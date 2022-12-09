Read full article on original website
South Hamilton basketball swept at Nevada
The South Hamilton Hawks basketball teams made the trip into Story County on Tuesday night to take on the Nevada Cubs at Nevada High School. South Hamilton’s girls entered with a 6-0 record, while South Hamilton’s boys entered at 4-1. The girls game would have an uneasiness surrounding...
Roland-Story basketball sweeps doubleheader with Perry
The Roland-Story Norsemen basketball teams returned to action on Friday night, as they hosted the Perry Bluejays in Heart of Iowa Conference action at Roland-Story High School in Story City. The Norsemen girls entered with a 3-1 record ranked 14th in Class 3A, while the Roland-Story boys entered with a 3-0 record and ranked #2 in Class 2A.
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows basketball falls at Iowa Falls-Alden and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows basketball teams saw a busy 2-day stretch with back-to-back road games against Iowa Falls-Alden on Friday night, and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Saturday night. The girls game against the Cadets would start slow for the Cowgirls, as Iowa Falls-Alden led 23-10 after the 1st quarter. The Cadets would keep Clarion-Goldfield-Dows...
Webster City native, Barnstormers coach John Gregory passes at age 84
Webster City native and former Iowa Barnstormers coach John Gregory has died at age 84. Gregory, who graduated from Webster City High School and played for Hall of Fame coach Harley Rollinger, got his first coaching job as a coach at North Junior High School in Fort Dodge, before becoming head coach at the former Lake City High School in Calhoun County. Gregory then came to notoriety as an assistant at Iowa Central Community College. There, Gregory coached future number-one pick and Super Bowl champion John Matuszak.
Stratford City Council approves the purchase of a new fire truck.
A new fire truck will be a part of the fleet with the Stratford Fire Department. At its meeting on Monday evening,the Stratford City Council met with Brad Westrum and Grant Carlson of the Stratford Fire and Rescue Department on the FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) grant for the new truck. The Stratford Fire Department was awarded $310,809 in federal funding. As a condition of this grant, they are required to contribute non-federal funds equal to or greater than five percent of the federal funds awarded or $15,540 for a total approved budget of $326,350. The Stratford Fire Department can pull 25 percent of the FEMA funds but once they do that, they would have to start a bonding procurement for the entire total of the truck with interest. The Stratford Fire Department has decided to purchase a Freightliner Two Door Pumper Tanker Truck through Toyne Fire Apparatus in Breda Fire Appartus of Breda for $416,006. Delivery is roughy 19 weeks out. The fire department has $93,906 in their capital equipment fund which they will be using ,but instead of bonding for the payment, they will be doing an internal loan with the city of Stratford borrowing from the city’s electric fund. The council voted to purchase the fire tanker truck.
