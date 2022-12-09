Commanders Leaked Jon Gruden's Emails That Forced Him to Resign From Raiders

Jon Gruden was called to resign from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 due to leaked emails. Now we know where the leak came from.

While the House Oversight Committee released its findings in a report in regards to the Washington Commanders' toxic workplace scandal, it also gave answers and insight to another controversial moment in recent NFL history.

Just over a year ago, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigned from his position after emails of homophobic slurs he used were leaked to the media.

Who was the source? Dan Snyder.

Snyder was revealed as the anonymous source in the House Oversight Committee's 79-page report released Thursday.

The emails were leaked in October 2021, just around the start of the investigation where former team president Bruce Allen was about to testify. A day before Allen's testimony, the emails leaked.

Gruden, the brother of former Washington head coach Jay Gruden, has filed a lawsuit against the NFL for leaking the emails to the Wall Street Journal and defaming his character. But now, Gruden will almost certainly add Snyder to the list of people he has a grievance with.

The motivation behind Snyder leaking the emails at the time he did it is unclear. However, it did create a huge distraction and diversion towards Allen's testimony.

It's just another bullet point on the laundry list of trouble Snyder has gotten himself into as owner of the Commanders .

