Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Nickeil Alexander-Walker operating in second unit role for Utah on Tuesday night
Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Alexander-Walker will operate off the bench after Mike Conley was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 15.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Alexander-Walker to produce 7.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.
numberfire.com
Miami's Victor Oladipo (knee) active for Wednesday's matchup versus Thunder
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oladipo will be available despite being listed with left knee tendinosis. In 21.3 expected minutes, our models project Oladipo to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Oladipo's projection includes 11.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 12/14/22
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves starting Austin Rivers for inactive D'Angelo Russell (knee) on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Rivers will make his third start this season after D'Angelo Russell was ruled out with a left knee contusion. In a matchup against a Los Angeles' unit ranked fifth in defensive rating, Rivers' FanDuel salary stands at $3,500.
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Donte DiVincenzo on Wednesday for inactive Klay Thompson (injury management)
Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Indiana Pacers. DiVincenzo will make his second start this season after Klay Thompson was ruled out for injury management reasons. In 29.0 expected minutes, our models project DiVincenzo to score 23.6 FanDuel points. DiVincenzo's projection includes 9.8...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
numberfire.com
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) available on Wednesday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dedmon has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 10.2 minutes on Wednesday. Dedmon's Wednesday projection includes 4.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists,...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Alex Caruso (back) starting for Ayo Dosunmu (pelvic) on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (back) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Caruso will start at point guard after Ayo Dosunmu was held out with a pelvic ailment. In 29.3 expected minutes, our models project Caruso to score 24.0 FanDuel points. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 8.5...
numberfire.com
Trent Forrest playing bench role for Atlanta on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Forrest will come off the bench after Trae Young was named Wednesday's starter. in 25.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Forrest to produce 7.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.
numberfire.com
Ja Morant (thigh) available for Memphis on Thursday
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (thigh) is available for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Morant has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Bucks on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.8 minutes against Milwaukee. Morant's Thursday projection includes 25.6...
numberfire.com
Devin Booker (hamstring) questionable for Suns on Thursday
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (hamstring) is questionable to play in Thursday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Booker's availability is currently in limbo after Phoenix's star missed two games with left hamstring tightness. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team ranked fifth in defensive rating, expect Landry Shamet to log more minutes if Booker is inactive.
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) active on Wednesday
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Herro will be available on the road after he was listed as probable with an ankle sprain. In a matchup versus a Thunder team ranked 17th in defensive rating, our models project Herro to score 39.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Onyeka Okongwu playing with Atlanta's second unit on Wednesday night
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Orlando Magic. Okongwu will come off the bench after Clint Capela was named as Wednesday's starter. In 17.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Okongwu to record 6.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
numberfire.com
Thunder starting Darius Bazley on Wednesday night, Aleksej Pokusevski to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley is starting in Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Bazley will make his first start this season after Aleksej Pokusevski was sent to bench. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 324.6 minutes this season, Bazley is averaging 1.01 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Heat's Duncan Robinson (ankle) available on Wednesday
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Robinson has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 10.2 minutes on Wednesday. Robinson's Wednesday projection includes 4.3 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists,...
numberfire.com
Detroit's Marvin Bagley (knee) will not return on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley (knee) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Bagley will not return after he experienced right knee soreness. Jalen Duren should see more minutes if Bagley were to miss more time. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 551.6 minutes this...
numberfire.com
Trae Young (back) active for Hawks' Wednesday matchup versus Orlando
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (back) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Orlando Magic. After sitting one game with back tightness, Young will make his return on Wednesday night. In 35.5 expected minutes, our models project Young to score 46.4 FanDuel points. Young's projection includes 27.7 points, 3.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Josh Richardson for inactive Romeo Langford (ankle) on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson is starting in Wednesday's contest versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Richardson will make his third start this season after Romeo Langford was ruled out with an ankle sprain. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 466.0 minutes this season, Richardson has accounted for 0.79 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Isaiah Roby coming off the bench on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs forward Isaiah Roby is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Roby will move to the bench on Wednesday with Keita Bates-Diop entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Roby to play 18.0 minutes against Portland. Roby's Wednesday projection includes 8.4...
numberfire.com
Jose Alvarado (rib) out for Pelicans' Thursday matchup
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (rib) is ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Utah Jazz. Alvarado will sit on Thursday after suffering a right rib contusion. Expect Dyson Daniels to see a boost in playing time with New Orleans' second unit versus a Jazz team ranked 24th in defensive rating.
Comments / 0