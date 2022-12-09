ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs4indy.com

IMPD boosts ranks with transfers from other departments

INDIANAPOLIS — Adam De Both spent more than eight years as a sheriff’s deputy patrolling Bartholomew County after breaking in with the Indiana University Police Department. Now De Both is a patrolman on IMPD’s Southeast District, enticed by better pay and the opportunity to leave Columbus for Indy....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman, home shot on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One woman was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD received a call around 3 a.m. from a residence in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street (near the intersection of E. Raymond and S. Keystone). One woman...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Rain overnight ahead of major cold blast for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Heavy rain showers become widespread this evening, right ahead of a blast of cold air to hit the Hoosier state. Widespread, heavy showers on the way tonight. Heavier pockets of rain will be present near Terre Haute, Lafayette, and Indianapolis. A cold blast of air hits us tomorrow evening. With moisture still present, that means we may see snow flurries and mixed precipitation.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

4 stabbed on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after four people were stabbed Wednesday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 9500 block of East 42nd Street around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon. When police arrived, they found four people with injuries consistent with stabbing wounds. Police say one of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana officials seek to increase work-based learning opportunities

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers say they’re considering new options for students to meet high school graduation requirements, and that could mean a greater emphasis on work-based learning. Work-based learning opportunities through courses, internships and apprenticeships are growing at high schools all over Indiana. And state lawmakers and officials...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Students detained after gun found on Decatur Central High School campus

INDIANAPOLIS — Decatur Central High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after learning that a student may have had a weapon. MSD Decatur Township said a parent told school officials that a student may have had a weapon. Officials placed the school on a soft lockdown while school police investigated the situation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an...
OWEN COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Weather patterns change this week for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Peaks of sun will be possible towards the end of the day Monday. Temperatures will not move much to begin the work week as our weather pattern remains stagnant. Monday will begin mild with overnight lows in the upper 30s and a high near average in the low 40s. Overcast conditions will persist through the first half of the day, but a few peeks of sun may emerge in the afternoon – something we haven’t seen in nearly a week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Near east side Indy house fire forces painters to evacuate

INDIANAPOLIS — Workers hired to paint a house on Indy’s near east side had their workday cut Sunday afternoon when the house burst into flames. The Indianapolis Fire Department was called around 2:40 p.m. to the 1600 block of N. Rural Street for a residence fire. Upon arrival, IFD crews found out that the fire had started in the home’s chimney and proceeded to destroy the second floor and attic space.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Rival candidates think Hogsett official events are campaign stops

INDIANAPOLIS — Rival candidates for Indianapolis mayor are not fans of his recent public schedule and think Hogsett is using events to do some low-key re-election campaigning. On Wednesday, Mayor Joe Hogsett held a news conference about the once trouble-plagued Oaktree Apartments complex on the far east side. Hogsett...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

8-year-old critically hurt in southwest side crash

INDIANAPOLIS — An 8-year-old child was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash on the southwest side. According to IMPD, two vehicles collided on Norcroft Drive near W. Mooresville Road around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. There were ten people among the two cars, including at least five...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: 2 women arrested for robbing 5 Indianapolis banks

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrests of two women who are accused of robbing five different banks across Indianapolis in the last several months. Ashley Thompson, 31, and Tazhane Brooks, 25, were both arrested for the bank robberies and face felony robbery charges. According...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch launches campaign to run for governor in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch is running for governor. Crouch has served as current Governor Eric Holcomb’s second in command since 2017. Prior to that, she served as the state auditor and as a state representative in District 78. “I have a vision for Indiana’s future...
INDIANA STATE

