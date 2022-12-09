Warner Bros. Discovery announced that instead of hosting some of its original programs on HBO and HBO Max, the company will license certain shows to third-party FAST streaming services. FAST stands for free ad-supported streaming television, such as Paramount's Pluto TV and FOX's Tubi. Fans haven't been encouraged by the news that such fan-favorite shows like Westworld and The Nevers were being removed from HBO Max, meaning subscribers wouldn't have the chance to stream them again. Add that to the cancellations of Gordita Chronicles and Minx, and consumer confidence in HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery is at an all-time low. Luckily, the news of potential licensing deals means these shows won't fade out into the background and be forgotten.

2 HOURS AGO