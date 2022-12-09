Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
MLB free agency tracker: Carlos Correa signs monster deal with Giants; Carlos Rodón still unsigned
MLB's Winter Meetings have come and gone and some major free agency moves have gone down in December. Carlos Correa, Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Brandon Nimmo and Justin Verlander signed deals this month. Judge inked a nine-year, $360 million deal to return to the Yankees and Nimmo re-signed with the Mets. The other five players -- Correa (Giants), Turner (Phillies), Verlander (Mets), deGrom (Rangers), and Bogaerts (Padres) all found new teams.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Mets listening on Carlos Carrasco trade; Arizona talked Daulton Varsho swap with Astros
Spring training camps open in roughly two months and 21 of our top 50 free agents remain unsigned, including three of the top nine. Don't worry, those guys will sign soon enough. Here are Tuesday's hot stove rumors. Mets listening on Carrasco. After signing Justin Verlander, José Quintana, and Kodai...
CBS Sports
Sean Murphy trade: Braves land catcher from A's in three-team deal; Brewers get William Contreras, per report
The Atlanta Braves acquired catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics on Monday as part of a three-way trade that also involved the Milwaukee Brewers, according to ESPN. ESPN reports that the Braves are tapping into their existing catcher depth as part of the deal -- All-Star William Contreras is going to the Brewers, and veteran Manny Piña is going to Oakland.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Owen Miller: Heading to Milwaukee
Miller was traded from the Guardians to the Brewers on Wednesday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Miller appeared in 130 games for Cleveland last year and slashed .243/.301/.351 with six homers, 53 runs, 51 RBI and two stolen bases. He played at first base, second base, third base and served as a designated hitter in 2022, and he'll likely have a better chance to carve out playing time in Milwaukee since Kolten Wong was traded to the Mariners in early December.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Carlos Rodón, Yankees 'far apart' on deal; Brandon Crawford shifts to make room for Carlos Correa
As we're now just about a week removed from the winter meetings with the holiday season looming, the MLB offseason will continue to sort itself out. There's been a steady trickle of news since the meetings and Carlos Correa signing a 13-year, $350 million deal with the Giants on Tuesday night was the biggest news in a bit.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Josh Palacios: Catches on with Bucs organization
The Pirates selected Palacios in the second round of the minor-league phase of the Rule 5 draft last week. Palacios slashed .213/.245/.255 over 49 plate appearances in the big leagues with the Nationals in 2022 before he was outrighted off the 40-man roster earlier this month. With Washington choosing not to protect the 27-year-old outfielder in the Rule 5 draft, Pittsburgh opted to roll the dice on him. He'll likely head to Triple-A Indianapolis to begin the upcoming campaign.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Mario Feliciano: DFA'd by Brewers
Feliciano was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Wednesday. Feliciano spent most of his time at Triple-A Nashville in 2022 and slashed .274/.326/.386 with six home runs, 38 RBI, 31 runs and two stolen bases over 77 games. He'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after the Brewers acquired Owen Miller on Wednesday, but Feliciano will likely be a candidate to serve as a non-roster invitee this spring if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
CBS Sports
Athletics' Manny Pina: Heads to Oakland in three-team deal
The Athletics acquired Pina from Atlanta on Monday in a three-team trade which sent Sean Murphy to Atlanta and William Contreras to Milwaukee, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The A's also received pitchers Kyle Muller, Royber Salinas and Freddy Tarnok plus outfielder Esteury Ruiz, while Atlanta received catcher Sean Murphy and the Brewers received catcher William Contreras and pitchers Joel Payamps and Justin Yeager.
CBS Sports
Giants' Donovan Walton: Back with Giants on MiLB deal
Walton (shoulder) signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Dec. 5. The Giants non-tendered Walton in November, only to re-sign a couple weeks later on a minor-league pact that presumably includes an invitation to big-league spring training. Before he concluded the 2022 season on the shelf due to a bout with right shoulder inflammation, Walton logged 78 plate appearances for San Francisco and slashed .158/.179/.303.
CBS Sports
Four explanations for why the Dodgers have been uncharacteristically quiet so far this offseason
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had an uncharacteristically quiet offseason. While several other National League contenders have loaded up on stars, including divisional foe San Diego, the Dodgers have largely abstained from doing anything. Outside of bringing back mainstay Clayton Kershaw on his annual one-year agreement, the Dodgers' biggest addition thus far has entailed signing Shelby Miller to a big-league contract -- yes, the same Miller who, despite positive underlying traits, has struggled to find consistent success or opportunity since being traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2015.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Wei-Chieh Huang: Joins new organization
The Pirates selected Huang in the minor-league Rule 5 draft last week. Huang previously made four appearances in the majors with the Rangers in 2019, but he served as pitching depth in the Giants' organization this past season. In 23 appearances (13 starts) at Triple-A Sacramento, Huang posted a 4.40 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 89:31 K:BB in 71.2 innings. Though he's likely to start the 2023 campaign at Triple-A Indianapolis, the 29-year-old right-hander could have a clearer path back to the majors in Pittsburgh than he had in San Francisco in 2022.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marco Wilson: Exits with injury
Wilson is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots with a stinger, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Wilson went down with an undisclosed injury during the first half. He was able to walk off into the medical tent under his own power before then heading to the locker room in the second quarter, per Urban. With Byron Murphy (back) already inactive, Trayvon Mullen, Antonio Hamilton and Christian Matthew will serve as Arizona's only available cornerbacks for the time being.
CBS Sports
MLB free agency: Noah Syndergaard signs one-year, $13 million deal with Dodgers, per report
The Los Angeles Dodgers have added some much-needed rotation depth. Los Angeles and righty Noah Syndergaard have agreed to a contract, reports ESPN. It's a one-year deal worth $13 million with another $1.5 million in performance bonuses, per MLB.com. The team has not yet announced the move. Syndergaard, 30, split...
CBS Sports
Brewers' Joel Payamps: Dealt to Brewers
The Brewers acquired Payamps from Oakland on Monday in a three-team deal with Atlanta, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Monday's trade also involved Sean Murphy to Atlanta and William Contreras to Milwaukee, among other components. Payamps was an effective reliever in 2022, posting a 3.23 ERA and 41:16 K:BB in 55.2 innings between Kansas City and Oakland. He figures to handle low-leverage work in the Brewers' bullpen in 2023.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' J.P. Feyereisen: Dealt to Dodgers
The Dodgers acquired Feyereisen (shoulder) from the Rays on Wednesday in exchange for a minor-league reliever Jeff Belge, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Tampa Bay recently designated Feyereisen for assignment after the team announced its signing of free-agent pitcher Zach Eflin, but the 29-year-old right-hander will reclaim a 40-man roster spot as he joins his new organization. However, because Feyereisen underwent rotator cuff and labrum cleanup surgery earlier this month and isn't expected to start throwing for another four months, he'll likely be moved to the 60-day injured list before Opening Day with the expectation that he won't be ready to make his Dodgers debut until late August at the earliest. When healthy, the right-hander has been an effective reliever at the MLB level, posting a 2.31 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 11.8 K-BB% across 89.2 career innings.
CBS Sports
Athletics' Vimael Machin: Designated for assignment
Machin was designated for assignment by Oakland on Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. After the A's executed a trade on Monday in which they received a total of five players from Atlanta and Milwaukee, Machin had to be DFA'd in order to make room on the club's 40-man roster. The 29-year-old infielder slashed .328/.404/.461 in Triple-A Las Vegas last season. Repeated success in the minors could earn him a spot on the 40-man roster once again.
CBS Sports
Red Sox exec says team is 'making the right decisions' after Xander Bogaerts walks; Rafael Devers up next
The Boston Red Sox continue to neglect both the roster and one of the game's most engaged fan bases by doing not much of genuine importance this offseason. This lack of investment on the part of the team's high command continues a trend that dates back to at least the early 2020 trade that sent homegrown superstar and possible future Hall of Famer Mookie Betts to the Dodgers – a trade that thus far from the Boston standpoint looks like a disaster on a generational scale.
CBS Sports
MLB free agency: Giants land Carlos Correa with 13-year, $350 million contract, per report
The San Francisco Giants have landed the best shortstop on the free agent market. Carlos Correa and the Giants have agreed to a massive 13-year contract worth $350 million, reports ESPN. The team has not yet confirmed the signing. The offseason has been filled with major shortstop signings, following Trea Turner to the Phillies and Xander Bogaerts to the Padres. Dansby Swanson remains on the market.
CBS Sports
Sean Murphy trade: Braves acquire catcher from Athletics in offseason blockbuster, per report
The Atlanta Braves acquired catcher Sean Murphy in a trade with the Oakland Athletics on Monday, according to ESPN. Murphy, 28, is one of the top overall backstops in baseball thanks to an above-average stick and a good glove. Since 2020, he's amassed a .235/.326/.422 slash line (113 OPS+) while averaging 14 home runs and providing top-notch defense. To wit, Murphy ranked in the 86th percentile in framing runs last season, according to Statcast's data. It's worth wondering if there's some additional offensive upside to unlock here, too, seeing as how he set a new career-high in maximum exit velocity last season, ranking in the 94th percentile.
CBS Sports
Angels' Kenny Rosenberg: DFA'd by Halos
Rosenberg was designated for assignment by the Angels on Monday. Rosenberg spent multiple brief stints in the majors during the first half of 2022, posting a 4.22 ERA and 1.41 WHIP through 10.2 innings. If he can recreate his Triple-A numbers from last season (3.16 ERA, 1.24 WHIP), there is a chance Rosenberg can find himself on the 40-man roster and in the majors next season at some point. For now, newly-signed Justin Garza will take his roster spot.
Comments / 0