Orchard Park, NY

Beane: Beasley initiated return to Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills GM Brandon Beane says it all started when his phone rang. "Cole reached out a couple of weeks ago. It was right after Thanksgiving." Receiver Cole Beasley, who helped the Bills' offense reach its peak for three seasons wanted back on the field, and back into the organization.
BUFFALO, NY
Hundreds of trees taken down at Ralph Wilson Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, we got an update on the construction at the old LaSalle Park. If you've driven by the park this week, you have probably noticed hundreds of trees have been taken down. Hundreds of trees are coming down, and the City of Buffalo says thousands...
BUFFALO, NY
Lawmakers indicate no review for new Bills stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills new stadium is now set to win approval from the Erie County Legislature without completing a full environmental review that’s been required of similar projects around the state. Legislators on Thursday signaled that they would issue a “negative declaration” next week under...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Western New York local news

