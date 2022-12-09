Four people were hospitalized after a “physical altercation” Monday night at the Prince George’s County jail. Andrew Cephas, public information officer for the county’s Department of Corrections, confirmed Tuesday morning that the injuries of the four people hospitalized are not life threatening. The four patients have since been returned to the Department of Corrections. Two of them were treated for “what appeared to be puncture wounds,” according to Cephas, and the other two were treated for minor injuries.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO