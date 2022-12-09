A new fire truck will be a part of the fleet with the Stratford Fire Department. At its meeting on Monday evening,the Stratford City Council met with Brad Westrum and Grant Carlson of the Stratford Fire and Rescue Department on the FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) grant for the new truck. The Stratford Fire Department was awarded $310,809 in federal funding. As a condition of this grant, they are required to contribute non-federal funds equal to or greater than five percent of the federal funds awarded or $15,540 for a total approved budget of $326,350. The Stratford Fire Department can pull 25 percent of the FEMA funds but once they do that, they would have to start a bonding procurement for the entire total of the truck with interest. The Stratford Fire Department has decided to purchase a Freightliner Two Door Pumper Tanker Truck through Toyne Fire Apparatus in Breda Fire Appartus of Breda for $416,006. Delivery is roughy 19 weeks out. The fire department has $93,906 in their capital equipment fund which they will be using ,but instead of bonding for the payment, they will be doing an internal loan with the city of Stratford borrowing from the city’s electric fund. The council voted to purchase the fire tanker truck.

STRATFORD, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO