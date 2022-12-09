BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police announced Monday the identity of a man charged with the murder of another man in Cockeysville, Maryland, according to authorities.The deadly crime occurred in the unit block of Queensbridge Court around 5 a.m. on Dec. 7, police said.That's when 23-year-old Azayn Antrobus was shot and killed at the Dulaney Springs complex, according to authorities.Investigators arrested 23-year-old Timothy Brice following the shooting, police said.They announced the identity of Brice on Wednesday.Brice faces charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, according to authorities.Neighborhood residents said following...

COCKEYSVILLE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO