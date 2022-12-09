Read full article on original website
Local Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenFreedom, ME
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this monthKristen WaltersFreedom, ME
A new lobster boat hits the water in MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
The Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine Raised $100,000 to Fight HungerStephen L DaltonFreedom, ME
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, ME
Get your morning started with breakfast at the Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery. From eggs to pancakes and waffles, there is something for everyone. Governors Menu.Photo bythe owner.
A Reddit User Asks “What’s The Best Pizza in Maine?”
There are literally hundreds of answers to this question, but it never gets old hearing everyone's opinion!. This is definitely a subjective thing, because everyone has their own personal preferences when it comes to the perfect pie. With all due respect to all the businesses around here, for me, here...
foxbangor.com
Maine reindeer deliver Christmas cheer
ELLSWORTH–Christmas is still a couple weeks away and as Santa and his elves prepare for the big day, folks can visit with a few of his reindeer that live right here in Maine year round. Real reindeer at Christmas time, that’s a pretty cool thing to have,” said Darren...
wabi.tv
Finder Keepers: jewelry store hides gifts around Bangor area
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - What would make somebody run across the street, without a coat, in near-freezing temperatures?. For a few years now, Quality Jewelers spends the month of December hiding gifts around Bangor and the surrounding towns for their Facebook followers to find. It’s a little game they call Finders Keepers.
Do You Want Ames To Come Back To Bangor?
A blast from the past could be returning to the area in 2023...do you want it back?. In a post that was shared many times on social media, The Molyneux Group announced that the iconic Ames Department store chain will return after 21 years, with new stores coming to the United States in the spring of next year.
Rebecca’s in Bangor’s Tree is Right Side Up and Has a Sweet Story
Rebecca's in Bangor doesn't have their upside-down tree this year but has replaced it with one that has a very sweet story about a local businesswoman. For the past several years, it's been a sight that brought people to Downtown Bangor. Ever since Rebecca's moved from Central Street to Main Street, the owners would hang their Christmas tree from the ceiling, upside-down. The fullest part of the tree would be against the ceiling while the star at the 'top' would actually be closest to the floor. The sheer physics of getting ornaments to stay on the tree and look beautiful (which they always did) was mind-boggling. It was such a unique sight, people would stop by just to see it.
wabi.tv
National Ice Cream Day at the Ice Cream Shoppe in Oakland
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - As if you needed an excuse to enjoy this favorite treat, it is National Ice Cream Day,. The Ice Cream Shoppe in Oakland has quite the variety to choose from. Ricky and Donna Parlin started the shop in Skowhegan 35 years ago. It is now operated...
Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America
I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
A new lobster boat hits the water in Maine
On a bright sunny Oct. 2, about a year after its keel was laid, the Second Wind was launched at John’s Bay Boat Co., South Bristol, Maine. The 47’x14’ wooden lobster boat is the 76th wooden boat Peter Kass has built since starting his boat yard in 1983. Over 50 have been lobster boats.
Curious New Mainer Wants to Know Why It’s So Dark, Gets Roasted Instead.
Ok, to be fair, this person complained about a lot more than the dark. When you move to a new state, you likely expect a few things to be different. Heck, the amount of culture shock I felt moving from Portland to Bangor almost ten years ago, took some time to get over and adjust to. But this person who recently moved to Bath from California seems a bit confused as to our way of life.
Maine Man’s Act of Kindness Helps To Restore Faith in Humanity
A Lisbon Public Works Employee is being recognized for his kind actions Thursday, according to WGME Channel 13. Act's of kindness take place every day but we don't always notice them. When we do it is important to spread that act to others because it's contagious. Kindness is contagious and...
penbaypilot.com
Sophia, a new beer and bar in Belfast with an underground vibe
BELFAST—When the dimly lit basement bar on 84 Main Street in Belfast opens at 4 p.m., there’s likely going to be mellow music on the Bluetooth system or on the turntable at the end of the bar, where customers are encouraged to take in their own vinyl. Maybe there will be a few folks at the bar chatting, reading a book, or drawing in a sketchbook. In the corner, people might be playing one of the board games lining the shelves. Or sipping on a glass of red, scrolling on a phone.
This Solo Woman-Owned Maine Bakery is So Popular They Sell Out Every Weekend
According to WGME Channel 13, a new bakery has popped up in Brunswick and folks are certainly taking notice. Ritual Bakehouse & Patisserie draws you in immediately with the aroma of fresh baked good. This new spot is located in a historical building at 111 Maine St in Downtown Brunswick.
Are You Required To Use Your Signal Light In Maine Rotaries?
Unlike other New England states (we're looking at you, Massachusetts), the State of Maine does not have a lot of rotaries (or traffic circles, roundabouts, whatever you want to call them). The City of Augusta has several of them and there are a handful spread across the rest of the...
mainebiz.biz
With new space in Winslow, Maine Crisp brings in new CEO
A Winslow maker of gluten-free homemade crackers, Maine Crisp Co., has named new CEO. Lewis Goldstein, who has worked with brands like Sam Adams, Snapple, Kiss My Face (a clean and vegan personal care company) and Organic Valley, takes over the top leadership spot at the growing snack-food company. Maine...
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
wabi.tv
Wreaths Across America convoy stops in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - It was a flurry of snowflakes and Veteran support today in Ellsworth, as Wreaths Across America made a stop on their trek. Local supporters, first responders, and Members of various Veteran and Patriotic groups braved the cold to support the convoy. WAA’s annual “Escort to Arlington”...
Will the Bangor Area Need to Bust Out the Snowblower This Weekend?
This really has been an odd fall-into-winter transition... In years past, I can definitely remember snow flurries on my birthday in the middle of October. To be fair, I also remember a few years back hiking the Beehive in Acadia National Park because the temps were in the 70s that day. But this year, it was in the 70s on Halloween. And certainly an unexpected amount of 50+ degree days this fall.
I Can’t Believe I Helped This Maine Couple Have The Courage To Adopt
This weekend while I was doing a live broadcast at the Marketplace at Augusta I was approached by a beautiful young woman. She told me that she had heard that Matt & Lizzy was going to be at the Marketplace and had to track me down. She told me her...
2 Mass College Students Among 4 Dead In Fiery Maine Crash; Others Injured: Report
Hundreds of students of Maine Maritime Academy gathered over the weekend to honor four of their classmates who were killed in an early morning crash on Saturday, Dec. 10, including two young men from Massachusetts, reports said. Maine police identified Luke Simpson, 22, of Rockport, and R…
