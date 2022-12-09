Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do It
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand opening
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From Pittsburgh
3 Great Burger Joints in Pittsburgh
3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh
explore venango
State Police Calls: Area Man Cited for Allegedly Shoving Wife During Dispute
MERCER/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Mercer-based State Police have charged a Sandy Lake man with harassment following a dispute that occurred around 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, near Patton Road, in Lake Township, Mercer County. Police say a husband and...
Former Pittsburgh police officer, mayoral candidate charged for allegedly threatening man with gun
PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Candidate for Mayor and former Pittsburgh Police officer Tony Moreno is facing simple assault and harassment charges. A neighbor alleges he came out onto his front porch Monday and pointed a shotgun at him. Moreno tells Channel 11 a very different story and says his neighbor is the one who should be criminally charged because of animal neglect and cruelty.
Former Pennsylvania police chief pleads guilty to stealing drugs from evidence locker
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A former police chief in Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing drugs from an evidence locker on Tuesday. Timothy Butler, 46, a former Elizabeth Borough police chief, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft of government property, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday, according to WPXI.
wccsradio.com
PITTSBURGH MAN ARRESTED ON PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS CHARGES
A Pittsburgh man was arrested in Indiana on Sunday on public drunkenness and related charges. Indiana Borough Police say that at 5:26 a.m. on December 11th, police were called out to the 400 block of Gompers Avenue for a report of a vehicle parked in front of the caller’s house for an extended period of time. Police named 20-year-old DeSean Lemir Reeves of Pittsburgh as their suspect. He was arrested on charges of public drunkenness and underage possession of alcohol.
beavercountyradio.com
Hopewell Township Receives State Grant For The Township Park
Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Hopewell Board of Commissioners received some good news from State Representative Rob Matzie announcing that they have been awarded a $250,000 grant for upgrades to the township park. Township manager Jamie Yurcina reported the grant is from PA DCED’s Covid-19 ARPA Pandemic Response Program. He said replacement of the playground equipment and upgrades will occur. The information was received in time for Monday night’s township meeting.
beavercountyradio.com
Commissioners Receive Updates On New EMS Radios, Outdoor Sports Court & Possible Airport Terminal At Work Session
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) Christmas is coming soon, but so is the new year–and the County Commissioners’ agenda for their December 14 meeting was heavily pointed towards many new things that will start appearing in 2023. Among those new things will be the final renovation/replacement to the outdoor...
Former Pa. officer charged for allegedly threatening man with shotgun
An ex-cop and mayoral candidate was charged with harassment and simple assault for allegedly threatening a man with a shotgun, according to reports. According to Pittsburgh police, Anthony Moreno called to report a man he thought wasn’t allowed to remove dogs from the residence, according to WPXI. While on the call with police, Moreno allegedly screamed to the man, “If you leave, I will shoot your tires out.”
beavercountyradio.com
Honoring Achievements To Heated Arguments: The Story Of The Last Beaver Falls City Council Meeting Before Christmas
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) It isn’t often that any gathering could produce five rounds of applause and a seven-minute argument, but the Beaver Falls City Council experienced that whilst holding their final meeting before Christmas. The meeting began on a high note, with the city honoring both the Beaver...
Missing 81-year-old man from Lawrence County found dead near home
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A missing 81-year-old man from Lawrence County was found dead near his home, Pennsylvania State Police said. Jack Podner was last contacted at his home on state Route 168 in Washington Township on or about Dec. 16, according to police. State police said there’s no...
erienewsnow.com
Man Charged after Creating Disturbance in Maternity Ward in Venango County
A Clarion man has been cited for public drunkenness for creating a disturbance in the maternity ward of a Venango County hospital, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened Friday morning at UPMC Northwest in Cranberry Township. The 42-year-old man was at the hospital with his girlfriend in preparation for...
1 juvenile killed, another injured in McKeesport shooting
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — One juvenile is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in McKeesport Tuesday afternoon. Police and medics found the two victims when they were called to Versailles Avenue around 3:30 p.m.Police said both were taken to hospitals where one of them was pronounced dead. The other is in critical condition.At least 10 evidence markers dotted the ground in the parking lot of the Uni-Mart gas station."We just had a meeting last night to talk about anti-violence," said Healthy Village Learning Institute president and CEO Keith Murphy. "What can we do from a community level,...
wtae.com
North Braddock police chase ends with car in flames, injuries
NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — A North Braddock police officer confirms that a police chase turned into a crash scene Tuesday evening, with some injuries involved. At least one person is in the hospital following the crash, Allegheny County dispatch says. Police had been pursuing a man who was wanted,...
Westmoreland man jailed for allegedly leaving dog without food or water in Greensburg home
A Westmoreland man is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly leaving a dog in a home when he moved, causing the dog to die of starvation. Greensburg police say they were called to a home on White Street by the property owner, who said Timothy Steinman Jr., 43, of New Kensington, moved from the home and left a dog in the basement with no food or water for an unknown amount of time.
wtae.com
Man with gun holds up gas station in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A man armed with a gun held up the Sunoco on the 1600 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood. The robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The store clerk told police the robber stole money and then ran off. No one was...
Young kids who died in fatal Sewickley fire identified
The children killed in a Sewickley house Fire Tuesday have been identified. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner says 6-year-old Jack Wylde Lightner and 9-year-old Lyric Keys both died on scene.
$10K reward offered for information about embalmed head found in Beaver County
A $10,000 reward is being offered for this week only in the bizarre case of a woman’s embalmed head that was found lying along a road in Beaver County in 2014. The Beaver County Detective Bureau and Economy Borough police are offering a $5,000 reward that is being matched by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.
Pa. daycare owner to pay $367K to IRS
A daycare owner convicted of withholding payroll tax from the IRS was sentenced.
wtae.com
Police: 16-year-old boy shoots his stepfather in South Strabane Township
SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 16-year-old charged with shooting his stepfather is being charged as an adult, but the question of where he will be held as he awaits court action will be decided in a courtroom at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday. The teen and the...
Trash collection prices going up in Hopewell Township, will no longer be unlimited
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Trash collection prices are going up in a Beaver County community. Hopewell Township officials say Valley Waste’s bid for future trash collection is significantly higher than in previous years, around 65% more. This means homeowners will go from paying just over $56 per quarter...
Westmoreland to kick off blight blitz with Advance Furniture demolition in Greensburg
A six-story building that housed one of Greensburg’s first department stores more than a century ago soon will be only a memory. It originally featured the J.W. Pollins and Son’s dry goods and furniture business and the Galbraith and Jamison grocery store when it opened in 1903 at 221 S. Main St.
