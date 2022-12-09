Read full article on original website
Comedian Kevin James returning to York for 2023 show
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Comedian and television and movie celebrity Kevin James will be returning to the Appell Center for the Performing Arts in York next year. James will be performing live at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts in York on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 8 p.m.
‘Next Generation’ Dunkin’ opening in York County
SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dunkin’ restaurant is officially opening its doors on Thursday, Dec. 15. In celebration of the grand-opening of this new Dunkin’ location, Dunkin’ Franchisee Ricky Patel, will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. According to Dunkin’, starting at 9a.m., they will surprise the first 100 guests in line with ‘Free Coffee for a Year giveaways’.
Hersheypark adds new juvenile sea lion to Aquatheatre
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark announced on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that Cruz, a juvenile California sea lion, has joined the five other animals that live at the Aquatheatre. Ocean Connections partnered with Hersheypark to bring Cruz to Hershey. Cruz was born in the New York Aquarium in Brooklyn on...
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This Week
There's an art to perfecting cookies. The one in the photo up there, snapped by James Trenda, is a Strawberry Pop Tart cookie from a Crumbl Cookies location. Dotting the i's is a mini Pop Tart on top, and let's not forget about that fresh strawberry fruit filling inside the cookie.
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top coming to Hersheypark Stadium
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Classic rock bands Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top are bringing their next tour to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023. “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour” will come to Hershey on Sept. 9, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. with special guest Uncle Kracker. The 22-date tour will...
Humane Pennsylvania Kicks Off Fee-Waived “12 Days of Adoptions”
Humane Pennsylvania is offering fee-waived pet adoptions for the next twelve days as part of their sponsored “12 Days of Adoptions” event in hopes of clearing the shelters for the holiday season. From Tuesday, December 13th, through Saturday, December 24th, all adoption fees will be waived for potential...
Spreading holiday cheer: group of friends in York tip waitress $1,300
YORK, Pa. (WHP) — Taking inspiration from social media, a group of friends in York County decided to spread some holiday cheer to a local waitress. Jamie Carmen and a group of friends went to the Stonybrook Family Restaurant on Saturday, where he gave the waitress a $1,300 tip.
The Belvedere Inn: Where Past Meets Present
On North Queen Street, a Christmas wonderland begins with beaded garlands and twinkling greens overhead in the foyer. In the dining room, a black tree adorned in silver and gold reaches the ceiling. Ornaments large and small dangle amid the beribboned swags draping the staircase. On the patio, lights gleam from the winter greenery.
'C'mon Down!' Bob Barker celebrates 99th birthday
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Legendary game show host Bob Barker is celebrating his 99th birthday!. Barker who hosted The Price Is Right from 1972 until 2007, is also a well-known animal rights activist. Before hosting The Price is Right, Barker was the host of Truth or Consequences from...
York County Christmas light show aims to benefit veterans
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County family has decorated their front yards for years, though the lights are more than just for show; these Christmas lights are for a special cause. It would be hard for Saint Nick to miss this house on Krone Road in Warrington Township...
What’s new at this year’s Pennsylvania Farm Show?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show will officially start on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Harrisburg. So what’s new this year?. With exciting things to eat and see, the Pennsylvania Farm Show can be a lot of fun. If you make it to the 107th farm show, be sure to check out these new exhibits and foods.
Crumbl Cookies opening first shop in south-central Pa. this week
Crumbl Cookies is baking up a storm with the debut of a new shop in south-central Pennsylvania. The chain, known for its oversized cookies sold in more than 200 rotating flavors, is opening an outpost at 8 a.m., Dec. 16 at 814 Town Center Drive in York. Crumbl Cookies dates...
Restaurant closings: These eateries bid farewell to central Pa. in 2022
Fallout from the pandemic continues to hurt the central Pennsylvania restaurant industry. While some new establishments opened, a rash of closings in 2022 included neighborhood bars, favorite diners and ethnic establishments. It was a year marked by a seismic shift. In some cases, restaurants traded hands as some owners bowed...
How much snow will Pennsylvania get this week? Check the map
It’s too early for a white Christmas, but parts of Pennsylvania could be covered in snow on Thursday. How much will stick depends on where you are: The Harrisburg area could see as much as 3″ to 6″ of snowfall, though sleet and rain will tamp that down. The northcentral part of the state is forecast to get close to a foot of snow. The ends, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, could miss out entirely.
Pa. Farm Show Complex, Expo Center parking now cash free
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Visitors to the PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will now have to leave their cash at home for their next visit. As of November 1, 2022, payment for parking will be available by credit card only for $15. Admission to the PA Farm Show is free with the advertised best time to arrive between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.
New Grocery Outlet coming to Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is officially opening a new location on Thursday, Dec. 15, in Mechanicsburg. According to the company, in celebration of the grand opening, customers have a chance of winning a $1,000 grocery giveaway from Dec. 5 through Jan. 12. Customers who are interested can enter the grocery giveaway by clicking here.
Former Harrisburg resident gives back to her community
HARRISBURG, Pa — A woman born and raised in Harrisburg is now a success in the beauty industry and the CEO and founder of her own nonprofit. But, she still comes back every year to help her community. Amanda Manigault started braiding hair on her front porch at 11-years-old.
East Shore Diner hauled to new home where it will reopen as retro scoop shop
The East Shore Diner, wrapped in white shrink wrap, took a nearly 12-mile journey on Monday to its new home. Secured a top a wide load trailer, the diner departed from 711 S. Cameron St. around 9 a.m. and traveled along Route 83 to Route 581 and arrived at its destination in Silver Spring Township.
Restaurant in Hershey closing after 23 years in business
An Italian restaurant in Hershey is closing at the end of the year after more than two decades in business. The Kotsalos family, owners of Dafnos Italian Grille at 1900 W. Chocolate Ave., announced the news Tuesday via a Facebook post, saying their final day in business will be Dec. 30.
Old Jail to be National TV With Nick Groff
The Old Jail is finally being recognized on national TV. In February, Nick Groff, an American paranormal investigator, musician, and television personality, notified Franklin County Historical Society about visiting our Old Jail to do a television segment on paranormal activity. We agreed to allow Groff and his crew to come explore and film Chambersburg’s Old Jail for a segment on his show.
