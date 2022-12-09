Registrations for snowmobiles and off-highway vehicles purchased during the 2022 registration cycle will expire on December 31st. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources reminds citizens that any decal displayed on a machine with “22” printed on it will no longer be valid for machines used on snowmobile trails, public ice, or OHV parks. Any registration that isn't renewed prior to January 1st of 2023 will have a late penalty of five-dollars applied to the registration cost.

10 HOURS AGO