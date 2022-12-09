ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 12/12/2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $6,716,929; $159.65.

2. Elton John; $6,359,336; $165.79.

3. Ed Sheeran; $5,077,543; $84.11.

4. Harry Styles; $3,610,449; $209.22.

5. Grupo Firme; $3,047,082; $150.54.

6. Guns N’ Roses; $2,952,476; $82.35.

7. Morgan Wallen; $2,550,858; $127.86.

8. Daddy Yankee; $2,522,145; $95.53.

9. Karol G; $2,131,345; $169.75.

10. Pearl Jam; $1,947,409; $111.46.

11. My Chemical Romance; $1,882,068; $147.75.

12. Imagine Dragons; $1,779,009; $80.91.

13. Kendrick Lamar; $1,772,187; $132.62.

14. Roger Waters; $1,752,724; $126.54.

15. Post Malone; $1,715,030; $136.06.

16. Eagles; $1,582,927; $139.32.

17. Lizzo; $1,482,975; $113.48.

18. Mary J. Blige; $1,429,079; $133.51.

19. Andrea Bocelli; $1,417,179; $132.57.

20. Billie Eilish; $1,345,215; $101.31.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile on the Story Behind Their Film Song, ‘Ready as I’ll Never Be’

Country star Tanya Tucker and her friend and producer Brandi Carlile are as ready as they’ll ever be to be considered for film awards, as a song they co-wrote for a documentary they both starred in this year is in the mix of current contenders. That song, “Ready as I’ll Never Be,” a very personalized ballad about watching the next generation up pass on, is a heart-tugger, and should be under consideration if voters get a chance to hear it — which Tucker admits she very much hopes they will. “I’d love for the world to hear it,” Tucker tells Variety....
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
594K+
Post
635M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy