Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Third JCPS teacher reassigned due to 'active investigation'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A third Jefferson County Public School staff member has been reassigned due to an ongoing investigation regarding alleged "crimes against children," according to the school district. Kevin O'Donnell, a teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and a baseball coach at Eastern High School, was reassigned. In a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Parkland neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the 900 block of South 26th Street around 2:30 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The wound is being called non-life threatening.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Mayor-elect Greenberg responds to recent spike in Louisville shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Less than 24 hours after a shooting at a mall crowded with holiday shoppers, Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg responded with some personal words on Louisville’s ongoing violence. “Every time I hear about a shooting,” Greenberg said, “every time I hear about a murder, it hurts.”...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man shot near Hikes Point

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot near Louisville's Hikes Point neighborhood on Monday night. Around 11:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Church Park Circle, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found a man suffering from a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Woman found suffering from gunshot wound in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Louisville's California neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of South 26th Street, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Bicyclist injured in November accident dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say the man injuried in a vehicle-vs-bicycle collision last month has died from his injuries. The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. November 14 on National Turnpike at Farmers Lane in the Fairdale area. Investigators said both the vehicle and the bicycle were heading south on National Turnpike when they collided.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD looking for teenager missing from Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is looking for a teen that went missing from the Shawnee neighborhood Monday. LMPD said 17-year-old Joseph Abbott's guardians haven't seen him since 3:15 p.m. and are worried for his safety. Abbott has medical conditions that require medication police said. Anyone with information...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

ACLU to incoming mayor: No new jail in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The ACLU of Kentucky has a demand of incoming Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg, no new jail. On Tuesday, Amber Duke recited twelve names during a virtual press conference with reporters. They were the names of twelve people who have died this year while in custody at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. Duke is the interim executive director of the ACLU of Kentucky and member of Community Stakeholders to End Deaths at LMDC.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Veterans encouraged to file PACT Act claims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More veterans are eligible for VA health care thanks to a historic new law. Tuesday evening, the Robley Rex VA Medical Center held an awareness event for veterans about the PACT Act. The law expands health care benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

FULL VIDEO: LMPD provides information on Jefferson Mall shooting

A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Marion County man indicted by federal jury on reported drug, gun charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville federal jury indicted a Marion County man on alleged federal drug and gun charges. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the indictment states that 31-year-old Christopher Wiser, of Lebanon, KY, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and meth and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
MARION COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD confirm shooting at Jefferson Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are responding to the Jefferson Mall on Outer Loop after a shooting. Metrosafe said calls came in around 4:43 p.m. Police are at the scene, which remains active. Metrosafe said one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. This story will be updated.
LOUISVILLE, KY
