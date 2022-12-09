Oklahoma-based Hideaway Pizza is planning for its first expansion to Texas with a restaurant in McKinney. (Courtesy Hideaway Pizza) Hideaway Pizza plans to open its first Texas location in north McKinney, according to the company’s Marketing Director Jenny Grigsby. The McKinney restaurant will be located at 2101 N. Hardin Blvd., according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO