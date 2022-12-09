ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Training center aims to bring qualified workforce to Mississippi

By Melanie Christopher
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2flFDT_0jdB4oDH00

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – CAD, Autodesk, solid works, coding, and virtual reality. You may or may not be familiar with those words. They are, however, very important when it comes to preparing Mississippi’s workforce for the future.

Through Hinds Community College (HCC) and the City of Vicksburg, an emerging technology training center is at the forefront. For 33 years, Kelle Barefield worked for Entergy and is now the president of Warren County Board of Supervisors. She understands the importance of workforce readiness.

Man, teen on probation after attack at MS catfish farm

“Fundamentally, the very first question was not, ‘Do you have land? How much is the electricity going to cost us?’  It was, ‘Do you have the qualified workforce to do what you are doing?'” she explained.

This is what’s behind the Mississippi Center for Innovation and Technology (MCITY), which is housed in a transforming historic commercial building in Vicksburg. Mayor George Flaggs is thankful for the opportunity HCC has given Vicksburg.

“I know it’s because you believe that your investment in the City of Vicksburg can pay very good dividends,” said Flaggs.

College leaders said their mission is to cultivate a culture of innovation and progression in the Vicksburg area, utilizing cutting-edge technology. The winner will be the students who learn and take advantage of an industry 4.0 lab, a virtual reality/augmented reality lab and a workforce multipurpose lab. There is also an economic win.

“So, our vision for this center is to help existing industries with their existing staff or with future employees, but to also help those entrepreneurs, who have an idea of a new business, be able to help them with design,” said David Creel with HCC.

Madison County inspector fired after pleading guilty to bribery charges

All this will use state of the art industry automation systems as an extension of the exiting mechatronics systems on the HCC campuses. Mechatronics Kenneth Bibb demonstrated the cyber physical lab simulating the assembly process of a small phone.

“Operators then take the instructions and assemble the phone however it specifies once its done. Operator confirms the output station, and then it takes the finished product and puts it in one of our open slides, and it will be put in it.  One of our open slides will be sent off for delivers or storage, wherever we designated,” said Bibb.

MCITY will also leverage its partnership with the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center, as well as focus workforce development to meet the needs of major tech organizations in Central Mississippi and the Vicksburg regions.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Damage from possible tornadoes in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. Pictures showed the damage from the possible tornadoes across Mississippi. If you have damage from the severe weather, you can report it by using the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s self-report tool. Click here to keep […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Care packages to help most vulnerable in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local and national group came together to support youth going through hardships. Amerigroup Mississippi and Care Cases packed care packages for kids entering the foster system and survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence. “So how could this be? How can we sit here and say we care so much […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Plans move forward for LeFleur’s Bluff pedestrian bridge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Plans are moving forward for a pedestrian bridge at the LeFleur’s Bluff Complex. According to the Northside Sun, the bridge would cross Lakeland Drive and connect the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum and the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame with the Mississippi Children’s Museum and Mississippi Museum of Natural Science. The pedestrian […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Severe weather damage in Mississippi: The latest updates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. At least three people were hurt when severe storms moved through Sharkey County early Wednesday morning. Authorities said one person was taken to a Jackson hospital for treatment, and the other two were […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson Academy breaks ground on middle school expansion

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Academy broke ground on the expansion project for the middle school. The infrastructure phase, which included reworking on-campus parking and all underground utilities, was completed in November. School leaders hope the expansion will give students more room for extracurricular activities. “This a middle school expansion. It’s going to serve a […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

LIST: School closures on Wednesday, Dec. 14

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to reports of possible severe weather, some school districts have canceled classes for Wednesday, December 14. The following school districts will be closed: The following school districts will have an early release: The following school districts will have a delayed start: Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Storm damages Madison County mobile home community

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A mobile home community in Madison County was hit hard by Wednesday’s severe weather. One of the homes at the Red Rock Recreational Center was almost gone after the storm. There’s no word on any injuries at this time. Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Possible tornado destroys Rankin County chicken farm

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – As strong storms ripped through the Jackson-metro area, a Rankin County poultry farm was destroyed by a possible tornado. The storm that hit the farm sent roofs and insulation flying through the area causing hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of damage. Luckily, Koch Foods processing arrived about 30 minutes […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

MDOT updates projects in southeast Mississippi

(WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced progress on road projects across the state. Southern District Commissioner Tom King said thanks to additional resources made possible through the Mississippi Lottery, more MDOT projects have been approved than ever and 2023 will bring more. King released details Monday:. Bridge replacement...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

$1.7 million returned to Mississippi families with unpaid child support

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Treasury and Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) returned $1.7 million in unclaimed money to families with unpaid child support. Leaders said the return was completed through a match of past-due child support cases with the Treasury’s database of unclaimed money. This project is the result of SB2319, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi lawmakers to hold hearing on TANF program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Minority House and Senate Caucuses will convene at the Mississippi State Capitol to recommend policy changes to Mississippi’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program during a hearing. The coalition for the TANF hearings wants the Mississippi Legislature to make TANF cash assistance a major spending priority and drastically increase the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Thalia Mara Hall to undergo renovations ahead of ballet competition

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Plans to renovate Thalia Mara Hall ahead of the 2023 USA International Ballet Competition are moving forward. The Northside Sun reported the Friends of Thalia Mara Hall and the Community Foundation of Mississippi entered an agreement with Cooke Douglass Farr Lemons Architects and Engineers for $90,000 to complete design services for […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson going blue for JSU

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson is going blue for JSU. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced Monday that the city is making the change in honor of the Jackson State Tigers' playing in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta this weekend. The mayor said City Hall, Thalia Mara Hall, the Planetarium and the Hood Building will be lit up with blue lights in honor of the back-to-back SWAC champions.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Death of Louisiana woman in Natchez home under investigation

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana woman died at a Natchez home in what investigators are calling “suspicious circumstances.” The Natchez Democrat reported Adams County deputies responded to a home on U.S. 84 on December 11 where paramedics were performing CPR on Crystal Smith Newman, 30. She later died. Deputies said they found the circumstances […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy