Revealed: Patty Jenkins Was the One Who Axed ‘Wonder Woman 3’

Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios have been in the hot seat this week after it was revealed that newly appointed co-CEO's James Gunn and Peter Safran might do a hard reboot and recast a lot of major characters. In a new report it was revealed that Wonder Woman 3 would be scrapped due to it not fitting in with plans going forward and Patty Jenkins exited the directors chair. It was also revealed that Michael Keaton was supposed to lead a solo Batman movie that would be based on Batman Beyond, but that was canceled after the new co-CEO's came aboard. Gunn took to Twitter to reveal that while parts of the report were true, some of it is actually false or has yet to be determined if true or not. Now, it seems that The Suicide Squad director is using Twitter to reveal that we might not see this one Batman villain in his DC Universe plans.

5 DAYS AGO