
Hernando deputies arrested a man they believe sold fentanyl in the Highland community. They said they seized five pounds of the opioid in one bust.
leesburg-news.com
Road rage suspect has his arm slashed in confrontation at red light
A Clermont man wound up in jail with a slashed arm following a road rage incident that started in Minneola and ended with a confrontation at a red light in Leesburg. David Eugene Hodge, 54, was charged with burglary with assault or battery after the incident, which turned violent Sunday afternoon at the intersection of North 14th Street and Dixie Avenue.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homeless man arrested for stealing Coleman camper
Back in February, a camper was stolen from a recreation vehicle repair shop in Lecanto. On Thursday, Dec. 8, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man for the crime following a confession of involvement. On the morning of Feb. 21, deputies responded to a report of a stolen...
Investigation ongoing after car hit by CSX train in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Sumter County are investigating after a train hit a car overnight. The crash happened Tuesday evening near Main Street and Central Avenue. The crash site is not far from Bushnell Elementary School. Deputies say the crash involved a CSX train, but did not...
