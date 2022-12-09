LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The ACLU of Kentucky has a demand of incoming Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg, no new jail. On Tuesday, Amber Duke recited twelve names during a virtual press conference with reporters. They were the names of twelve people who have died this year while in custody at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. Duke is the interim executive director of the ACLU of Kentucky and member of Community Stakeholders to End Deaths at LMDC.

