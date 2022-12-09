ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

‘Pissed’ Paddy Pimblett has a problem with Joe Rogan’s ‘close fight’ comments at UFC 282 — ‘It’s annoying me’

Paddy Pimblett wants everyone to shut up about his not-close fight at UFC 282. The lightweight “Baddy” insists he comfortably won his co-main event against Jared Gordon last weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and doesn’t appreciate the “close fight” narrative started by Joe Rogan during their post-fight interview.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul slams Dana White following Paddy Pimblett’s controversial decision win at UFC 282

Jake Paul has slammed Dana White following Paddy Pimblett’s controversial decision win at UFC 282. UFC 282 took place this past Saturday, December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The lightweight co-main event featured Paddy Pimblett (20-3 MMA) vs Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA). It was a controversial unanimous decision win for ‘The Baddy’ that has everyone talking. With the win, the Brit remains undefeated in the UFC.
PARADISE, NV
bjpenndotcom

VIDEO | Joe Rogan reacts to controversial Paddy Pimblett decision victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282

It’s safe to say that commentator Joe Rogan was among those shocked at the UFC 282 co-main event on Saturday. The co-main event featured the highly-anticipated return of Paddy Pimblett. Despite being just three fights into his UFC journey, the Liverpool native has already grown into a massive star. His partnerships with companies such as Barstool Sports have helped boost his star power even further.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov expects Islam Makhachev to defend title 5-6 times: ‘Nobody can stay on top forever’

Khabib Nurmagomedov foresees some history awaiting his star pupil and current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Makhachev’s first title fight appearance went about as smoothly as it could have this past October. Facing UFC record holder for submissions and former divisional champion Charles Oliveira, Makhachev forced his rival to tap to a tight arm triangle choke in round two.
MMA Fighting

MMA Pound-for-Pound Rankings, December 2022: Year of new blood reshapes the top 10

Welcome to the latest update to the MMA Fighting pound-for-pound rankings, where every month our esteemed panel sort through the noise to answer one question: Who are the best overall male and female MMA fighters in the world?. How did the past four weeks affect the global pound-for-pound landscape? Let’s...
MMA Fighting

Glover Teixeira ‘definitely’ won’t retire with UFC 283 title win over Jamahal Hill

It won’t be as originally planned, but Glover Teixeira will get his shot at the light heavyweight title after all. The former UFC champion went from rematching Jiri Prochazka in Las Vegas to now battling Jamahal Hill for the vacant belt in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, after Prochazka stepped away due to an injury and Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev ended in a split draw.
MMAmania.com

‘Controversial’ judge who scored Paddy Pimblett fight now under review by commission — ‘This is a very serious situation’

It was a banner weekend for Doug Crosby. The longtime mixed martial arts (MMA) judge came under fire for not one, but two scorecards over the last few days, starting with the Danny Sabatello vs. Raufeon Stots main event at Bellator 289 in Uncasville and ending with the Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon co-headliner at UFC 282 in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy