Aliquippa, PA

Hopewell Township Receives State Grant For The Township Park

Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Hopewell Board of Commissioners received some good news from State Representative Rob Matzie announcing that they have been awarded a $250,000 grant for upgrades to the township park. Township manager Jamie Yurcina reported the grant is from PA DCED’s Covid-19 ARPA Pandemic Response Program. He said replacement of the playground equipment and upgrades will occur. The information was received in time for Monday night’s township meeting.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Beaver Borough to Suspend Overnight Parking Restrictions

(Beaver Borough, Pa.) Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano is reporting that Beaver Police issued a statement over the weekend concerning the suspension of nighttime parking on borough streets which begins this Thursday December 15, 2022 and goes until March 1, 2023. No tickets will be issued. Enforcement will remain in effect on Third Street , according to the release.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
300 Gallons of Gasoline Stolen in Hanover Twp.

(Hanover Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reported yesterday that they were dispatched to the Ponderosa Golf Course on Route 168 in Hanover Twp. for a report of theft. Upon arriving an investigating Troopers learned that someone stole around 300 gallons of gasoline from a gas...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Monaca Man Charged With DUI After Center Twp. Traffic Stop

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they conducted a traffic stop on November 26, 2022 at 9:22 PM on a 2001 Buick La Sabre that was bring driven by 57-year-old Kenneth Sutton of Monaca on Brodhead Road near Lincoln Drive in Center Township.
MONACA, PA
Imperial Daycare Operator Sentenced for Failing to Account for and Pay Over Taxes

PITTSBURGH, PA – A resident of Imperial, Pennsylvania has been sentenced in federal court to one day of imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release, the first six months of which are to be served on home detention, and ordered to pay $367,956.89 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, on her conviction for failing to account for and pay over payroll taxes to the Internal Revenue Service, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.
IMPERIAL, PA
Former Elizabeth Borough Police Chief Pleads Guilty to Theft

(Pittsburgh, Pa.) Former Elizabeth Borough Police Chief Timothy L. Butler, Jr pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of theft of government property yesterday. Butler enetered his plea in front of District Judge Marilyn J. Horan. From June 2017 until December 2018, Butler, the former Chief of Police, stole...
ELIZABETH, PA
Aliquippa Woman Charged with DUI After Aliquippa Traffic Stop

(Aliquippa, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they conducted a traffic stop on November 27, 2022 at 12:46 AM on a 2003 Mercedes-Benz ML320 that was bring driven by 47-year-old Tonya Battle of Aliquippa on 20th Street near Mclean Street in the City of Aliquippa. During the...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
North Sewickley Family Alerted by Son of Fire in Home

(North Sewickley Twp., Beaver County , Pa.) A North Sewickley Township family escaped a fire thanks to the efforts of their 10-year-old son. Levi Baker noticed smoke in the mobile home after he got out of the shower around 2:30 PM on Saturday afternoon. The family’s home is is a...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

$10K reward offered for information about embalmed head found in Beaver County

A $10,000 reward is being offered for this week only in the bizarre case of a woman’s embalmed head that was found lying along a road in Beaver County in 2014. The Beaver County Detective Bureau and Economy Borough police are offering a $5,000 reward that is being matched by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

PITTSBURGH MAN ARRESTED ON PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS CHARGES

A Pittsburgh man was arrested in Indiana on Sunday on public drunkenness and related charges. Indiana Borough Police say that at 5:26 a.m. on December 11th, police were called out to the 400 block of Gompers Avenue for a report of a vehicle parked in front of the caller’s house for an extended period of time. Police named 20-year-old DeSean Lemir Reeves of Pittsburgh as their suspect. He was arrested on charges of public drunkenness and underage possession of alcohol.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Former Pittsburgh police officer, mayoral candidate charged for allegedly threatening man with gun

PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Candidate for Mayor and former Pittsburgh Police officer Tony Moreno is facing simple assault and harassment charges. A neighbor alleges he came out onto his front porch Monday and pointed a shotgun at him. Moreno tells Channel 11 a very different story and says his neighbor is the one who should be criminally charged because of animal neglect and cruelty.
PITTSBURGH, PA

