Aliquippa, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

Former Pittsburgh police officer, mayoral candidate charged for allegedly threatening man with gun

PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Candidate for Mayor and former Pittsburgh Police officer Tony Moreno is facing simple assault and harassment charges. A neighbor alleges he came out onto his front porch Monday and pointed a shotgun at him. Moreno tells Channel 11 a very different story and says his neighbor is the one who should be criminally charged because of animal neglect and cruelty.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

PITTSBURGH MAN ARRESTED ON PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS CHARGES

A Pittsburgh man was arrested in Indiana on Sunday on public drunkenness and related charges. Indiana Borough Police say that at 5:26 a.m. on December 11th, police were called out to the 400 block of Gompers Avenue for a report of a vehicle parked in front of the caller’s house for an extended period of time. Police named 20-year-old DeSean Lemir Reeves of Pittsburgh as their suspect. He was arrested on charges of public drunkenness and underage possession of alcohol.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Hopewell Township Receives State Grant For The Township Park

Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Hopewell Board of Commissioners received some good news from State Representative Rob Matzie announcing that they have been awarded a $250,000 grant for upgrades to the township park. Township manager Jamie Yurcina reported the grant is from PA DCED’s Covid-19 ARPA Pandemic Response Program. He said replacement of the playground equipment and upgrades will occur. The information was received in time for Monday night’s township meeting.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Former Pa. officer charged for allegedly threatening man with shotgun

An ex-cop and mayoral candidate was charged with harassment and simple assault for allegedly threatening a man with a shotgun, according to reports. According to Pittsburgh police, Anthony Moreno called to report a man he thought wasn’t allowed to remove dogs from the residence, according to WPXI. While on the call with police, Moreno allegedly screamed to the man, “If you leave, I will shoot your tires out.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 juvenile killed, another injured in McKeesport shooting

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — One juvenile is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in McKeesport Tuesday afternoon. Police and medics found the two victims when they were called to Versailles Avenue around 3:30 p.m.Police said both were taken to hospitals where one of them was pronounced dead. The other is in critical condition.At least 10 evidence markers dotted the ground in the parking lot of the Uni-Mart gas station."We just had a meeting last night to talk about anti-violence," said Healthy Village Learning Institute president and CEO Keith Murphy. "What can we do from a community level,...
MCKEESPORT, PA
wtae.com

North Braddock police chase ends with car in flames, injuries

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — A North Braddock police officer confirms that a police chase turned into a crash scene Tuesday evening, with some injuries involved. At least one person is in the hospital following the crash, Allegheny County dispatch says. Police had been pursuing a man who was wanted,...
BRADDOCK, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Westmoreland man jailed for allegedly leaving dog without food or water in Greensburg home

A Westmoreland man is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly leaving a dog in a home when he moved, causing the dog to die of starvation. Greensburg police say they were called to a home on White Street by the property owner, who said Timothy Steinman Jr., 43, of New Kensington, moved from the home and left a dog in the basement with no food or water for an unknown amount of time.
GREENSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Man with gun holds up gas station in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man armed with a gun held up the Sunoco on the 1600 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood. The robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The store clerk told police the robber stole money and then ran off. No one was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

$10K reward offered for information about embalmed head found in Beaver County

A $10,000 reward is being offered for this week only in the bizarre case of a woman’s embalmed head that was found lying along a road in Beaver County in 2014. The Beaver County Detective Bureau and Economy Borough police are offering a $5,000 reward that is being matched by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

