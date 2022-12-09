Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
‘Harry & Meghan' Becomes Netflix's Biggest-Ever Documentary Debut
Netflix's series about Prince Harry and Meghan has become the streaming giant's biggest documentary debut yet. "Harry & Meghan" racked up 81.55 million viewing hours globally in its first week of release, Netflix said Tuesday. The show appeared in the Top 10 TV list in 85 countries, including ranking number...
Will Smith Was Spat On By A Costar On The Set Of His New Movie, "Emancipation"
Emancipation is Will's latest movie, hailed as his "comeback" following the Oscars incident with Chris Rock.
‘Shake It Off' Copyright Lawsuit Dropped, Clearing Path for Taylor Swift to Finish Re-Recordings
Taylor Swift has shaken off a copyright lawsuit alleging that she copied lyrics in her lead single from her "1989" album, paving the way for her to finish re-recording her first six studio albums. Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, who wrote the 2001 song “Playas Gon' Play” by the group...
Emily Blunt's Story About Working With Tom Cruise On "Edge Of Tomorrow" Highlights An Important Problem In Hollywood
"I still sort of have this injury that's sustained from it."
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
