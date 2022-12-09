Read full article on original website
WSAZ
The Bethlehem Experience at The Blackhorse Farm
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas is only a couple weeks away, and you can experience the story of the season at The Blackhorse Farm. Jessica Adkins, owner of The Blackhorse Farm, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how it’s all possible. This segment is sponsored content...
WSAZ
Huntington police host annual kids’ Christmas party
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police officers took time spreading holiday cheer on Tuesday. The Fraternal Order of Police Gold Star 65 spends the year fundraising with motorcycle rides and other events. Nearly 200 children from elementary schools in the city of Huntington were treated to pizza, candy, cookies and...
WSAZ
Tracking soaking rains
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Wednesday stout rain pattern from the River Cities west into Ohio and Kentucky left little more than a ground dampening in the Charleston I-77,I-79 zone. Now it’s time to play catch up for areas that missed out on the rain and that starts tonight with a soaking rain. The rains will wind down by midday Thursday and drying conditions are assured for the Charleston Christmas parade.
WSAZ
OBGYN services with Holzer coming to Lawrence County
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Call 1-855-4-HOLZER or 740-886-9370 or go to www.holzer.org to schedule your appointment.
Chances of a White Christmas: West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical […]
WSAZ
Fire destroys home; community helping replace Christmas gifts
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire ripped through a home Monday morning, leaving a family forced to replace everything just ahead of Christmas. Rhonda Holley, the grandmother who lived at the home on Barker Ridge in Cabell County, says a little after 5 a.m. Monday, her granddaughter woke her up and said her room had filled with smoke, and she could see flames out her window.
13-year Charleston, West Virginia, Fire Department member dies
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Lieutenant Seth Petersen with the Charleston Fire Department died Tuesday evening, according to the city of Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says he was 34 years old. The city says Lt. Petersen has been with the department for 13 years, most recently working at Station 1. They say he was also […]
1 injured after car crashes into Huntington, West Virginia, house
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person sustained minor injuries after crashing into a house in Huntington. The crash happened around 6:31 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in the 1500 block of Hal Greer Boulevard. According to the Huntington Police Department, the driver “had a medical episode” and then went off the road, striking a garage, […]
WSAZ
Monday night hoops
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High school basketball now takes center stage for the next three months in our area and many teams now have a few games already under their uniforms. Monday night, Lawrence County crossed the Big Sandy River and took on Huntington St. Joe while Elliott County played at Raceland. Here’s the highlights from both games.
WSAZ
Interstate 64 West closed after crane reported over hill
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 West is closed Wednesday evening near the 29th Street exit after reports of a crane over a hill, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said. The incident was reported around 6 p.m., about 2 miles east of the 29th Street exit in a construction zone.
WSAZ
Remains of soldier killed in World War II buried in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A World War ll soldier, Cpl. Joseph Gunnoe, has returned home to Charleston -- where he is being laid to rest after he had been reported missing for years. “He’s truly a fallen hero coming home, and we’re just so tickled that he can finally be...
Pursuit ends with man running into river in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been arrested after a chase in Huntington that ended with the suspect running into the Guyandotte River. According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, the incident began around 3:07 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle near Route 60 and Roby Road […]
wchsnetwork.com
Man arrested in Charleston carjacking
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police took a man into custody Tuesday night after a car jacking that began on the city’s West Side. Police said Shannon Rogers jumped into the car at the Exxon on West Lee Street with a man inside the car at about 6 p.m. Roger...
WSAZ
Beauty and the Beast with Tri-State Stem+M Early College High School
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tri-State STEM+M’s Production of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ will be on December 15th and 16th at 7:30 p.m. at the school. The production is student driven.
WSAZ
Testimony continues in gas station murder trial
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Testimony got underway Wednesday in the trial of a man accused in a murder that happened at a Cabell County gas station. Carl Rose Jr. is charged with killing James Oldham at the Go-Mart in Milton in 2021. Investigators said Rose witnessed a domestic situation involving...
Missing West Virginia teen found
UPDATE (8:50 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13): Lincoln County dispatchers say that Brooklyn Justice has been found. LINCOLN COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a teenage girl they say may be held against her will. Deputies say 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice was last seen yesterday morning at Harts PreK-8, in Harts, […]
WSAZ
Missing teen found overnight
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A teenager missing from Lincoln County has been found, according to 911 dispatchers. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has been searching for 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice since Monday morning. 911 dispatchers say Brooklyn was found overnight. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the...
WSAZ
Victim’s name released following fatal fire in Poca
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a woman who perished in a fire Tuesday. Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says the woman has been identified as Sue Murdock, 63, of Poca. Deputies, firefighters and the State Fire Marshal all responded to the...
WSAZ
Queen of Clean | Hairbrushes and combs
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - CLEANING BRUSHES AND COMBS:. Use the end of a rat tail comb (or pick) and start loosening the hair from the bottom of the brush, working your way up to the top. Really get under everything by starting right against the pad of the brush to...
WSAZ
More details released in Charleston carjacking involving elderly victim
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a carjacking Tuesday night in Charleston that involved an elderly victim. Shannon Rogers, 45, of Charleston, the suspect in the case, faces fleeing from an officer and grand larceny charges, according to Kanawha County court records. Officers responded to a...
