16-year-old charged with shooting at Suitland High School last week turns himself in

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 16-year-old student who was charged in the schoolyard shooting at Suitland High School last week has turned himself in to the police. The teen is being charged as an adult with attempted murder, assault, gun offenses, and additional charges, according to Prince George's County Police, He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
21-year-old shot and killed in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man Tuesday night in the city. According to police, at approximately 6:09 p.m., officers responded to the 5500 block of Silverbell Road for a shooting. “Upon arrival, officers located a 21-year-old male who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body,” the department said in a statement. “Medics transported the victim to Johns Hopkins Hospital at Bayview where despite doctor’s efforts, he died a short time later.” No arrests have been made. The post 21-year-old shot and killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Sentencing for teen charged in Israeli man's death is postponed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The sentencing for Omarion Anderson, one of three people charged in the shooting death of Efraim Gordon, has been postponed, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office confirms. Efraim Gordon, 31, was shot and killed on the doorsteps of his relative's home in northwest Baltimore in what...
Police identify man killed in northeast Baltimore gas station shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the man killed in a double shooting at a gas station at the Northwood Shopping Center. Police say 56-year-old Albert Stevenson Jr. was killed in the shooting. One other person was hurt in the gunfire. Police also identified a man killed...
Police make arrest in Cockeysville homicide investigation

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection to a Cockeysville homicide, police in Baltimore County confirmed Monday. According to police, detectives charged Timothy Brice with first-degree murder, and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. Officers responded to the crime scene...
Baltimore County Police charge 23-year-old man in Cockeysville killing

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police announced Monday the identity of a man charged with the murder of another man in Cockeysville, Maryland, according to authorities.The deadly crime occurred in the unit block of Queensbridge Court around 5 a.m. on Dec. 7, police said.That's when 23-year-old Azayn Antrobus was shot and killed at the Dulaney Springs complex, according to authorities.Investigators arrested 23-year-old Timothy Brice following the shooting, police said.They announced the identity of Brice on Wednesday.Brice faces charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, according to authorities.Neighborhood residents said following...
$8K reward offered for information that leads to arrest of person who killed pregnant woman

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering up to $8,000 for information that will lead police to the person who shot and killed a pregnant woman in Northeast Baltimore.Jaymyra Burrell,19, was shot in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue on Dec. 4, according to authorities.Medics responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where she died a short time later, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can also submit a tip through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-LOCKUP.
Baltimore Police identify 2 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two people who have been killed in the city. 12/8/2022 – 2200 W. Patapsco Avenue – Corey Parker - 31-years-old 12/11/2022 – 3900 S. Hanover Street – Tremaine Thomas, Jr. - 26-years-old.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in gas station double shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One man was killed, and another was hospitalized in a Northeast Baltimore double shooting. Police say they responded to the scene near Havenwood Road at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday evening. Once on scene, police found a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the body. A second...
1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting at Baltimore shopping center

A man died Sunday evening and another was injured in a double-shooting in the area of a shopping center in Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 6:43 p.m. to the 1500 block of Havenwood Road, where a 22-year-old man was shot in the body and a 56-year-old man was shot in the head.
