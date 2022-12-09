ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Chris
4d ago

I heard about this story last night... what's so funny is... while I'm reading this... I'm currently on the F4 bus right now headed home, the bus drop me off in front with my doorstep. that's just disgusting and downright wrong... I wouldn't even do that to my worst enemy

5d ago

Honestly metro bus drivers be rude as hell, im not saying throw pee on them but sometimes these bus drivers be out of pocket. There are 2 sides to every story

fox5dc.com

Prince George’s County deputy sheriff charged with rape, assault

LANDOVER, Md. - A Prince George's County deputy sheriff is facing rape and assault charges stemming from a sexual assault allegation made earlier this year. Authorities say Prince George's County Deputy Sheriff Corporal Brandon Burroughs and a female acquaintance were involved in an incident in September 2022 that resulted in temporary protective orders being obtained by both parties. Burroughs was suspended with pay, and placed in an administrative status following that incident.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WJLA

16-year-old charged with shooting at Suitland High School last week turns himself in

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 16-year-old student who was charged in the schoolyard shooting at Suitland High School last week has turned himself in to the police. The teen is being charged as an adult with attempted murder, assault, gun offenses, and additional charges, according to Prince George's County Police, He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
DCist

Four Inmates Hospitalized After ‘Physical Altercation’ At Prince George’s County Jail

Four people were hospitalized after a “physical altercation” Monday night at the Prince George’s County jail. Andrew Cephas, public information officer for the county’s Department of Corrections, confirmed Tuesday morning that the injuries of the four people hospitalized are not life threatening. The four patients have since been returned to the Department of Corrections. Two of them were treated for “what appeared to be puncture wounds,” according to Cephas, and the other two were treated for minor injuries.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Apartment tenants say they complained about smell where pregnant woman’s body was found

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County police said on Friday they did not receive any complaints about tenants at the Enclave apartments smelling the decomposing body of a pregnant woman found in the building. Residents butted back, saying that’s because their complaints weren’t being documented. Police said the 26-year-old pregnant woman was […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Woman dead after crash on BW Parkway near Greenbelt

A woman is dead after a crash early Wednesday on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Maryland. U.S. Park Police said the crash happened around 12:30 am. in the northbound lanes of the parkway near Md. Route 193 in Greenbelt. The woman was the driver and sole occupant of the only vehicle...
GREENBELT, MD
Nottingham MD

Man shot dead in Baltimore County

ARBUTUS, MD—Detectives in Baltimore County are seeking tips on a fatal shooting that occurred on Monday. At around 5 p.m. on December 12, officers responded to the 4400-block of Wilkens Avenue (21229) for a report of shots fired. When authorities arrived on the scene, they found a male suffering...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

DMV police departments express concerns after Florida officer nearly dies from suspected Fentanyl exposure

D.C. area police departments have been sharing a concerning video out of Florida, showing an officer appearing to lose consciousness due to suspected Fentanyl exposure, as an important reminder of how every second counts when Fentanyl is involved. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke with Prince George's County Police to learn about how they are handling the concerns.
FLORIDA STATE
fox5dc.com

Preteens steal packages in Montgomery County

WASHINGTON - A Montgomery County neighborhood has been plagued by package thieves over the last few days, and when neighbors checked their security cameras, they couldn’t believe the age of the culprits. Huda Mistry had a package stolen and posted about it on her neighborhood’s Facebook group and the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

