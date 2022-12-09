Read full article on original website
Related
Taylor Swift's 2022 AMAs Hairdo Has Fans Convinced She's Sending A Secret Message
Every Taylor Swift era has had its own iconic moments, songs, and outfits that die-hard Swifties still can't get enough of. Even casual fans can't escape the Internet's buzzing over fan theories about Taylor Swift's upcoming re-recording albums. And it seems that Swifties were extra on edge for the 2022 American Music Awards. Swift dropped a huge secret one of her last award show appearances. In August, Swift announced her surprise album "Midnights" at the 2022 VMAs, leaving our jaws on the floor and alarms set to meet her at midnight.
Elle
Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Gave a Subtle, Sneaky Look Into Their Life Together
Olivia Rodrigo Sings Taylor Swift, No Doubt & "drivers license" in a Game of Song Association Olivia Rodrigo Sings Taylor Swift, No Doubt & "drivers license" in a Game of Song Association. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn keep their relationship very private, but they occasionally offer a small glimpse into...
Taylor Swift’s Newest Wax Figure Draws Mixed Reactions From Fans
Fans don't know how to feel about the latest, scarily uncanny wax figure of Taylor Swift. Madame Tussauds Dubai announced the addition of Swift to their celebrity lineup Dec. 6, according to Billboard. The wax figure depicts Swift in khaki pants and a red sequined top with her iconic acoustic...
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
Taylor Swift to Make Feature-Length Directorial Debut With Original Script She Wrote
Taylor Swift, an Oscar hopeful for her All Too Well: The Short Film, has announced she’ll make her feature-length directorial debut based on an original script she wrote. Searchlight Pictures has partnered with Swift on the upcoming movie, details of which will be announced at a later date. “Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement. The news comes a day after the singer/director shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself at the helm...
Carrie Underwood Flies Into AMAs Performance After Sparkling Down The Red Carpet In Plunging Gown
Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards, from the carpet to her energetic performance! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.
Will Smith Was Spat On By A Costar On The Set Of His New Movie, "Emancipation"
Emancipation is Will's latest movie, hailed as his "comeback" following the Oscars incident with Chris Rock.
Blake Lively Reveals She’s Watched This ‘90s Movie “Too Many Times”
Watch: Blake Lively REACTS to Ryan Reynolds' Dancing on Instagram. Blake Lively is living out her lab-coat fantasy. Named one of The Hollywood Reporter's 40 Biggest Celebrity Entrepreneurs in 2022, the actress recently got candid about her passion for "product development," saying it came from her love of an unexpected Disney film.
theplaylist.net
Taylor Swift To Make Her Feature Directing Debut With Searchlight Pictures
Taylor Swift‘s musical accolades speak for themselves: ten albums, eleven Grammy wins and being the only female artist to win Album Of The Year three separate times. But recently, Swift has added video work into her repertoire, with great success. She’s also nabbed two MTV VMAs for Best Director for her work on “The Man” and “All Too Well: The Short Film,” the latter also screening at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and TIFF.
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
Futurism
They Tried to Pay Taylor Swift to Shill FTX, But She Shook Them Off
It may be time to add FTX's onetime wunderkind Sam Bankman-Fried to the long list of wannabe Taylor Swift suitors, amid reports that he wanted the pop star to shill for his now-collapsed crypto exchange. The twist, unlike other celebs ranging from Tom Brady to Larry David, is that Swift...
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Taylor Swift Will Direct and Write a Film for Disney
There’s no denying that Taylor Swift is one of the biggest stars around today. She’s an accomplished singer and songwriter who has been in the spotlight since she was fifteen. And now, she’s getting ready to add another job description to her resumé as she prepares to direct her first feature film.
Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Twitch's Death: 'He Was My Family'
Ellen DeGeneres is fondly remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her longtime talk show DJ, in the wake of his unexpected death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, who first rose to fame as a Season 4 contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. According to TMZ‘s initial report,...
Watch Taylor Swift Capture the ‘Sadness’ of Coming of Age in ‘All Too Well’ Behind-the-Scenes Clip: ‘She’s Not Who We Met’ (Video)
Taylor Swift let fans sneak a peak into her creative process as a director in newly released “All Too Well: The Short Film” behind-the-scenes footage. The short film and longer music video, set to the extended version of Swift’s popular ballad from the album “Red,” released last fall with the release of “Red (Taylor’s Version).
ComicBook
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer Released
The Spider-Verse is unleashed in the official trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2, 2023, and reunites Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), as they embark on another adventure to save the Spider-Verse. Fan-favorite Spider heroes like Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) and Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya) are also set to star, as they team up against the villainous Spot. Oh, and did we mention there's already a third movie scheduled in the Spider-Verse franchise – Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse?
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Discovery Licensing HBO Max Shows to Other Streaming Services
Warner Bros. Discovery announced that instead of hosting some of its original programs on HBO and HBO Max, the company will license certain shows to third-party FAST streaming services. FAST stands for free ad-supported streaming television, such as Paramount's Pluto TV and FOX's Tubi. Fans haven't been encouraged by the news that such fan-favorite shows like Westworld and The Nevers were being removed from HBO Max, meaning subscribers wouldn't have the chance to stream them again. Add that to the cancellations of Gordita Chronicles and Minx, and consumer confidence in HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery is at an all-time low. Luckily, the news of potential licensing deals means these shows won't fade out into the background and be forgotten.
Emily Blunt's Story About Working With Tom Cruise On "Edge Of Tomorrow" Highlights An Important Problem In Hollywood
"I still sort of have this injury that's sustained from it."
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
Early reviews of Avatar: The Way of Water have made their way to Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel to 2009's Avatar is one of the most-anticipated films of 2022, which makes it fitting that the James Cameron flick will help close out the year. Running for over three hours, Avatar: The Way of Water will take audiences back to Pandora to reunite with the Na'vi and the growing family of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana)'s characters. The cast and crew of the Avatar sequel have been out in full force promoting the movie, and now Rotten Tomato-approved critics are weighing in with their thoughts.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: James Gunn Reveals Surprising Moment That Was Entirely CGI
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has been on Disney+ for a few weeks now, giving fans some festive cheer courtesy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvel Studios Special Presentation featured no shortage of unexpected and surprising moments, between a cameo from Kevin Bacon and some significant character beats with the Guardians. As new tweets from writer-director James Gunn reveals, one of the most heartfelt moments in the special was actually brought to life by CGI — albeit, in an innocuous way. Gunn revealed on social media, the wooden sculptures that Groot (Vin Diesel) gave to the Guardians towards the end of the special were actually CGI, in an effort to match the continuity of the previous scenes that they are referencing.
ComicBook
The Sandman's New Episodes Might Not Be Called Season 2
After months of speculation, Netflix finally renewed The Sandman for a new batch of episodes earlier this fall. The series, which is based on the ambitious DC comic of the same name, became a smash success when it debuted on the platform in August, and fans are definitely eager to see how the momentum continues in the future. As a new report from Variety hints, there's a chance that the next round of The Sandman might not follow a traditional Season 2 format. Peter Friedlander, Netflix's head of UCAN scripted content, hinted that the streamer has considered releasing future episodes of The Sandman in batches, similar to the approach to the last season of Stranger Things. Season 1 of The Sandman already tried a similar approach with its bonus episode, "A Dream of a Thousand Cats / Calliope", which was surprise released weeks after Season 1.
Comments / 0