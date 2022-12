BOISE, Idaho — Three people were taken to local hospitals after a crash on US Highway 93 in Jerome County, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported Tuesday evening. Police said the crash happened when an 18-year-old man from Jerome attempted to make a left turn onto westbound 200 North from the highway in a GMC Sierra. The man failed to yield the right-of-way to an oncoming Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by a 47-year-old man from Jerome.

JEROME COUNTY, ID ・ 7 DAYS AGO