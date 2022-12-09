Read full article on original website
Missing Woman Dee Ann Warner's Husband Faces an Added Criminal Contempt of Court ProceedingTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
MLive.com
Wolverine Confidential: Who is Michigan football’s 2022 MVP?
Who is Michigan’s MVP for the 2022 football season?. Without much thought, the answer might seem obvious: Running back Blake Corum, who finished in seventh for the Heisman Trophy. You won’t get much of an argument from Michigan’s beat writers there. Or will you? Might quarterback J.J. McCarthy be...
Michigan commit Nathan Efobi brings length, athleticism to OL position
Cumming (Georgia) South Forsyth three-star offensive lineman Nathan Efobi had a strong junior season to emerge as a national recruit. The 6-foot, 3 ½-inch, 282-pound Michigan commit continued to ascend as a senior, South Forsyth coach Troy Morris said. “He was a great leader for us overall, but on...
MLive.com
3-star RB Jaelon Barbarin commits to Michigan State
Michigan State just made the second addition of the day to its next recruiting class. Jaelon Barbarin, a 2023 three-star running back from Chaminade College Preparatory School in West Hills, Calif., announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Wednesday night. That came just hours after Aziah Johnson, a three-star receiver from Virginia, committed to Michigan State.
MLive.com
Jaelin Llewellyn discuss his knee injury, future with Michigan basketball
ANN ARBOR -- Jaelin Llewellyn has been down this road before. The pain. The uncertainty. The fight to return to the game he loves. For the second time in his college basketball career, Llewellyn has suffered a major injury. “It’s not what I wanted from this year,” he said on...
MLive.com
Michigan State basketball mailbag: Roster questions, freshman thoughts and more
EAST LANSING – I didn’t have much time to study, but I’m going to be taking my final exam now anyway. It’s final exams week at Michigan State, so it’s time for me to take my own version of that: a Spartans basketball mailbag. I asked Spartans fans for some questions this week and they responded with queries about roster management, the Spartans’ starting point guard, and of course the possibility of football players making the move to basketball:
MLive.com
3-star WR Aziah Johnson commits to Michigan State
A week before the start of the early signing period, Michigan State added to its next recruiting class. Aziah Johnson, a 2023 three-star wide receiver from Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond, Va., announced his commitment to the Spartans on Wednesday. He took an official visit to East Lansing earlier this month.
MLive.com
Milan native Michael Furtney returning to Wisconsin football after having change of heart
It didn’t take long for Michael Furtney to have a change of heart and stick it out at Wisconsin. The senior offensive lineman and former Milan standout announced Monday that he was withdrawing his name from the transfer portal and staying put with the Badgers after entering the portal a week earlier.
MLive.com
Michigan State lands commitment from TE transfer Ademola Faleye
Michigan State just landed its first offseason addition from the portal. Ademola Faleye, a tight end transfer from Norfolk State, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Monday afternoon. He entered the portal in November with two seasons of eligibility remaining and was in East Lansing for an official visit last weekend. Norfolk State is an FCS program in Virginia.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Jackson beats J-Dubs at Albion
The Jackson boys basketball team beat Lansing Sexton 82-69 on Tuesday at Albion College in the Carl Lee Memorial Invitational. Savon Campbell led the Vikings with 20 points.
MLive.com
University of Michigan shirts, stocking stuffers under $50 for Wolverines fans
Know someone on your holiday list who’d love a little more maize and blue this year? Fanatics has you covered. Whether you’re a superfan and you want to be decked out in some new Wolverines bling yourself, or you are buying holiday gifts for the Michigan fans on your list, right now you can score some great deals on U-M branded apparel and more. Lots of items are priced under $50.
MLive.com
Phoenix Glassnor’s big moments lead De La Salle basketball to 62-52 win over Saginaw Heritage
WARREN -- De La Salle coach Gjon Djokaj said before the game against Saginaw Heritage on Tuesday night that his young players needed to continue to step up. After graduating two starters and losing another to injury from last year’s state championship team, big shoes needed to be filled.
MLive.com
Milan announces new varsity soccer head coach
Milan announced Monday the hiring of Phil Hayes as the school’s new boys and girls varsity soccer head coach. Hayes previously served as the head coach of Riverview Gabriel Richard’s girls varsity team and boys junior varsity coach for Livonia Churchill. Hayes also has had stints as the...
MLive.com
Saginaw High hosts Grand Blanc in boys varsity basketball
Saginaw High hosts Grand Blanc in boys varsity basketball. Saginaw High’s boys varsity basketball team warms up before a high school varsity boys basketball game between Grand Blanc and Saginaw High in Saginaw on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Grand Blanc won with a final score of 69-37.Get Photo. 2...
MLive.com
Jonesville celebrates Tom Dunn for 300th win
JONESVILLE -- Tom Dunn was recognized following Tuesday’s girls basketball game for a milestone he hit last week. The Comets girls basketball coach won his 300th career game when they beat Homer 45-39 on Friday. Jonesville recognized the accomplishment by presenting Dunn with a basketball and a sign recognizing the milestone.
