Record Set Again for Iowa Farmland Values
The annual Iowa State University survey released Tuesday finds the average price of an acre of farmland set a record again at 11-thousand-411 dollars. I-S-U's Wendong Zhang oversees the survey...(audio clip below :25 ) Zhang says the inflation adjusted farmland value was a nearly nine-percent increase --- which is also...
Turkey Federation Executive Director Unsure Why Bird Flu Outbreaks Have Returned
Iowa Turkey Federation executive director, Gretta Irwin, says the industry isn't sure why there's been a cluster of bird flu cases recently confirmed in several northwest Iowa turkey flocks...(audio clip below :18 ) Around 400-thousand turkeys have died or have been destroyed to prevent the spread of the disease in...
Snowmobiles and OHV Registrations Expire at Year's End
Registrations for snowmobiles and off-highway vehicles purchased during the 2022 registration cycle will expire on December 31st. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources reminds citizens that any decal displayed on a machine with “22” printed on it will no longer be valid for machines used on snowmobile trails, public ice, or OHV parks. Any registration that isn't renewed prior to January 1st of 2023 will have a late penalty of five-dollars applied to the registration cost.
