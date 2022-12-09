ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Hideaway Pizza to open first Texas location in McKinney

Oklahoma-based Hideaway Pizza is planning for its first expansion to Texas with a restaurant in McKinney. (Courtesy Hideaway Pizza) Hideaway Pizza plans to open its first Texas location in north McKinney, according to the company’s Marketing Director Jenny Grigsby. The McKinney restaurant will be located at 2101 N. Hardin Blvd., according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
Family Dollar closes location in east McKinney

Family Dollar ceased operations at its east McKinney location on Dec. 3. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) Family Dollar has permanently closed its east McKinney location, according to Kristin Tetreault, the COO of Family Dollar’s parent company, Dollar Tree Inc. The McKinney store, located at 617 N. McDonald St., ceased operations on Dec. 3.
Frost Bank plans expansion to McKinney

The McKinney location will have a similar building layout and design to the rendering provided. (Courtesy Frost Bank) San Antonio-based Frost Bank plans to add a south McKinney location in 2023, according to Bill Day, senior vice president of Corporate Communication for Frost Bank. The financial center will be located...
