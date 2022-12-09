Read full article on original website
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms, which was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.” According to Maple Leaf Farms, the roast half duck is a fully-cooked dish that saves chefs time and allows consumers to create a restaurant-quality meal at home for their families.
