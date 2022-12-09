Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
3 Daily Fantasy NHL Stacks for Wednesday 12/14/22
In daily fantasy hockey, stacking is a key strategy in tournaments. We want to correlate our lineups with up to four players to maximize our upside -- if one player on a line is scoring goals, it's likely that his linemates are getting assists, as well. Ideally, we want players...
numberfire.com
Kenny Pickett (concussion) limited in Steelers' Wednesday session
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion) was limited on Wednesday. Even after a limited participation, Pickett still needs to clears concussion protocol to play in Week 15's contest versus a Carolina Panthers' unit allowing 16.7 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks. Expect Mitchell Trubisky to start under center if Pickett is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Jose Alvarado (rib) out for Pelicans' Thursday matchup
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (rib) is ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Utah Jazz. Alvarado will sit on Thursday after suffering a right rib contusion. Expect Dyson Daniels to see a boost in playing time with New Orleans' second unit versus a Jazz team ranked 24th in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Deandre Ayton (ankle) questionable for Thursday's matchup versus Clippers
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (ankle) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Ayton's status is currently in question after Phoenix's center suffered an ankle injury on Tuesday. Expect Bismack Biyombo to log more minutes at center if Ayton is ruled out. According to Rotogrinders'...
numberfire.com
Devin Booker (hamstring) questionable for Suns on Thursday
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (hamstring) is questionable to play in Thursday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Booker's availability is currently in limbo after Phoenix's star missed two games with left hamstring tightness. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team ranked fifth in defensive rating, expect Landry Shamet to log more minutes if Booker is inactive.
numberfire.com
Wizards' Anthony Gill (heel) available on Wednesday
Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (heel) is available for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gill has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Denver. Our models expect him to play 15.0 minutes on Wednesday. Gill's Wednesday projection includes 5.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 11.7...
numberfire.com
Christian Koloko coming off the bench for Raptors on Wednesday
Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Koloko will move to the bench on Wednesday with Thaddeus Young entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Koloko to play 12.0 minutes against New York. Koloko's Wednesday projection includes 4.2...
numberfire.com
Kings' Kevin Huerter (ankle) out on Wednesday
Sacramento Kings shooting guard Kevin Huerter (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Huerter has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Raptors on Wednesday due to a sore ankle. His next chance to play will come against the Detroit Pistons on Friday.
numberfire.com
Matisse Thybulle starting in Philadelphia's Tuesday lineup for inactive De'Anthony Melton (back)
Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle is starting in Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Milton will make his fourth start this season after De'Anthony Melton was ruled out with a back ailment. In a matchup against a Kings' team ranked 16th in defensive rating, Thybulle's FanDuel salary stands at $3,500.
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Monte Morris (groin) on Wednesday, Jordan Goodwin to bench
Washington Wizards guard Monte Morris (groin) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Morris will make his return after he missed two games with groin soreness. In 29.8 expected minutes, our models project Morris to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Morris' Wednesday projection includes 12.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Miami's Victor Oladipo (knee) active for Wednesday's matchup versus Thunder
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oladipo will be available despite being listed with left knee tendinosis. In 21.3 expected minutes, our models project Oladipo to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Oladipo's projection includes 11.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 12/14/22
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
Detroit's Marvin Bagley (knee) will not return on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley (knee) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Bagley will not return after he experienced right knee soreness. Jalen Duren should see more minutes if Bagley were to miss more time. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 551.6 minutes this...
numberfire.com
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) available on Wednesday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dedmon has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 10.2 minutes on Wednesday. Dedmon's Wednesday projection includes 4.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists,...
numberfire.com
Yesterday's Perfect NBA DFS Lineups: Tuesday 12/13/22
Ever finish a night of daily fantasy and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Last night's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our projections and optimal lineups -- which...
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: Adjusted Fantasy Points Allowed (Week 15 Update)
As fantasy football players, we need to study matchups each and every week. How exactly to determine the best matchups can be tricky, but rather than look just at yards per carry or passing yards per game allowed, we have better alternatives. Fantasy points per game allowed to opponents can...
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Patriots at Cardinals
Monday night's game between the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals carries big playoff implications as the Patriots try to reclaim the 7 seed. Can they get the job done on the road? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the game, outlining his read on the traditional betting markets at FanDuel Sportsbook, player props, and which touchdown bets he's eyeing.
Comments / 0