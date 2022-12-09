Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
IMPD boosts ranks with transfers from other departments
INDIANAPOLIS — Adam De Both spent more than eight years as a sheriff’s deputy patrolling Bartholomew County after breaking in with the Indiana University Police Department. Now De Both is a patrolman on IMPD’s Southeast District, enticed by better pay and the opportunity to leave Columbus for Indy....
cbs4indy.com
Woman, home shot on near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — One woman was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD received a call around 3 a.m. from a residence in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street (near the intersection of E. Raymond and S. Keystone). One woman...
cbs4indy.com
Rain overnight ahead of major cold blast for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Heavy rain showers become widespread this evening, right ahead of a blast of cold air to hit the Hoosier state. Widespread, heavy showers on the way tonight. Heavier pockets of rain will be present near Terre Haute, Lafayette, and Indianapolis. A cold blast of air hits us tomorrow evening. With moisture still present, that means we may see snow flurries and mixed precipitation.
cbs4indy.com
4 stabbed on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after four people were stabbed Wednesday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 9500 block of East 42nd Street around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon. When police arrived, they found four people with injuries consistent with stabbing wounds. Police say one of...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana officials seek to increase work-based learning opportunities
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers say they’re considering new options for students to meet high school graduation requirements, and that could mean a greater emphasis on work-based learning. Work-based learning opportunities through courses, internships and apprenticeships are growing at high schools all over Indiana. And state lawmakers and officials...
cbs4indy.com
‘Bob & Tom’ comedian ‘Donnie Baker’ shot at after leaving restaurant for post-show dinner
INDIANAPOLIS — A popular local comedian said he was targeted in a “shots fired” incident in Indianapolis overnight Sunday. Ronald Sexton, better known for his Donnie Baker persona on “The Bob & Tom Show,” was listed on an incident report from Dec. 11. Just before...
cbs4indy.com
One block on Indy’s east side sees two homicides and multiple non-fatal shootings in recent months
INDIANAPOLIS — Community leaders on Indy’s east side are looking for answers following a series of shootings and homicides on the same block. The violence has taken place on the 100 block of North Euclid. That was the scene of a homicide last week. The front door is...
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Marine was going nearly 80 mph before Lawrence crash that killed Fishers teacher and her husband
INDIANAPOLIS – A Marine was going nearly 80 mph in a 40 mph zone before his government-issued car slammed into a vehicle carrying a Fishers kindergarten teacher and her husband in July 2022, police say. Jaime Heredia Jr., 30, is now charged with two counts of reckless homicide in...
cbs4indy.com
Students detained after gun found on Decatur Central High School campus
INDIANAPOLIS — Decatur Central High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after learning that a student may have had a weapon. MSD Decatur Township said a parent told school officials that a student may have had a weapon. Officials placed the school on a soft lockdown while school police investigated the situation.
cbs4indy.com
$2M Powerball ticket expires soon; Hoosiers urged to check for winning numbers
RUSSIAVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Hoosier Lottery is reminding players to check their tickets for the winning numbers from a June Powerball drawing worth $2 million before it expires. The Powerball ticket that matched all five white balls with a Power Play of 2x was purchased at McClure Oil #53...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Man shot and killed, truck crashes into porch on near north side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police found a man shot in the driver’s seat of a truck that crashed into a porch Wednesday on the near north side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police were called to the area of...
cbs4indy.com
DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an...
cbs4indy.com
Weather patterns change this week for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Peaks of sun will be possible towards the end of the day Monday. Temperatures will not move much to begin the work week as our weather pattern remains stagnant. Monday will begin mild with overnight lows in the upper 30s and a high near average in the low 40s. Overcast conditions will persist through the first half of the day, but a few peeks of sun may emerge in the afternoon – something we haven’t seen in nearly a week.
cbs4indy.com
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
cbs4indy.com
Near east side Indy house fire forces painters to evacuate
INDIANAPOLIS — Workers hired to paint a house on Indy’s near east side had their workday cut Sunday afternoon when the house burst into flames. The Indianapolis Fire Department was called around 2:40 p.m. to the 1600 block of N. Rural Street for a residence fire. Upon arrival, IFD crews found out that the fire had started in the home’s chimney and proceeded to destroy the second floor and attic space.
cbs4indy.com
Police: Drunk driver went more than 100 miles an hour through construction zone
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police have a man in custody after they say he went more than 100 mph through a construction zone while drunk Tuesday morning. The Indiana State Police said a trooper was near a construction zone on I-70 near mile marker 65 around 3:48 Tuesday morning. This is close to the Plainfield exit.
cbs4indy.com
Rival candidates think Hogsett official events are campaign stops
INDIANAPOLIS — Rival candidates for Indianapolis mayor are not fans of his recent public schedule and think Hogsett is using events to do some low-key re-election campaigning. On Wednesday, Mayor Joe Hogsett held a news conference about the once trouble-plagued Oaktree Apartments complex on the far east side. Hogsett...
cbs4indy.com
8-year-old critically hurt in southwest side crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An 8-year-old child was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash on the southwest side. According to IMPD, two vehicles collided on Norcroft Drive near W. Mooresville Road around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. There were ten people among the two cars, including at least five...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: 2 women arrested for robbing 5 Indianapolis banks
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrests of two women who are accused of robbing five different banks across Indianapolis in the last several months. Ashley Thompson, 31, and Tazhane Brooks, 25, were both arrested for the bank robberies and face felony robbery charges. According...
cbs4indy.com
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch launches campaign to run for governor in 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch is running for governor. Crouch has served as current Governor Eric Holcomb’s second in command since 2017. Prior to that, she served as the state auditor and as a state representative in District 78. “I have a vision for Indiana’s future...
