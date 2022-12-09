Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
‘Pissed’ Paddy Pimblett has a problem with Joe Rogan’s ‘close fight’ comments at UFC 282 — ‘It’s annoying me’
Paddy Pimblett wants everyone to shut up about his not-close fight at UFC 282. The lightweight “Baddy” insists he comfortably won his co-main event against Jared Gordon last weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and doesn’t appreciate the “close fight” narrative started by Joe Rogan during their post-fight interview.
MMAmania.com
UFC fighter threatens to ‘beat up’ Barstool boss Dave Portnoy after Paddy Pimblett praise at UFC 282
UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett was screaming for his “Fight of the Night” bonus after scoring a controversial decision victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282 last weekend in Las Vegas. It appears the only person to agree with “The Baddy” was Barstool boss Dave Portnoy, who echoed the sentiment on his official Twitter account.
Jake Paul slams Dana White following Paddy Pimblett’s controversial decision win at UFC 282
Jake Paul has slammed Dana White following Paddy Pimblett’s controversial decision win at UFC 282. UFC 282 took place this past Saturday, December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The lightweight co-main event featured Paddy Pimblett (20-3 MMA) vs Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA). It was a controversial unanimous decision win for ‘The Baddy’ that has everyone talking. With the win, the Brit remains undefeated in the UFC.
Bryce Mitchell reacts after suffering submission loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 282: “It really wasn’t me out there”
Bryce Mitchell has issued a statement after suffering his first career loss to Ilia Topuria at Saturday’s UFC 282 event in Las Vegas. Mitchell (15-1 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a perfect record of 6-0 inside of the Octagon. ‘Thug Nasty’ was coming off a win over Edson Barboza in his most previous effort at March’s UFC 272 event.
VIDEO | Joe Rogan reacts to controversial Paddy Pimblett decision victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282
It’s safe to say that commentator Joe Rogan was among those shocked at the UFC 282 co-main event on Saturday. The co-main event featured the highly-anticipated return of Paddy Pimblett. Despite being just three fights into his UFC journey, the Liverpool native has already grown into a massive star. His partnerships with companies such as Barstool Sports have helped boost his star power even further.
Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov takes aim at Dana White following split draw in UFC 282 main event
Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov sent UFC president Dana White a demanding message following the controversial split draw between his fighter Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Błachowicz at UFC 282. Kadyrov didn’t hold back towards White in a social media post on Sunday. He referred to the decision as “dirty” and...
John McCarthy told his son who was a judge for Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon he got it wrong: “I think they got influenced by what the crowd was into”
John McCarthy believes Jared Gordon should’ve gotten his hand raised at UFC 282. Gordon was facing Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event of UFC 282 in an intriguing lightweight scrap. Many expected the Brit to win and remain undefeated but the fight was much closer than many thought. When...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov expects Islam Makhachev to defend title 5-6 times: ‘Nobody can stay on top forever’
Khabib Nurmagomedov foresees some history awaiting his star pupil and current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Makhachev’s first title fight appearance went about as smoothly as it could have this past October. Facing UFC record holder for submissions and former divisional champion Charles Oliveira, Makhachev forced his rival to tap to a tight arm triangle choke in round two.
MMA Fighting
MMA Pound-for-Pound Rankings, December 2022: Year of new blood reshapes the top 10
Welcome to the latest update to the MMA Fighting pound-for-pound rankings, where every month our esteemed panel sort through the noise to answer one question: Who are the best overall male and female MMA fighters in the world?. How did the past four weeks affect the global pound-for-pound landscape? Let’s...
MMAmania.com
Highlights: Cris Cyborg drops Gabrielle Holloway, cruises to second boxing win on Crawford-Avanesyan undercard
Cristiane Justino picked up her second straight boxing victory to close out 2022. “Cyborg” popped, dropped, and cruised to a decision win over the unheralded Gabrielle Holloway as part of the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan boxing pay-per-view (PPV) at CHI Health Center last weekend in Omaha, Nebraska. The...
MMA Fighting
Glover Teixeira ‘definitely’ won’t retire with UFC 283 title win over Jamahal Hill
It won’t be as originally planned, but Glover Teixeira will get his shot at the light heavyweight title after all. The former UFC champion went from rematching Jiri Prochazka in Las Vegas to now battling Jamahal Hill for the vacant belt in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, after Prochazka stepped away due to an injury and Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev ended in a split draw.
MMAmania.com
‘Controversial’ judge who scored Paddy Pimblett fight now under review by commission — ‘This is a very serious situation’
It was a banner weekend for Doug Crosby. The longtime mixed martial arts (MMA) judge came under fire for not one, but two scorecards over the last few days, starting with the Danny Sabatello vs. Raufeon Stots main event at Bellator 289 in Uncasville and ending with the Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon co-headliner at UFC 282 in Las Vegas.
