ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Miami's Victor Oladipo (knee) active for Wednesday's matchup versus Thunder

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oladipo will be available despite being listed with left knee tendinosis. In 21.3 expected minutes, our models project Oladipo to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Oladipo's projection includes 11.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 12/14/22

Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com

Warriors starting Donte DiVincenzo on Wednesday for inactive Klay Thompson (injury management)

Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Indiana Pacers. DiVincenzo will make his second start this season after Klay Thompson was ruled out for injury management reasons. In 29.0 expected minutes, our models project DiVincenzo to score 23.6 FanDuel points. DiVincenzo's projection includes 9.8...
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
numberfire.com

Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) available on Wednesday

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dedmon has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 10.2 minutes on Wednesday. Dedmon's Wednesday projection includes 4.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Chicago's Alex Caruso (back) starting for Ayo Dosunmu (pelvic) on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (back) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Caruso will start at point guard after Ayo Dosunmu was held out with a pelvic ailment. In 29.3 expected minutes, our models project Caruso to score 24.0 FanDuel points. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 8.5...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Trent Forrest playing bench role for Atlanta on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Forrest will come off the bench after Trae Young was named Wednesday's starter. in 25.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Forrest to produce 7.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Ja Morant (thigh) available for Memphis on Thursday

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (thigh) is available for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Morant has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Bucks on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.8 minutes against Milwaukee. Morant's Thursday projection includes 25.6...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Devin Booker (hamstring) questionable for Suns on Thursday

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (hamstring) is questionable to play in Thursday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Booker's availability is currently in limbo after Phoenix's star missed two games with left hamstring tightness. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team ranked fifth in defensive rating, expect Landry Shamet to log more minutes if Booker is inactive.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) active on Wednesday

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Herro will be available on the road after he was listed as probable with an ankle sprain. In a matchup versus a Thunder team ranked 17th in defensive rating, our models project Herro to score 39.0 FanDuel points.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Onyeka Okongwu playing with Atlanta's second unit on Wednesday night

Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Orlando Magic. Okongwu will come off the bench after Clint Capela was named as Wednesday's starter. In 17.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Okongwu to record 6.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Heat's Duncan Robinson (ankle) available on Wednesday

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Robinson has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 10.2 minutes on Wednesday. Robinson's Wednesday projection includes 4.3 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Detroit's Marvin Bagley (knee) will not return on Wednesday

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley (knee) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Bagley will not return after he experienced right knee soreness. Jalen Duren should see more minutes if Bagley were to miss more time. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 551.6 minutes this...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Trae Young (back) active for Hawks' Wednesday matchup versus Orlando

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (back) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Orlando Magic. After sitting one game with back tightness, Young will make his return on Wednesday night. In 35.5 expected minutes, our models project Young to score 46.4 FanDuel points. Young's projection includes 27.7 points, 3.7 rebounds,...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Spurs' Isaiah Roby coming off the bench on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs forward Isaiah Roby is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Roby will move to the bench on Wednesday with Keita Bates-Diop entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Roby to play 18.0 minutes against Portland. Roby's Wednesday projection includes 8.4...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Jose Alvarado (rib) out for Pelicans' Thursday matchup

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (rib) is ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Utah Jazz. Alvarado will sit on Thursday after suffering a right rib contusion. Expect Dyson Daniels to see a boost in playing time with New Orleans' second unit versus a Jazz team ranked 24th in defensive rating.

Comments / 0

Community Policy