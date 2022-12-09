ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Wolverine Confidential: Who is Michigan football’s 2022 MVP?

Who is Michigan’s MVP for the 2022 football season?. Without much thought, the answer might seem obvious: Running back Blake Corum, who finished in seventh for the Heisman Trophy. You won’t get much of an argument from Michigan’s beat writers there. Or will you? Might quarterback J.J. McCarthy be...
ANN ARBOR, MI
3-star RB Jaelon Barbarin commits to Michigan State

Michigan State just made the second addition of the day to its next recruiting class. Jaelon Barbarin, a 2023 three-star running back from Chaminade College Preparatory School in West Hills, Calif., announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Wednesday night. That came just hours after Aziah Johnson, a three-star receiver from Virginia, committed to Michigan State.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan State basketball mailbag: Roster questions, freshman thoughts and more

EAST LANSING – I didn’t have much time to study, but I’m going to be taking my final exam now anyway. It’s final exams week at Michigan State, so it’s time for me to take my own version of that: a Spartans basketball mailbag. I asked Spartans fans for some questions this week and they responded with queries about roster management, the Spartans’ starting point guard, and of course the possibility of football players making the move to basketball:
EAST LANSING, MI
3-star WR Aziah Johnson commits to Michigan State

A week before the start of the early signing period, Michigan State added to its next recruiting class. Aziah Johnson, a 2023 three-star wide receiver from Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond, Va., announced his commitment to the Spartans on Wednesday. He took an official visit to East Lansing earlier this month.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan State lands commitment from TE transfer Ademola Faleye

Michigan State just landed its first offseason addition from the portal. Ademola Faleye, a tight end transfer from Norfolk State, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Monday afternoon. He entered the portal in November with two seasons of eligibility remaining and was in East Lansing for an official visit last weekend. Norfolk State is an FCS program in Virginia.
EAST LANSING, MI
University of Michigan shirts, stocking stuffers under $50 for Wolverines fans

Know someone on your holiday list who’d love a little more maize and blue this year? Fanatics has you covered. Whether you’re a superfan and you want to be decked out in some new Wolverines bling yourself, or you are buying holiday gifts for the Michigan fans on your list, right now you can score some great deals on U-M branded apparel and more. Lots of items are priced under $50.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Milan announces new varsity soccer head coach

Milan announced Monday the hiring of Phil Hayes as the school’s new boys and girls varsity soccer head coach. Hayes previously served as the head coach of Riverview Gabriel Richard’s girls varsity team and boys junior varsity coach for Livonia Churchill. Hayes also has had stints as the...
MILAN, MI
Saginaw High hosts Grand Blanc in boys varsity basketball

Saginaw High hosts Grand Blanc in boys varsity basketball. Saginaw High’s boys varsity basketball team warms up before a high school varsity boys basketball game between Grand Blanc and Saginaw High in Saginaw on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Grand Blanc won with a final score of 69-37.Get Photo. 2...
GRAND BLANC, MI
Jonesville celebrates Tom Dunn for 300th win

JONESVILLE -- Tom Dunn was recognized following Tuesday’s girls basketball game for a milestone he hit last week. The Comets girls basketball coach won his 300th career game when they beat Homer 45-39 on Friday. Jonesville recognized the accomplishment by presenting Dunn with a basketball and a sign recognizing the milestone.
JONESVILLE, MI

