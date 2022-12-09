Read full article on original website
beavercountyradio.com
Commissioners Receive Updates On New EMS Radios, Outdoor Sports Court & Possible Airport Terminal At Work Session
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) Christmas is coming soon, but so is the new year–and the County Commissioners’ agenda for their December 14 meeting was heavily pointed towards many new things that will start appearing in 2023. Among those new things will be the final renovation/replacement to the outdoor...
beavercountyradio.com
Hopewell Township Receives State Grant For The Township Park
Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Hopewell Board of Commissioners received some good news from State Representative Rob Matzie announcing that they have been awarded a $250,000 grant for upgrades to the township park. Township manager Jamie Yurcina reported the grant is from PA DCED’s Covid-19 ARPA Pandemic Response Program. He said replacement of the playground equipment and upgrades will occur. The information was received in time for Monday night’s township meeting.
beavercountyradio.com
Honoring Achievements To Heated Arguments: The Story Of The Last Beaver Falls City Council Meeting Before Christmas
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) It isn’t often that any gathering could produce five rounds of applause and a seven-minute argument, but the Beaver Falls City Council experienced that whilst holding their final meeting before Christmas. The meeting began on a high note, with the city honoring both the Beaver...
Trash collection prices going up in Hopewell Township, will no longer be unlimited
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Trash collection prices are going up in a Beaver County community. Hopewell Township officials say Valley Waste’s bid for future trash collection is significantly higher than in previous years, around 65% more. This means homeowners will go from paying just over $56 per quarter...
Pittsburgh has a commission dedicated to racial equity – but in two years, it has never held a meeting
In summer 2020, Pittsburgh City Council approved, and former Mayor Bill Peduto signed into existence, the Commission on Racial Equity. According to the city code, the commission was meant to provide support for “reducing institutional racism and increasing racial equity in the City of Pittsburgh.”. But the commission and...
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Borough to Suspend Overnight Parking Restrictions
(Beaver Borough, Pa.) Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano is reporting that Beaver Police issued a statement over the weekend concerning the suspension of nighttime parking on borough streets which begins this Thursday December 15, 2022 and goes until March 1, 2023. No tickets will be issued. Enforcement will remain in effect on Third Street , according to the release.
Pa. daycare owner to pay $367K to IRS
A daycare owner convicted of withholding payroll tax from the IRS was sentenced.
beavercountyradio.com
300 Gallons of Gasoline Stolen in Hanover Twp.
(Hanover Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reported yesterday that they were dispatched to the Ponderosa Golf Course on Route 168 in Hanover Twp. for a report of theft. Upon arriving an investigating Troopers learned that someone stole around 300 gallons of gasoline from a gas...
beavercountyradio.com
Monaca Man Charged With DUI After Center Twp. Traffic Stop
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they conducted a traffic stop on November 26, 2022 at 9:22 PM on a 2001 Buick La Sabre that was bring driven by 57-year-old Kenneth Sutton of Monaca on Brodhead Road near Lincoln Drive in Center Township.
beavercountyradio.com
Imperial Daycare Operator Sentenced for Failing to Account for and Pay Over Taxes
PITTSBURGH, PA – A resident of Imperial, Pennsylvania has been sentenced in federal court to one day of imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release, the first six months of which are to be served on home detention, and ordered to pay $367,956.89 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, on her conviction for failing to account for and pay over payroll taxes to the Internal Revenue Service, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.
beavercountyradio.com
Former Elizabeth Borough Police Chief Pleads Guilty to Theft
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) Former Elizabeth Borough Police Chief Timothy L. Butler, Jr pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of theft of government property yesterday. Butler enetered his plea in front of District Judge Marilyn J. Horan. From June 2017 until December 2018, Butler, the former Chief of Police, stole...
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Woman Charged with DUI After Aliquippa Traffic Stop
(Aliquippa, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they conducted a traffic stop on November 27, 2022 at 12:46 AM on a 2003 Mercedes-Benz ML320 that was bring driven by 47-year-old Tonya Battle of Aliquippa on 20th Street near Mclean Street in the City of Aliquippa. During the...
Braddock Hills fire injures 2, forces senior citizens from homes
The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating an early-morning fire that forced more than a hundred senior citizens out of their apartments and sent at least two people to the hospital, according to North Braddock Fire Chief Anthony Rydzak. The fire broke out around 6 a.m. Monday at the Brinton...
Boil water advisory issued for MAWC customers in Hempfield and Unity
A boil water advisory was issued Saturday morning to about 4,500 Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers in portions of Hempfield and Unity. The advisory is expected to be in place until at least Monday morning, authority spokesman Matthew Junker said. Officials said customers will be notified when repairs are made and the boil advisory is lifted.
beavercountyradio.com
North Sewickley Family Alerted by Son of Fire in Home
(North Sewickley Twp., Beaver County , Pa.) A North Sewickley Township family escaped a fire thanks to the efforts of their 10-year-old son. Levi Baker noticed smoke in the mobile home after he got out of the shower around 2:30 PM on Saturday afternoon. The family’s home is is a...
$10K reward offered for information about embalmed head found in Beaver County
A $10,000 reward is being offered for this week only in the bizarre case of a woman’s embalmed head that was found lying along a road in Beaver County in 2014. The Beaver County Detective Bureau and Economy Borough police are offering a $5,000 reward that is being matched by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.
beavercountyradio.com
Law Suit Filed Over Mask Wearing by Giant Eagle Customers Dismissed by Federal Judge
(File Photo of Rochester Giant Eagle) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) A federal judge has dismissed lawsuits filed by customers at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic against Giant Eagle over mask requirements The judge declared the lawsuits moot because the grocery chain has since dropped its mandate. The lawsuits claimed that Giant...
wccsradio.com
PITTSBURGH MAN ARRESTED ON PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS CHARGES
A Pittsburgh man was arrested in Indiana on Sunday on public drunkenness and related charges. Indiana Borough Police say that at 5:26 a.m. on December 11th, police were called out to the 400 block of Gompers Avenue for a report of a vehicle parked in front of the caller’s house for an extended period of time. Police named 20-year-old DeSean Lemir Reeves of Pittsburgh as their suspect. He was arrested on charges of public drunkenness and underage possession of alcohol.
Former Pittsburgh police officer, mayoral candidate charged for allegedly threatening man with gun
PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Candidate for Mayor and former Pittsburgh Police officer Tony Moreno is facing simple assault and harassment charges. A neighbor alleges he came out onto his front porch Monday and pointed a shotgun at him. Moreno tells Channel 11 a very different story and says his neighbor is the one who should be criminally charged because of animal neglect and cruelty.
Weekend OVI checkpoint results released
Members of the Mahoning County OVI Task Force sent out results from two sobriety checkpoints held Friday.
