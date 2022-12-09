Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
New look at an ancient disease: Study finds novel treatment targets for gout
Many Americans think of gout as a disease from a bygone era, akin to rickets or scurvy. The condition commonly afflicted the rich and royal, including American historical figures such as Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson. Gout is indeed one of the earliest known diseases, first identified by the ancient...
MedicalXpress
Patients with treatment resistant depression at higher risk of death
Patients with treatment resistant depression have a 23% higher risk of death than other depressed patients. They also have twice as much outpatient care and spend three times the number of days in inpatient care. These are the findings of a new study published in JAMA Psychiatry by researchers from...
MedicalXpress
Potent results from a new immune treatment seen in patients with hard-to-treat blood cancers
All patients in the Phase I / II clinical trial of glofitamab had Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and their cancer had relapsed or was no longer responding to conventional treatments, including CAR T-cell therapy. Peter Mac treated the first patients in the world with glofitamab and was a major...
MedicalXpress
Drop in mortality seen with AChEI, memantine in dementia with lewy bodies
For patients with dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), treatment with acetylcholinesterase inhibitors (AChEIs) and/or memantine is associated with reduced hospital admissions and mortality, according to a study published online Dec. 6 in PLOS Medicine. Shanquan Chen, from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, and colleagues examined whether AChEIs...
MedicalXpress
Drug discovery offers potential treatment for common kidney disease
A serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines, a new study shows. In a study in mice, scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI).
MedicalXpress
Half of US adults say they had COVID-19, but only a fraction were officially diagnosed, new research shows
Half of U.S. adults report being sickened with COVID-19 at some point during the pandemic, with only a fraction saying they received an official medical diagnosis of the respiratory infection, according to a new survey by the COVID States Project, led by Northeastern researchers. Among the key findings, the survey...
MedicalXpress
Studies show strong link between tooth loss and inflammatory bowel disease
Inflammatory bowel disease often coexists with periodontal disease. This is shown in new publications from a European research project that explored the connection between the two diseases. How is oral health actually affected by an inflammatory bowel disease? And how does the mouth affect our gut? The fact that periodontitis...
MedicalXpress
Possible therapeutic approach to fight incurable blood cancer
Multiple myeloma (MM) is the second most common type of blood cancer. It attacks the plasma cells in the blood. A team at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) has now discovered a mechanism which provides indications of when and why these cells become aggressive. The team is still conducting...
MedicalXpress
UK watchdog to probe spike in Strep A drug prices
The UK's competition regulator on Wednesday announced a probe into drug companies for raising prices of antibiotics used to treat Group A Streptococcus (Strep A). At least 17 children have died in the UK from severe cases of Strep A this winter season, according to the UK Health Security Agency.
MedicalXpress
Hearts and bodies change with age, heart disease treatments may need to change, too
For people ages 75 and older, age-related changes in general health and in the heart and blood vessels require consideration and likely modifications in how heart attacks and heart disease are treated, according to a new American Heart Association scientific statement published today in the Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
MedicalXpress
Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%
Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
MedicalXpress
Measuring reduced alcohol consumption, not just abstinence, effective for evaluating medication treatment for drinking
An analysis of combined pharmacotherapy for reducing drinking and smoking has validated findings that measuring reductions in the amount of drinking, not just abstinence, was an effective outcome for alcohol medication trials. Currently, the Food and Drug Administration, which oversees U.S. clinical trials, accepts total abstinence and percentage of days with no drinking as criteria for success in clinical trials of medication to treat alcohol use disorder.
MedicalXpress
Combo of bad cholesterol and high blood pressure may increase heart attack or stroke risk
High levels of lipoprotein(a), a type of "bad" cholesterol, may be associated with an 18-20% higher risk of cardiovascular disease among people who have hypertension, however, CVD risk was not higher among those without hypertension, according to new research published today in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal. "High blood...
MedicalXpress
Share of patients with heat exhaustion increased 53 percent when comparing June 2016 to June 2021
Among privately insured individuals receiving medical services, the percentage of patients diagnosed with heat exhaustion increased 52.5 percent when comparing June 2016 to June 2021. This was part of a general trend in which, from May to September, the percentage of patients who were diagnosed with heat stress, heat exhaustion or heatstroke was higher in each month in 2021 than in the corresponding month of 2016. These and other findings are reported in a FAIR Health brief released today, Heat-Related Illness: A Window into Recent Trends.
MedicalXpress
Micro-dosing rats with psilocybin who have autism-like FXS found to improve symptoms
A combined team of researchers from University Roma Tre and Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. has found that administering microdoses of psilocybin to rats with fragile X syndrome (FXS), an autism-like disease, improves some aspects of cognitive performance. In their paper published in the journal Psychopharmacology, the group describes feeding...
MedicalXpress
New immune culprit discovered in Alzheimer's disease
The reason your three-pound brain doesn't feel heavy is because it floats in a reservoir of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), which flows in and around your brain and spinal cord. This liquid barrier between your brain and skull protects it from a hit to your head and bathes your brain in nutrients.
MedicalXpress
Brain stimulation found to improve reading ability in macular degeneration patients
A new study is the first to show brain stimulation improves reading in patients with macular degeneration. Drug treatments only slow down the progression of the disease, but Waterloo scientists discovered they could train the brain to use the information it receives more efficiently. Transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) is...
MedicalXpress
Researchers challenge conventional view of visual perception. Is it really a horse or the photo of a horse?
If you were shown a photo of a horse and asked what it is, you would likely say, "a horse." But, of course, it isn't a horse, and you would be aware of this: you cannot feed or ride the photo in your hand. Yet, when studying visual perception, researchers often take it for granted that people see a horse when they look at a photo of a horse. This may be a mistake.
MedicalXpress
What's driving the ongoing Adderall shortage, and what parents can do
Shortages of the ADHD drug Adderall are expected to continue for months, forcing families to scramble for ways to deal with their children's attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The shortage has caused headaches and hassles for parents like San Diego mom Jackie Meader, who has been "flustered, rushed and out...
MedicalXpress
New study reveals hidden genetic anomaly behind common late-onset cerebellar ataxia
Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, McGill University and other institutions have found that a well-concealed genetic variation in the gene FGF14, called a DNA tandem repeat expansion, causes a common form of late-onset cerebellar ataxia, a brain disorder that interferes with coordinated movement. Tandem repeat expansions are only found in 50 conditions, including Friedreich's ataxia and Huntington's disease, but researchers believe they could account for many other conditions.
