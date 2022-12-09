MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — One juvenile is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in McKeesport Tuesday afternoon. Police and medics found the two victims when they were called to Versailles Avenue around 3:30 p.m.Police said both were taken to hospitals where one of them was pronounced dead. The other is in critical condition.At least 10 evidence markers dotted the ground in the parking lot of the Uni-Mart gas station."We just had a meeting last night to talk about anti-violence," said Healthy Village Learning Institute president and CEO Keith Murphy. "What can we do from a community level,...

MCKEESPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO