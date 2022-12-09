Read full article on original website
ISU softball releases 2023 schedule
The Illinois State softball team has officially announced its schedule for the 2023 season, first-year head coach Tina Kramos revealed Tuesday, with the Redbirds beginning their 54-game scheduled season Feb. 9. The year starts with five tournaments before ISU jumps into Missouri Valley Conference play. The MVC is introducing new...
Podcast: ISU men's basketball turning it around after rough start
Your browser does not support the audio element. In this week's episode of Redbird Report, hosts Scott Prerost and Reid Watkins are joined by Ken Kanoon to discuss how ISU men's basketball has turned it around after its 2-6 start and what they need to do to keep that success going forward. They then take a look at women's basketball's up-and-down stretch of play before closing out by discussing track and field's strong performance at the Blue Demon Holiday Invitational.
How ISU men's basketball has flipped the script after 2-6 start
Through eight games, Illinois State men's basketball struggled to find consistency on the offensive end of the floor. Averaging 14.75 turnovers per game and shooting 41.5% from the field, nothing seemed right for first-year head coach Ryan Pedon and his squad in their 2-6 start. However, when the Redbirds returned...
Former ISU soccer standout Tejada to join MVC Hall of Fame
Former Illinois State soccer standout Rachel Tejada was selected to the Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame Class of 2023, commissioner Jeff Jackson announced Tuesday. One of six inductees, Tejada will become the 15th Redbird to join the MVC Hall of Fame. "I am truly grateful to be elected into...
ISU students win first-place award at rocket-landing competition, landing closest to target
Five Illinois State University students stuck the landing at their first-ever rocket-landing competition. Tegan Bernard, Lo Norsworthy, Jabari Washington, Brett Allen and Daniel Freburg worked together to achieve a first-place win for ISU at a vertical rocket landing competition hosted by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign on Nov. 12. At...
Finals week: Students discuss studying, stress, excitement for break
Illinois State University students are experiencing that time of the year again: finals week, the final push before winter break. Some classes only require students to turn in final projects, others have final exams and some have both. Marque Dotson, a freshman food and beverage management major, spoke about how...
ISU launches Togetherall for students to discuss mental health concerns
Togetherall, a peer support platform where users can anonymously chat about mental health issues and concerns, was recently made available to the Illinois State University community. Nikki Brauer, director of Health Promotion and Wellness, provided further insight into the service. “It’s a confidential online community which you can enter and...
PAWSitively Stress Free returns to the rescue Monday, Tuesday for finals week
Looking for a way to destress as finals week kicks off?. Health Promotion and Wellness and Milner Library at Illinois State University are hosting two PAWSitively Stress Free events this week. Certified therapy dogs will be available to pet and cuddle, along with other stress-relieving activities 2 to 4 p.m....
Normal Avenue to close Thursday for storm sewer repair
Starting 7 a.m. Thursday, Normal Avenue from West Willow Street to Bowles Street will be closed to through traffic for storm sewer repair. The closure is estimated to last until 4 p.m. Thursday. A spotlight map of the closure can be found online. Anyone with questions can contact Sewer Supervisor...
