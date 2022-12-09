Read full article on original website
Pedestrian struck, killed in Conway-area crash on Highway 701: SCHP
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. A 2002 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Highway 701 near Hair Nook Rood when it struck a pedestrian, according to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell. The pedestrian...
1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash near Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died after a crash in Horry County Tuesday night. Troopers responded to Highway 19 near Mincey Drive around 6 p.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. A pick-up truck pulling a horse trailer was stopped when a Hyundai Sedan collided with...
Man charged, victim identified in deadly Conway shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Conway Police Dept. arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened Sunday on Forest Loop Road. Joe Detrell Gause, 30, of Loris, is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The victim was identified as...
Police hear 100 shots fired before responding to call near Loris, report says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a call about someone who heard gunshots being fired at her house near Loris Monday around 5:45 p.m. The responding officer happened to be driving on Highway 746 near the home when he heard 100 shots being fired, according to an incident report from Horry County Police Dept.
Critical injuries reported, traffic blocked due to multi-vehicle crash on Highway 19
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Mincey Drive and W. Highway 19 near Loris while crews work a three-vehicle crash Tuesday. Critical injuries are reported and lanes of traffic are blocked. Horry County Fire Rescue responded around 6 p.m. South Carolina Dept....
Teen recovering after shooting in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — A 15-year-old is recovering after being shot this past weekend in an outside storage building on Harrison Street in Laurinburg, according to police. Officers said the teen was treated at Scotland Memorial Hospital and later released. Officials added the "juvenile and witnesses were uncooperative." No...
Shots fired at truck on busy Marion road, police say
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers are investigating an incident of people in a car shooting at a truck early Monday morning on Smith Street in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers. Flowers said the car passed the truck and that’s when several shots were fired. He...
Florence Co. coroner confirms body found in community
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed a body has been found Wednesday off Southborough Road in Florence. Lutcken said no additional is being released at this time. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information later Wednesday afternoon.
Marion man facing 12-year sentence in deadly 2020 Socastee-area shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Marion man was sentenced Tuesday in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in 2020, according to Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Ernest Howard, 23, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Diamantae Currie,...
Florence police search for missing woman, 1-year-old last seen in November
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Police Dept. is searching for a missing person Wednesday night. Cherrion Monesha White and her 1-year-old child were reported missing by a family member. White is a 22-year-old female, 5' 07” and weighs approximately 160 pounds. NEW: Some Pee Dee farmers concerned...
Missing 80-year-old Loris man found safe
LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — The Loris Police Dept. said they found the 80-year-old man who was reported missing Monday. Police said Moddie McZeke Jr. was found safe in a post made just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Anti-Jewish flyers found in North Myrtle Beach, other US cities
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — There have been reports of hateful flyers being shared across the country, including in North Myrtle Beach. The city said police are aware of anti-Jewish flyers being shared, which are typically inside zip-top plastic bags with rice, beans or rocks to weigh them down.
Death investigation underway in Darlington County
A death investigation is underway in Darlington County. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said he's on the scene of a deadly shooting on Jamestown Avenue in Darlington. Hardee said he just got on the scene and is working to determine the victim's identity, along with his cause and manner of death.
Drone drug drop inside Marlboro County prison leads to 2 arrests
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two South Carolina men are facing charges after deputies say they flew drugs inside the walls of a correctional facility in Marlboro County over the weekend. Around 8 Sunday night, Marlboro County Sheriff's deputies were called to Evans Correctional Institution on reports of a...
Crews respond to fire at popular Florence restaurant
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a fire Tuesday afternoon along the 2600 block of South Irby Street in Florence. Officers on the scene said the situation involved a fire at Stefano’s restaurant. The restaurant released the following statement on social media regarding the fire:. “We have...
Conway Police Dept. fully-staffed for first time in several years
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — For the first time in several years, the Conway Police Department is fully-staffed with more than 70 officers and Police Chief Dale Long has a lot of reasons to thank for the increase. Chief Long said they have never been fully staffed in his 12...
3 shot during domestic disturbance in Florence County, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Florence County deputies are investigating a shooting; they said three people were shot. Deputies rushed to a domestic disturbance on Delta Mill Road shortly after 5 a.m. Monday morning. The gunshot victims were taken to the hospital, deputies said. They have not said if...
Woman charged with making false bomb threat to Florence County Detention Center
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman has been charged with making a false bomb threat to the Florence County Detention Center in November. Danielle De'Asia Heyward, 21, was arrested by investigators on Dec. 9, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Investigators said Heyward called the detention center...
Santa covering all adoption fees at Darlington Co. Humane Society this month!
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — If you're looking to add a furry friend to your family this holiday season, Santa's got you covered!. He's paying for all adoption fees at the Darlington County Humane Society all December long. The shelter says they're overcapacity for both cats and dogs. To...
New police chief announced in Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Assistant Police Chief Jimmy Davis has been promoted to Chief of Police, according to Darlington City Manager John Payne. The news comes ahead of the retirement of current Police Chief Kelvin Washington. “Assistant Chief Davis, a lifelong Darlingtonian, has ably served its people for over...
