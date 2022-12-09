Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Chargers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsLos Angeles, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Related
KTLA.com
Recent rains send trash and debris streaming toward SoCal beaches
Heavy rains across Southern California have sent a stream of trash and debris flowing down the San Gabriel River while the garbage-filled water ends up getting dumped into the ocean. KC Fockler, co-chair of the Seal Beach/Huntington Beach Surfrider Foundation, who went to see the mess, said he couldn’t believe...
Near-freezing temperatures chill Southern California
You’d better bundle up before you head out for the day. Temperatures across the Los Angeles area were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, even reaching 32 degrees in Ventura. Locations like Burbank, Woodland Hills, Pasadena, and San Bernardino saw near-freezing temperatures, and frost was spotted in some areas of the Southland. While temperatures […]
NBC Los Angeles
California's Statewide Snowpack Piles Up After December Storms
California's statewide snowpack level is more than 200 percent above normal for this time of year after powerful December storms blanketed the Sierra Nevada Mountains with snow. The statewide snowpack, a critical measurement for water resources managers, reached 223 percent of normal for Monday. On Tuesday, that figure was at...
What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?
A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, but experts say the drought is far from over.
Super Scoopers Return Back To Quebec Canada As Contract Expires With L.A. County
The two Super Scoopers that have been leased by the County of Los Angeles for more than 25 years to help battle brush fires in Santa Clarita and a majority of Southern California have returned home. The CL-415 aircraft, better known as the Super Scoopers arrived in the County on Aug. 29 and went into ...
SoCal to see sunshine Wednesday as temperatures remain cold
Southern California on Wednesday should be clear and sunny, but temperatures will be cold.
Major winter storm pounds California's Sierra Nevada with 5 feet of snow and 165 mph wind gust
A massive winter storm blasted the Sierra Nevada mountains over the weekend with up to 5 feet of snow and wind gusts along ridgetops reaching triple-digit speeds that would match major hurricanes.
SoCal storm brings strange sight to Huntington Beach: Snow on the ground
Monday's winter storm brought the unusual sight of snow and ice to Huntington Beach.
Storm system moves into Southern California, prompting street closures in flooded areas
Steady rain was falling across Southern California on Sunday, with minor flooding, mud and debris flows closing some roads.
Showers, thunderstorms, snow to continue in Southern California
A cold weather system is expected to bring another day of rain, snow and thunderstorms to Southern California Monday. The showers come after several inches of rain were dumped on the region Sunday. The stormy weather had brought more than three inches of rain to Woodland Hills, La Cañada Flintridge, Sierra Madre and East Pasadena […]
KTLA.com
Rain-soaked SoCal leads to difficult conditions
Consistent rain made for difficult conditions across the Southland on Sunday, leading to at least two water rescues, a toppled tree and potential mud and debris flows. Residents in a flood-prone Sun Valley neighborhood said they have to stay inside on rainy, windy nights because of the debris that builds up outside their homes.
Heavy snow hits Southern California mountains, stranding some drivers
A snow storm that hit Southern California overnight prompted California Highway Patrol escorts over the Grapevine Monday morning and left drivers stranded in the San Bernardino Mountains. Escorts across the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine area were in place before 4 a.m., according to a tweet from Caltrans District 6. Signs in the area read […]
KTVU FOX 2
Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving
SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
Ten California Cities Named Among 'Most Caring' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the most caring cities across the country.
KTLA.com
Recent coyote attacks in Southern California the fault of people, expert says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct a misspelled name. Humans are largely to blame for the recent string of coyote attacks on pets and humans in the Los Angeles area, according to at least one wildlife expert. “Typically, coyotes are very shy and want to avoid...
Southern California Officials Worried About More Landslides After Huge Rockfall Caught on Camera
A rockfall occurred in the coastal Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles County, and now, officials are worried that more landslides may follow. Thankfully, no injuries were reported after the incident, the city said in a statement. The landslide occurred at 10 a.m. local time. It forced a local beach...
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for Monday
Thunderstorm Watch Issued Through Monday 12-12-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch from overnight tonight through Monday early evening in all locations of the coast, valley and basin zones as numerous thunderstorms will be expected due to the passage of the secondary impulse so read on for details.
Bakersfield Channel
Storms touch ground across California
(KERO) — Back to back winter storms are hitting most of the country and the first system is making a significant impact in California. This week up to five feet of snow was expected in the Sierra Nevada. Meanwhile, in Lake Tahoe winds have been so fierce that a...
NBC Los Angeles
Travel to the Moon, via Palos Verdes Peninsula, at ‘Astra Lumina'
Mapping our course to the moon and the stars far beyond would take a number of complex steps, we imagine, and getting back home? Also a rather time-consuming task, which is something to consider, especially around the busy holiday season. But we can stay put on this planet and find...
California Hit by ‘Atmospheric River Event’ That Brought Several Feet of Snow
An atmospheric river event is barreling through the West coast this weekend, blanketing California in a thick layer of snow and forcing more than 10 million people across the country to brace for the monstrous storm. As the storm raged through California, highways shut down, trees fell, and flood and avalanche warnings lit the state all the way from the coast to Lake Tahoe. And according to forecasters, that was just the beginning.
Comments / 5