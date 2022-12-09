Read full article on original website
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Margot Robbie Had A Great Reaction After Babylon’s Director Called Her Out For Working In Brad Pitt Kiss Scene
Margot Robbie worked in a kiss scene with Brad Pitt for Babylon, and she shared her reaction after director Damien Chazelle called her out on it.
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
Reese Witherspoon to Star in and Produce ‘Election’ Sequel at Paramount+
Reese Witherspoon will star in and produce “Election” sequel “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” at Paramount+. The “Big Little Lies” actress will reprise her role as Tracy Flick in the adaptation based on Perrotta’s latest novel of the same name. “Tracy Flick Can’t...
Taylor Swift to direct her first feature-length film
Taylor Swift will make her directorial feature debut with a new film for Searchlight Pictures.The “Love Story” artist has written an original script, details of which are currently unknown.The singer-songwriter previously directed acclaimed music videos for her songs “All Too Well” and “The Man”, winning MTV VMAs for both. All Too Well: The Short Film is also eligible for an Academy Award for Best Short Film.Searchlight Pictures is the company behind award-winning films such as Nomadland, Black Swan and Slumdog Millionaire.Speaking at Toronto Film Festival earlier this year, Swift expressed her desire to make a movie.“I’d love to...
Benedict Cumberbatch and James McAvoy land next movie roles
Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch and X-Men's James McAvoy have landed their next movie roles in Jeymes Samuel's new movie The Book of Clarence. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two stars have boarded the project along with a whole host of other famous names. Director Jeymes Samuel, whose 2021...
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
Taylor Swift Will Make Feature Film Directorial Debut With Screenplay She Wrote
Taylor Swift is set to make her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures from an original script she wrote, per Variety. The singer-songwriter has taken a more hands-on approach with her own music videos over the past few years, and directed the critically acclaimed short film All Too Well starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien in 2021. Now she’ll be stepping behind the camera to bring her screenplay to life, although details regarding what to expect from the project remain under wraps.
Margot Robbie Admits She Improvised Brad Pitt Kiss In “Babylon”
Margot Robbie says she improvised a scene in “Babylon” so that she could kiss Brad Pitt. Margot Robbie says that she improvised a kiss scene in Babylon to sneak in a kiss with her co-star Brad Pitt. Robbie recalled the moment during an interview with E! News on Monday.
The Rings of Power Shocker: Key Character Recast Ahead of Season 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is making a major tweak to its ensemble. Joseph Mawle — who portrayed the villainous Adar, leader of the Orcs, in the Prime Video drama’s inaugural season — is leaving ahead of Season 2. He is being replaced by Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders). The reason for the recast remains unclear. TVLine has reached out to a Prime Video rep for comment. In other Season 2 news, the streamer confirms that Gabriel Akuwudike (Hanna), Yasen ‘Zates’ Atour (The Witcher), Ben Daniels (The Exorcist), newcomer Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle (Persuasion) and Nicholas Woodeson (Rome) are also joining...
‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ Adds Catalina Sandino Moreno
EXCLUSIVE: The Oscar nominated actress of Maria Full of Grace, Catalina Sandino Moreno, is joining Ana de Armas in the John Wick spinoff Ballerina in a sizeable role, Deadline has learned. Moreno’s part remains under wraps. The actress, whose deal just closed, joins Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick in the Lionsgate release. Cameras are currently rolling on the Len Wiseman directed, Shay Hatten scripted title in the $586M-grossing John Wick universe. Producer Erica Lee said: “One of the challenges of casting Ballerina is making sure that the new roles are played by actors with as much power, emotional presence, and physical...
Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Hong Chau Discusses ‘The Menu,’ Awards Buzz, And Connecting To Grounded Characters
Hello and welcome to the Scene 2 See podcast. I am your host Valerie Complex associate editor and film writer at Deadline Hollywood. On today’s episode is actress Hong Chau. Hong Chau is the moment. She has delivered one fantastic performance after another. This year she starred in Showing Up, The Menu, and The Whale (a role that is garnering heavy awards buzz), and all the hype is deserved. Chau offers real honesty and authenticity in every role and the actress has had years of experience honing her skills. On IMDB her first role is listed back in 2006 in a show...
How to Watch ‘Empire of Light': Is the Olivia Colman Romance Streaming?
As festival flicks finally make their way to big screens, romance drama “Empire of Light” is a must-see this holiday season. Hailing from Oscar-winning “American Beauty” and “Skyfall” director Sam Mendes, the film centers on the Empire, a movie palace that lights up a quiet British coastal town. The Empire employs Hilary (Olivia Colman) and her boss, Mr. Ellis (Colin Firth) who have been having an illicit affair.
Henry Cavill Will Not Reprise Role as Superman, DC Comics Confirms
After taking to Instagram to announce his triumphant return as the Man of Steel in October, Henry Cavill once again had to turn to the social media platform on Wednesday to announce that he is no longer returning as Superman in the DC Universe. “I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone,” Cavill wrote in this post. “I will, after all, not be returning as Superman.” A post-credits scene in Black Adam seemingly revived Cavill’s take on the iconic caped superhero when the film was released in October. However, the day...
Taylor Swift Unveils Behind the Scenes of Short Film Ahead 'Directors on Directors' Debut
Taylor Swift has made a name for herself not only as a singer-songwriter, but also as a director with the release of "All Too Well: The Short Film," and now she will be featured on Variety's "Directors On Directors" interview series. Swift released behind-the-scenes footage of her first-ever short film,...
‘The Woman King’s’ Viola Davis Set For Chairman’s Award At Palm Springs Film Festival
EXCLUSIVE: The Woman King Just got promoted to Chairman. The Palm Springs International Film Awards has selected Viola Davis as the recipient of the Chairman’s Award recognizing her work as an actress and producer for The Woman King. The Film Awards will take place in-person on January 5, 2023 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running through January 16, 2023. The World Premiere of Paramount’s comedy 80 For Brady was named earlier this week as opening night film on January 6. “Whether as an actress or producer, Viola Davis brings powerful stories to the screen. In The...
Henry Cavill out as Superman as new DC film is set to focus on younger hero
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's ... an all-new, younger Superman. A new Superman movie is in the works that will be written by James Gunn but will not star Henry Cavill, even though the actor just recently made his return to the franchise. Gunn shared the news on Twitter, revealing he is writing a DC movie that will be "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by" Cavill. However, he said it will not be an origin story. The news came as a surprise in light of a recent cameo by Cavill that strongly suggested fans...
Kristen Stewart to lead 2023 Berlin film festival jury following 'Spencer' Oscar nomination
BERLIN — Organizers of the annual Berlin film festival said Friday that Kristen Stewart will head the international jury in 2023. The American actor, screenwriter and director, who starred in the "Twilight" series and recently played Princess Diana in "Spencer," for which she received an Oscar nomination, will lead the judges’ panel at the 73rd Berlinale.
'Copenhagen Cowboy': Release Date, Trailer and Everything We Know So Far
Nordic noir thriller Copenhagen Cowboy is the latest Danish mystery set to enthrall audiences everywhere. Nicolas Winding Refn, the creative mind behind 2011's Drive starring Ryan Gosling and 2016's The Neon Demon with Elle Fanning, is the series creator and director of Copenhagen Cowboy. It is his first Danish language project since the end of the Pusher trilogy in 2005, which introduced the world to the talented Mads Mikkelsen and cemented Refn's status as an auteur film director. Speaking about the project, Refn has said, "With Copenhagen Cowboy, I am returning to my past to shape my future by creating a series, an expansion of my constantly evolving alter-egos, now in the form of my young heroine, Miu.”
Christopher Walken's best roles
Despite his well-known acting performances as an Italian-American mobster from New York City, Christopher Walken was actually born to Scottish and German immigrants in Astoria, Queens. Born in 1943, he and his brothers were all child actors in the 1950s with Walken training in dance and musical theater. Even though he was accepted to Hofstra University, Walken only attended one year before dropping out for an off-Broadway musical opposite Liza Minnelli in 1963. He spent the next decade on the NYC stage before finally breaking into film.
