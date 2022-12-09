Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rrspin.com
Car with body inside pulled from river
A car containing a body was pulled from the Roanoke River this evening about a hundred yards south of the Weldon boat ramp at River Falls Park. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said after the vehicle was pulled from the water it could not be immediately determined who was inside. "We're unable to determine who it is, whether it’s male or whether it’s female in the current condition and state that the body is in."
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Shooting investigation; drug charges
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. Sunday shortly before 12:30 a.m. Officer N. Powell responded to the area of Chockoyotte Street after a shots fired call. Powell was notified that a man in the 400 block of Chockoyotte Street was trying to get...
Roanoke Rapids police find person's remains inside car at bottom of Roanoke River
WELDON, N.C. — Roanoke Rapids police confirmed Wednesday they found a car with a body inside at the bottom of the Roanoke River. Authorities are working to identify the person's remains found in the water by U.S. Highway 158 in Weldon. "We're unable to determine who it is, whether...
rrspin.com
As search continues for Shearin, West added to RRPD's missing
While the Roanoke Rapids Police Department continues its search for Kunta Shearin, another man, Keyon West, has been added to the city’s list of missing persons. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said Monday the department received notification on December 5 that West had not been seen since around noon on December 2.
Zebulon officer accidentally fires gun during traffic stop, shoots himself as driver dragged him
Officer Colby James accidentally shot himself in the arm after the woman tried to drive off and started to drag him.
WITN
POLICE: Man wanted for shooting at officers after crashing vehicle
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are searching for a man they say drove away from a traffic stop, crashed into an apartment building, and then fired shots at officers following him. The Greenville Police Department says 31-year-old Duane Cotton, of Farmville, is wanted for felony...
WAVY News 10
Police: Multiple charges for man after pursuit ends in crash, injury in Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A 19-year-old Waverly man was injured and faces several charges after he crashed his vehicle following a police pursuit on Route 35 in Sussex County after he was driving at a high rate of speed, Virginia State Police said Tuesday. At about 7:25 a.m.,...
WITN
POLICE: Man shot in face by family member
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town say a man was shot in the face Tuesday night by a relative. The shooting happened in the 500 block of East 9th Street in Scotland Neck Tuesday night. Police said they learned the two were in a vehicle...
Zebulon police officer shot at community park; woman in custody after pursuit into Johnston Co.
Emergency crews responded to a call of an "officer down" just after 10 p.m. at Zebulon Community Park on Arendell Avenue.
rrspin.com
Investigation of gun displayed to middle schoolers continues
No charges have been filed after a man displayed a gun to a group of middle school students, but police say they’re still investigating, the Roanoke Chowan News Herald of Ahoskie reported. The displaying of the gun occurred in Jackson on Saturday before the town’s Christmas parade was scheduled...
WMBF
Eastern Carolina Toys for Tots campaign scrambling after most toys stolen
ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - A Toys for Tots campaign in one Eastern Carolina county is scrambling for donations after someone swiped most of their toys. Halifax County Toys for Tots said the theft was discovered Monday morning at their warehouse on Halifax Street in Enfield. Melissa Battle said they are...
Adult shot in face by underage family member during dispute, Scotland Neck police say
A man was shot in his face by a family member Tuesday night.
Man pulled gun out in front of NC middle school band at Christmas parade in Northampton County, police say
The Jackson police chief said a man pulled out a shotgun in front of a middle school band as they were lining up for the Jackson Christmas Parade Saturday.
Man shot in ‘lower extremities’ at used car dealership, Nash County deputies say
Nash County deputies say they're investigating after a man was shot in the 'lower extremities' at a used car dealership Friday afternoon.
rrspin.com
Margaret Leigh Pruden Colson
Margaret Leigh Pruden Colson, 89, of Rich Square, NC transitioned to heaven surrounded by beloved family members on Monday December 12th, 2022. She was a native of Northampton County and the daughter of the late William Garland Pruden and Sarah Leigh Vick Pruden. She was also preceded in death by...
cbs17
Rocky Mount gang member had 15 bricks of heroin at motel, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A gang member in Rocky Mount was arrested Thursday for possessing 15 bricks of heroin, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department. On Wednesday, the police department’s Narcotics Unit, Violent Crime and Gang Task Force Unit and the Special Response Team executed a search warrant in the Northgate Suites at 2326 North Wesleyan Boulevard.
NC band students threatened by man with shotgun at Christmas parade
JACKSON, N.C. — Students marching in a small town Christmas parade in Jackson, North Carolina, were harassed on Saturday, according to the town's chief of police. Police Chief John Young told WRAL News students performing in the parade reported that a man with a shotgun threatened them as they marched on Saturday.
North Carolina Man With Gun Threatens Band Students During Christmas Parade
An armed man reportedly threatened a middle school band as it marched past his home during a Christmas parade.
cbs17
Have you seen him? This man stole a pocketbook in a Roanoke Rapids grocery store, police say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for a man they say stole a pocketbook at a grocery store in downtown Roanoke Rapids. Investigators said the man stole the pocketbook around 5 p.m. on Oct. 30. The suspect is described as bald, wearing a green hoodie and black...
cbs17
Man with ‘extensive criminal history’ found to be trafficking cocaine in Halifax County, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies said they have arrested a man with an ‘extensive criminal history’ after finding him with a trafficking amount of cocaine. Deputies said they arrested 47-year-old Matthew Lamont Garner after executing a search warrant at his home on the 1000...
Comments / 0