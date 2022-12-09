Rebecca's in Bangor doesn't have their upside-down tree this year but has replaced it with one that has a very sweet story about a local businesswoman. For the past several years, it's been a sight that brought people to Downtown Bangor. Ever since Rebecca's moved from Central Street to Main Street, the owners would hang their Christmas tree from the ceiling, upside-down. The fullest part of the tree would be against the ceiling while the star at the 'top' would actually be closest to the floor. The sheer physics of getting ornaments to stay on the tree and look beautiful (which they always did) was mind-boggling. It was such a unique sight, people would stop by just to see it.

BANGOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO