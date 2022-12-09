ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

‘Harry & Meghan' Becomes Netflix's Biggest-Ever Documentary Debut

Netflix's series about Prince Harry and Meghan has become the streaming giant's biggest documentary debut yet. "Harry & Meghan" racked up 81.55 million viewing hours globally in its first week of release, Netflix said Tuesday. The show appeared in the Top 10 TV list in 85 countries, including ranking number...
TVLine

Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
LOS ANGELES, CA

