ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Pedestrian struck, killed in Conway-area crash on Highway 701: SCHP

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. A 2002 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Highway 701 near Hair Nook Rood when it struck a pedestrian, according to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell. The pedestrian...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash near Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died after a crash in Horry County Tuesday night. Troopers responded to Highway 19 near Mincey Drive around 6 p.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. A pick-up truck pulling a horse trailer was stopped when a Hyundai Sedan collided with...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Man charged, victim identified in deadly Conway shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Conway Police Dept. arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened Sunday on Forest Loop Road. Joe Detrell Gause, 30, of Loris, is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The victim was identified as...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Police hear 100 shots fired before responding to call near Loris, report says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a call about someone who heard gunshots being fired at her house near Loris Monday around 5:45 p.m. The responding officer happened to be driving on Highway 746 near the home when he heard 100 shots being fired, according to an incident report from Horry County Police Dept.
LORIS, SC
wpde.com

Teen recovering after shooting in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — A 15-year-old is recovering after being shot this past weekend in an outside storage building on Harrison Street in Laurinburg, according to police. Officers said the teen was treated at Scotland Memorial Hospital and later released. Officials added the "juvenile and witnesses were uncooperative." No...
LAURINBURG, NC
wpde.com

Shots fired at truck on busy Marion road, police say

MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers are investigating an incident of people in a car shooting at a truck early Monday morning on Smith Street in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers. Flowers said the car passed the truck and that’s when several shots were fired. He...
wpde.com

Florence Co. coroner confirms body found in community

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed a body has been found Wednesday off Southborough Road in Florence. Lutcken said no additional is being released at this time. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information later Wednesday afternoon.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Marion man facing 12-year sentence in deadly 2020 Socastee-area shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Marion man was sentenced Tuesday in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in 2020, according to Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Ernest Howard, 23, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Diamantae Currie,...
MARION, SC
wpde.com

Florence police search for missing woman, 1-year-old last seen in November

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Police Dept. is searching for a missing person Wednesday night. Cherrion Monesha White and her 1-year-old child were reported missing by a family member. White is a 22-year-old female, 5' 07” and weighs approximately 160 pounds. NEW: Some Pee Dee farmers concerned...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Missing 80-year-old Loris man found safe

LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — The Loris Police Dept. said they found the 80-year-old man who was reported missing Monday. Police said Moddie McZeke Jr. was found safe in a post made just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
LORIS, SC
wpde.com

Anti-Jewish flyers found in North Myrtle Beach, other US cities

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — There have been reports of hateful flyers being shared across the country, including in North Myrtle Beach. The city said police are aware of anti-Jewish flyers being shared, which are typically inside zip-top plastic bags with rice, beans or rocks to weigh them down.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Death investigation underway in Darlington County

A death investigation is underway in Darlington County. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said he's on the scene of a deadly shooting on Jamestown Avenue in Darlington. Hardee said he just got on the scene and is working to determine the victim's identity, along with his cause and manner of death.
wpde.com

Drone drug drop inside Marlboro County prison leads to 2 arrests

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two South Carolina men are facing charges after deputies say they flew drugs inside the walls of a correctional facility in Marlboro County over the weekend. Around 8 Sunday night, Marlboro County Sheriff's deputies were called to Evans Correctional Institution on reports of a...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Crews respond to fire at popular Florence restaurant

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a fire Tuesday afternoon along the 2600 block of South Irby Street in Florence. Officers on the scene said the situation involved a fire at Stefano’s restaurant. The restaurant released the following statement on social media regarding the fire:. “We have...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Conway Police Dept. fully-staffed for first time in several years

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — For the first time in several years, the Conway Police Department is fully-staffed with more than 70 officers and Police Chief Dale Long has a lot of reasons to thank for the increase. Chief Long said they have never been fully staffed in his 12...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

New police chief announced in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Assistant Police Chief Jimmy Davis has been promoted to Chief of Police, according to Darlington City Manager John Payne. The news comes ahead of the retirement of current Police Chief Kelvin Washington. “Assistant Chief Davis, a lifelong Darlingtonian, has ably served its people for over...
DARLINGTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy