wdrb.com
Louisville woman gathering donations for several families displaced by recent apartment fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is trying to support families devastated after a fire destroyed several units of an apartment complex in the Jacobs neighborhood on Dec. 8. According to Louisville Fire, one person died and at least three adults and three children were taken to the hospital...
wdrb.com
KHS to set up CARE-a-van mobile vet clinic in southwest Louisville Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society is hitting the road for a mobile veterinary clinic on Thursday. The KHS CARE-a-van mobile veterinary clinic, which provides low-cost pet wellness services, will be at the Park Community Credit Union on Dixie Highway from 9 am. to 4 p.m. There will...
wdrb.com
KSP Foundation raffling off truck honoring trooper killed in the line of duty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is preparing to raffle off a used 1990s truck that was restored by a trooper who was killed in the line of duty. Joseph Cameron Ponder spent countless hours on his truck during his brief visits home from the U.S. Navy.
wdrb.com
New Safe Haven Baby Box added in Georgetown, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new baby box in southern Indiana. The 94th Safe Haven Baby Box in the state will be installed in Georgetown. The box will be opening at the newly renovated Georgetown Township Fire Department Station 1 on State Road 64. Safe Haven Baby Boxes are...
wdrb.com
Wednesday morning fire damages Louisville apartment building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire damaged a Louisville apartment building Wednesday morning. MetroSafe said the call came in just before 7:30 a.m. on Rock Cliff Court, near Goldsmith Lane, in the Bashford Manor neighborhood. The Louisville Fire Department said it appears to have started on the balcony of a second-floor...
WBKO
Fatal collision in LaRue County left 1 dead and another injured
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision in Larue County Monday afternoon. On Dec. 12, KSP received a call from the Larue County Dispatch requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the intersection of Greensburg Road and Malcomb Drive. The investigation revealed...
wdrb.com
9 shootings, multiple fatalities in Louisville | VIEWER RESPONSE
A violent stretch in Louisville — days before Christmas — ended in nine shootings and multiple fatalities. Many of the offenders are younger than 18 years old. There needs to be more parent supervision on the front end, and, if these kids commit violent crime, more intervention on the back end.
fox56news.com
Frankfort mom struggles to find antibiotic amid shortage
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – It was a tough week for Katie Bell’s household when her son become sick. “They told me everywhere in Frankfort there was no antibiotics, so I sat in my car, crying,” said the mother of two boys. Bell’s son was diagnosed with...
WLKY.com
Man arrested after crashing car into family visiting Louisville due back in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A southern Indiana man arrested for crashing his car into a family from Kansas is due back in court on Wednesday. Michael Hurley is charged with murder, assault and driving under the influence. "Trey" Jones was killed when Hurley drove onto a downtown sidewalk back in...
k105.com
Dense fog causes Grayson Co. juvenile to miss stop sign, travel down embankment
Dense fog caused a Grayson County juvenile to drive down an embankment at the intersection of the William Thomason Byway and Brandenburg Road. Friday night at approximately 11:00, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton, Grayson County Deputy Justin Cockerel, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash and found the female juvenile, driving a Toyota Camry, had traveled through the stop sign as she drove north on the bypass, crossed Brandenburg Road and traveled down an embankment.
Wave 3
Neighbors express concern about Topgolf lights
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some people are looking to dim the lights at the Topgolf on Oxmoor Lane. The golfing and entertainment venue has been open for under a month, and neighbors are concerned about the lights. WAVE News heard complaints about the Topgolf lights long before it was even...
WKYT 27
18-year-old killed in Boyle County crash
BOYLE COUNTY. Ky. (WKYT) - An 18-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Boyle County Coroner. Danville police are investigating the Tuesday morning crash on Lebanon Road. According to a witness, the vehicle veered off the road, went through a field, and collided with a tree. The...
Wave 3
Bicyclist injured in November accident dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say the man injuried in a vehicle-vs-bicycle collision last month has died from his injuries. The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. November 14 on National Turnpike at Farmers Lane in the Fairdale area. Investigators said both the vehicle and the bicycle were heading south on National Turnpike when they collided.
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
wdrb.com
Louisville's homeless outreach groups preparing for winter temperatures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The arrival of the holiday season is typically a precursor to frigid temperatures, news that changes things for those living on the streets of Louisville. Nina Moseley, chief operating officer of Wayside Christian Mission, spends her days making sure people are staying safe and trying to...
wdrb.com
Catholic Charities of Louisville purchases $5.1 million property for new headquarters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Archdiocese of Louisville announced today that Catholic Charities of Louisville purchased a property from Stock Yards Bank to house its new headquarters. The property — which is on East Broadway — was purchased for $5.1 million and includes a 75-space surface parking lot at the...
Wave 3
FULL VIDEO: LMPD provides information on Jefferson Mall shooting
ARP money floated to help New Albany businesses impacted by construction. A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Updated: 13 hours ago. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Hardin...
wdrb.com
25-year-old Louisville man identified as victim of Jacobs neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 25-year-old Louisville man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood. Ja'Ronnie L. Charlton was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Carl Court near Crums Lane around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 10. Charlton died at the scene...
wdrb.com
South Central Neighborhood Place to close for renovations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The South Central Neighborhood Place on Hazelwood Avenue will temporarily close for several months of renovations starting Dec. 19. South Central is one of eight Neighborhood Place sites across Jefferson County and one of the largest volume Neighborhood Place sites. It serves around 30,000 residents each year.
wdrb.com
2 years after Louisville's first COVID-19 vaccine dose was given, doctors prepare for winter of increased cases
LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- Since this day in 2020, a lot has changed in the fight against COVID-19. Dr. Jason Smith with UofL Health was the first Kentuckian to be vaccinated against the virus Dec. 14, 2020. "It's been strange, and my kids still talk about," Smith said Wednesday. "We...
