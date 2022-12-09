ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 16

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To No. 1 Wide Receiver's Commitment

Five-star wide receiver recruit Jeremiah Smith has announced his commitment decision. The No. 2 overall player in the 2024 class has chosen the Ohio State Buckeyes over Miami, USC, Georgia, Florida, and Florida State. This commitment gives Ohio State the No. 1 and No. 2 overall players in the 2024...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

C.J. Stroud Not Happy With Critical Fans On Wednesday

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud made it clear today that he has teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba's back. After a breakout 2021 season, Smith-Njigba's 2022 campaign was severely limited by a hamstring injury. Last week, the star wide receiver announced he would not be playing in the College Football Playoff and would begin preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

CJ Stroud Reacts To What People Said After Michigan Loss

It's no secret that Ohio State got embarrassed by Michigan a few weeks ago. Michigan went into the Horseshoe and stomped all over its biggest rival, 45-23. It gave the Wolverines a second-straight win in the series and also clinched them a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game. That...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes announce coaching hire

As the Ohio State football team is preparing to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve, the Buckeyes just announced a coaching hire. The Ohio State football team announced over the weekend that senior advisor to the head coach, Keenan Bailey, will take over for Kevin Wilson as the new tight end coach. Bailey has been seen by many as an up-and-comer in coaching circles, and Ryan Day wanted to make sure that he would stick with the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football Analysts Predict Ohio State vs. Georgia Score

College football fans eagerly await New Year's Eve's Peach Bowl matchup behind Georgia and Ohio State. Before bowl season begins in full earnest, Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer of 247Sports made picks for some of the biggest games. That includes the highly anticipated College Football Playoff semifinal matchup in Atlanta.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Cardale Jones Reacts To Troubling Ohio State Report

NIL is rapidly turning college football into a pay-for-play landscape. Even a powerhouse program like Ohio State can't always keep up. According to Dave Biddle of 97.1 The Fan, the Buckeyes "missed out" on a five-star recruit because they didn't come close to his NIL demands. That wording angered Jones,...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Tennessee Star Jalin Hyatt Makes Decision On NFL Draft

One of Tennessee's best offensive weapons is taking the next step in his football career. Junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has decided to forego his senior year and enter the 2023 NFL Draft. He made the announcement via his Twitter account. "So thankful for my @Vol_Football teammates, coaches, and all...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Football World Not Happy With Ryan Day's Answer Tuesday

On Tuesday, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made some odd comments about running back Dallan Hayden. Day first said Hayden didn't play many snaps against Michigan because he didn't fit the flow of that game. He added that Chip Trayanum was running well. As for Hayden's outlook for the...
COLUMBUS, OH
ocolly.com

Two-time All-MAC running back Tyler commits to OSU

More holes are beginning to be patched for the OSU football team, creating a slight glimpse into what the 2023 roster could look like. On Monday morning, Western Michigan running back Sean Tyler committed to OSU, becoming the second commitment for the Cowboys out of the transfer portal for the current recruiting class.
COLUMBUS, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Tennessee Volunteers Jalin Hyatt’s Rumored Girlfriend, Molly Murphy

Jalin Hyatt, a football wide receiver for the Tennessee Volunteers, has been named the 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner. In Tennessee football history, this dynamic athlete is the first to win an award. After such a feat, the player’s admirers naturally want to learn more about the man behind the jersey. However, fans are especially drawn to Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. The alleged couple doesn’t post about each other on social media or discuss their relationship in public. But they do comment on one other’s posts, and Hyatt frequently adds a heart emoji to hers. Very little is known about Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. So, we reveal her full biography in this Molly Murphy wiki.
KNOXVILLE, TN
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot during fight in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was injured in a shooting Sunday evening in the Mount Vernon section of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim at approximately 5:51 p.m. At the hospital, officers interviewed the 31-year-old man, who said he was in the area of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns

These Ohio companies donated to election deniers’ …. These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of …. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Bp1GeW. Columbus police to gain access to ‘nuisance’ complex’s …...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
686K+
Followers
87K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy