Shop with a cop helps families have a special holiday

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — 107.7 GNA’s shop with a cop takes place this Saturday, December 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Crossgates Mall. Shop with a cop gives families in need an opportunity to give gifts this holiday season.

WGNA takes online nominations and partners with Blue Friday to work with local police departments in the Capital Region to reach out to families who would benefit the most from Shop with A Cop. Selected families will gather at Crossgates where children will shop for their presents with local police officers.

Matty Jeff, Brand Manager for WGNA states, “Each year GNA’s shop with a cop becomes more special as we are able to brighten the holidays for more and more families, while giving the children an opportunity to get to know our amazing men and women in blue,” “Christmas is all about giving, and shop with a cop is a memorable experience that gives back to our local kids.” You can also make donations to shop with a cop year-round to the ‘Blue Friday Shop with a Cop’ account at any Cap Com Federal Credit Union branch.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.