Third JCPS teacher reassigned due to 'active investigation'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A third Jefferson County Public School staff member has been reassigned due to an ongoing investigation regarding alleged "crimes against children," according to the school district. Kevin O'Donnell, a teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and a baseball coach at Eastern High School, was reassigned. In a...
JCPS updates school safety efforts, metal detectors discussed once again
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tuesday night, the Jefferson County School Board met for the last time in 2022 and dove into its school safety plan. The board reflected on the accomplishments over the year and the goals for the future. One goal for some are metal detectors. It's been a...
'Law enforcement needs to do better;' Domestic violence victim advocates asking for accountability
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A domestic violence case in Louisville is raising red flags for advocates who focus on protecting victims. Now, they're calling for more accountability across the system. "Law enforcement needs to do better. Stop dropping the ball," Summer Dickerson, founder of Women of the Well, said. It...
Louisville group wants Mayor-elect Greenberg to improve Metro Corrections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hours before Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announcing his senior leadership team, community members were calling on the new administration to bring change to Metro Corrections. One year ago, three people died in just one week at the downtown facility. After that a group of community leaders...
Wave 3
LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Parkland neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the 900 block of South 26th Street around 2:30 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The wound is being called non-life threatening.
'Our numbers are still unacceptable': LMPD, community leaders address weekend violence in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nine people were shot in Louisville over the weekend, two men died and several other people injured and in the hospital. Roderick Moss Jr., 32, died from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the Russell neighborhood Saturday. The second man died after being shot near...
Wave 3
Mayor-elect Greenberg responds to recent spike in Louisville shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Less than 24 hours after a shooting at a mall crowded with holiday shoppers, Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg responded with some personal words on Louisville’s ongoing violence. “Every time I hear about a shooting,” Greenberg said, “every time I hear about a murder, it hurts.”...
LMPD: Man shot near Hikes Point
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot near Louisville's Hikes Point neighborhood on Monday night. Around 11:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Church Park Circle, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found a man suffering from a...
Woman found suffering from gunshot wound in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Louisville's California neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of South 26th Street, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found...
Wave 3
Bicyclist injured in November accident dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say the man injuried in a vehicle-vs-bicycle collision last month has died from his injuries. The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. November 14 on National Turnpike at Farmers Lane in the Fairdale area. Investigators said both the vehicle and the bicycle were heading south on National Turnpike when they collided.
LMPD looking for teenager missing from Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is looking for a teen that went missing from the Shawnee neighborhood Monday. LMPD said 17-year-old Joseph Abbott's guardians haven't seen him since 3:15 p.m. and are worried for his safety. Abbott has medical conditions that require medication police said. Anyone with information...
spectrumnews1.com
ACLU to incoming mayor: No new jail in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The ACLU of Kentucky has a demand of incoming Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg, no new jail. On Tuesday, Amber Duke recited twelve names during a virtual press conference with reporters. They were the names of twelve people who have died this year while in custody at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. Duke is the interim executive director of the ACLU of Kentucky and member of Community Stakeholders to End Deaths at LMDC.
WLKY.com
Man arrested after crashing car into family visiting Louisville due back in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A southern Indiana man arrested for crashing his car into a family from Kansas is due back in court on Wednesday. Michael Hurley is charged with murder, assault and driving under the influence. "Trey" Jones was killed when Hurley drove onto a downtown sidewalk back in...
wdrb.com
Veterans encouraged to file PACT Act claims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More veterans are eligible for VA health care thanks to a historic new law. Tuesday evening, the Robley Rex VA Medical Center held an awareness event for veterans about the PACT Act. The law expands health care benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other...
Hundreds of guns and drugs taken off Louisville streets, Metro Police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police said part of combating violent crime in the city is getting guns and drugs off the street. The Criminal Interdiction Division, which focuses on guns, drugs and gangs, has served 168 arrest warrants and made 447 felony arrests in the last year. The said...
Wave 3
FULL VIDEO: LMPD provides information on Jefferson Mall shooting
ARP money floated to help New Albany businesses impacted by construction. A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Updated: 13 hours ago. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Hardin...
Marion County man indicted by federal jury on reported drug, gun charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville federal jury indicted a Marion County man on alleged federal drug and gun charges. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the indictment states that 31-year-old Christopher Wiser, of Lebanon, KY, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and meth and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Wave 3
LMPD confirm shooting at Jefferson Mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are responding to the Jefferson Mall on Outer Loop after a shooting. Metrosafe said calls came in around 4:43 p.m. Police are at the scene, which remains active. Metrosafe said one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. This story will be updated.
WLKY.com
'Out of control': Police, community members react to violent weekend across the Metro
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is addressing a recent uptick in gun violence after nine shootings claimed two lives and injured seven others over the weekend. The first of nine incidents happened Saturday morning on the 1500 block of West Chestnut Street in the Russell Neighborhood, where...
wdrb.com
KSP Foundation raffling off truck honoring trooper killed in the line of duty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is preparing to raffle off a used 1990s truck that was restored by a trooper who was killed in the line of duty. Joseph Cameron Ponder spent countless hours on his truck during his brief visits home from the U.S. Navy.
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
