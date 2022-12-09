Plainville man who claimed to be the devil while threatening to blow up police department, skin officers granted diversionary program

Read full article on original website
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Convicted CT attacker misses sentencing
A New Haven man free on bond after being convicted of sexually assaulting a 63-year-old woman has failed to show up for his sentencing hearing
Eyewitness News
NJ woman, others, stole more than $160,000 from a 94-year-old victim in Old Saybrook, police say
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A woman from New Jersey is one of three people accused of stealing $164,284 from a 94-year-old man in Old Saybrook. According to Old Saybrook police, Ashlee Crawford, 33, of Plainfield, NJ, fraudulently wrote and cashed checks she obtained from the victim’s account. Police...
Convicted New Haven rapist out on bond doesn’t show up for sentencing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man convicted of first-degree sexual assault who didn’t show up for his verdict was also missing for his sentencing Monday, according to an announcement Tuesday from New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. Carlos Mejia, 38, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, suspended after 11 years served, […]
Bristol Press
Bristol man whose co-defendants took plea bargains appears set on fighting charges in beating that left man brain dead
BRISTOL – A Bristol man appears steadfastly set on a trial after being accused of beating a man who was left brain dead and ultimately taken off of life support - despite his co-defendants accepting plea bargains and accepting their role in the death. Gabor Cirok, 46, of Hawthorne...
3 Juveniles Accused Of Snatching Purses In New Haven County While Traveling In Stolen Car
Three juveniles are facing numerous charges after police said they committed robberies in Connecticut while traveling in a stolen car. A Toyota Prius was stolen from Cumberland Farms in the New Haven County town of Wallingford at about 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, the Meriden Police Department said. The...
Trumbull Resident Accidentally Shot, Police Say
A Fairfield County was accidentally shot and wounded when a firearm belonging to a homeowner was discharged. The incident took place in Trumbull around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, on Moose Hill Road. A resident of the home was transported to a local hospital after being shot and treated for...
New Britain Herald
Newington man accused of defrauding elderly person
A Newington man has been accused of defrauding an elderly person. Ryan Turko, 39, made online withdrawals and transfers and wrote himself checks from the victim’s account, improperly accessing the elderly person’s finances through his role as the business manager for Portland Care and Rehabilitation Centre, according to the arrest warrant in the case.
New Britain Herald
Southington police warning residents about influx of unemployment fraud
SOUTHINGTON – Police are warning residents about an uptick in unemployment fraud. Police recently said that they have received an influx of residents reporting that someone tried to file for unemployment benefits under their identity. The residents who reported it received a letter in the mail letting them know...
3 teens charged in connection to multi-town purse snatchings
(WTNH) – Three teens have been arrested in connection to several purse-snatching incidents across New Haven County. Hamden police said around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of a 12-year-old boy being assaulted on Mix Avenue while he was walking home from his bus stop. The victim told police he was stopped in a […]
Connecticut man granted new trial in 1994 baby killing freed from prison
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man whose convictions were overturned in connection with a 1994 shooting that killed a baby and paralyzed her grandmother has been freed from prison after nearly three decades. Adam Carmon, 50, walked out of a state courthouse in New Haven late Monday afternoon and hugged relatives, after a […]
16 High School Students From Fairfield County Injured In Bus Crash, State Police Say
A school bus carrying 29 high school students was involved in a single-vehicle crash that injured more than a dozen.The crash took place in Hartford County around 1:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12 on Route 15 in East Hartford.Sixteen students, most 16, and 17 years old, from Bridgeport, received minor inj…
Town Of Kent Woman Accused Of Severely Neglecting Her Older Dog 'Buster'
A Hudson Valley woman is accused of animal neglect after investigators found that she "severely neglected" her senior dog. Jennifer Parrish, age 48, of Kent, was arrested for animal neglect, the Putnam County SPCA announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The Putnam County SPCA Law Enforcement Division received a report on...
newstalknewengland.com
Xavier Cruz Of Bristol, Connecticut Sentenced To 60 Months For Being A Felon In Possession Of A Firearm
On Monday, at the United States District Court in New Haven, Connecticut, Xavier Cruz, 28, of Bristol, Connecticut was by U.S. District Judge Janet B. Atterton to 60 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release for unlawful possession of a firearm. On September 5, 2020, law enforcement...
Report Of Woman Jumping From Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge Under Investigation
A call of a woman jumping from an area bridge set off a large-scale investigation to find her. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 4:30 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge. According to Capt. John Watterson, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, the department received a...
fox5ny.com
'Everybody killers' - Long Island gang accused of murder and other violence
NEW YORK - 18 members of the ‘No Fake Love’ or ‘NFL’ street gang are under arrest on Long Island, according to authorities. A 148-count indictment covering 31 different incidents including murder and six other shootings in the Mastic/Shirley area of Suffolk County was announced on Monday morning. The gang is also accused of at least five carjackings, an armed robbery, the theft of more than a dozen stolen vehicles, and even stealing puppies.
Man died from blood clot sustained during altercation with trooper: OCME
CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report after a man died days after being tased by state police in August of 2022. According to state police, on August 24 around 10 p.m., officers responded to Westminster Road in Canterbury for the report of domestic violence. When officers […]
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for Justice
The lawyer representing her family alleges the investigation was mishandled by Bridgeport PD. On the evening of December 13, 2021, Shantell Smith and her son went to check on her twenty-three-year-old daughter, Lauren. Shantell was concerned because Lauren wasn’t returning their calls or replying to their texts, which was very unusual.
Waterbury police arrest five on various offenses
27 year old Zachary Foster is a convicted felon. He faces drugs and weapons charges. Police seized drugs, weapons and cash. Four others face various charges. They’re from Waterbury, New Hartford and Oxford.
5 New Haven police officers charged in Richard ‘Randy’ Cox case face judge
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The five New Haven officers charged in an incident that left a man paralyzed faced a judge for the first time on Thursday. Officers arrested 36-year-old Richard “Randy” Cox on June 19 on a weapons charge, which was later dropped, and placed him inside a police van with no seatbelts. […]
NBC New York
Walmart Theft Busted After NY Women Use Child to Steal Thousands in Merchandise: Police
Two women allegedly responsible for stealing a few thousand dollars worth of merchandise from a Walmart in New York had a child at the center of their operation, according to police. The two adult suspects, both from Yonkers, were arrested last month after hitting up the Mohegan Lake Walmart off...
