foxbaltimore.com
Two men injured in seperate Baltimore shootings walk into hospitals, 6 hours apart
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after two men were shot within six hours in Baltimore and walked into hospitals overnight. On Wednesday at approximately 12:10AM, patrol officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Once at the hospital, officers located a 30-year-old...
foxbaltimore.com
1 man killed, 2 men injured in separate shootings in less than 20 minutes in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 21-year-old man was killed and two other men were injured in separate shootings across Baltimore city in less than 20 minutes, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 5:54 p.m., officers were sent to Lexington Street at Fulton Avenue for a shooting. Upon arrival,...
foxbaltimore.com
16-year-old charged with shooting at Suitland High School last week turns himself in
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 16-year-old student who was charged in the schoolyard shooting at Suitland High School last week has turned himself in to the police. The teen is being charged as an adult with attempted murder, assault, gun offenses, and additional charges, according to Prince George's County Police, He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
21-year-old shot and killed in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man Tuesday night in the city. According to police, at approximately 6:09 p.m., officers responded to the 5500 block of Silverbell Road for a shooting. “Upon arrival, officers located a 21-year-old male who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body,” the department said in a statement. “Medics transported the victim to Johns Hopkins Hospital at Bayview where despite doctor’s efforts, he died a short time later.” No arrests have been made. The post 21-year-old shot and killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot and killed in Arbutus, say Baltimore County Police
ARBUTUS, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed in Arbutus last night, and police are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact them. Police say they responded to reports of gunfire in the 4400 block of Wilkens Avenue at about 5 p.m. on December 12.
foxbaltimore.com
Sentencing for teen charged in Israeli man's death is postponed
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The sentencing for Omarion Anderson, one of three people charged in the shooting death of Efraim Gordon, has been postponed, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office confirms. Efraim Gordon, 31, was shot and killed on the doorsteps of his relative's home in northwest Baltimore in what...
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify man killed in northeast Baltimore gas station shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the man killed in a double shooting at a gas station at the Northwood Shopping Center. Police say 56-year-old Albert Stevenson Jr. was killed in the shooting. One other person was hurt in the gunfire. Police also identified a man killed...
Man shot, killed in road rage incident outside Southeast DC gas station
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a person was in custody after a deadly shooting fueled by road rage Wednesday afternoon. Officers said it happened around 2:45 p.m. outside a gas station in the 2500 block of Good Hope Rd. SE. Comm. John Branch with MPD said it appeared a car […]
foxbaltimore.com
Police make arrest in Cockeysville homicide investigation
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection to a Cockeysville homicide, police in Baltimore County confirmed Monday. According to police, detectives charged Timothy Brice with first-degree murder, and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. Officers responded to the crime scene...
Baltimore County Police charge 23-year-old man in Cockeysville killing
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police announced Monday the identity of a man charged with the murder of another man in Cockeysville, Maryland, according to authorities.The deadly crime occurred in the unit block of Queensbridge Court around 5 a.m. on Dec. 7, police said.That's when 23-year-old Azayn Antrobus was shot and killed at the Dulaney Springs complex, according to authorities.Investigators arrested 23-year-old Timothy Brice following the shooting, police said.They announced the identity of Brice on Wednesday.Brice faces charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, according to authorities.Neighborhood residents said following...
foxbaltimore.com
21-year-old arrested after using a knife to threaten coworker during fight
A 21-year-old was arrested after fighting and threatening his coworker in Curtis Bay, according to Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police say, at about 5:30 a.m. officers were sent a report of an assault that happened in the 7600 block of Solley Road in Curtis Bay. officers learned that two...
$8K reward offered for information that leads to arrest of person who killed pregnant woman
BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering up to $8,000 for information that will lead police to the person who shot and killed a pregnant woman in Northeast Baltimore.Jaymyra Burrell,19, was shot in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue on Dec. 4, according to authorities.Medics responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where she died a short time later, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can also submit a tip through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-LOCKUP.
foxbaltimore.com
Family searching for answers as Baltimore County Police look for driver in deadly crash
TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — A deadly car accident has left a Baltimore County family heartbroken and in desperate need of answers. Jessica Crouch and her mother Robyn were just seconds from their home on September 1st when a car accident changed everything. Jessica says she was making a left...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify 2 homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two people who have been killed in the city. 12/8/2022 – 2200 W. Patapsco Avenue – Corey Parker - 31-years-old 12/11/2022 – 3900 S. Hanover Street – Tremaine Thomas, Jr. - 26-years-old.
Lyft driver carjacked at gunpoint in Northwest Baltimore in latest incident
Another Lyft driver reported being carjacked in Baltimore and the latest incident happened Tuesday afternoon.
foxbaltimore.com
18-year-old arrested, charged with 1st degree murder, handgun, drug violations
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A teenager was arrested and charged with 1st degree murder in connection to a Baltimore City homicide. Members of the Warrant Task Force arrested 18-year-old Dominique Edmonds at an apartment near Ramblewood Road on December 9, 2022 just after 9 a.m. An identified "Ghost gun" and...
fox5dc.com
Woman shot in leg during armed carjacking in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman was shot during an armed carjacking in Northwest D.C. on Monday. The woman was shot in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW around 1:03 p.m. She was parked when the suspect opened her driver-side door and took out a handgun. The suspect...
foxbaltimore.com
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in gas station double shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One man was killed, and another was hospitalized in a Northeast Baltimore double shooting. Police say they responded to the scene near Havenwood Road at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday evening. Once on scene, police found a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the body. A second...
Wbaltv.com
1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting at Baltimore shopping center
A man died Sunday evening and another was injured in a double-shooting in the area of a shopping center in Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 6:43 p.m. to the 1500 block of Havenwood Road, where a 22-year-old man was shot in the body and a 56-year-old man was shot in the head.
Maryland Children Arrested After Using Replica Gun To Carjack Rideshare Driver
Two young boys were arrested after an armed carjacking of a rideshare driver in Temple Hills over the weekend, authorities say. The rideshare driver was reportedly carjacked at gunpoint by the 14-year-old boys in the 6400 block of Gifford Drive around 12:20 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, according to Prince George's County police.
