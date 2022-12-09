It's a bird, it's a plane, it's ... an all-new, younger Superman. A new Superman movie is in the works that will be written by James Gunn but will not star Henry Cavill, even though the actor just recently made his return to the franchise. Gunn shared the news on Twitter, revealing he is writing a DC movie that will be "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by" Cavill. However, he said it will not be an origin story. The news came as a surprise in light of a recent cameo by Cavill that strongly suggested fans...

13 MINUTES AGO