No. 1 Overall Wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith Announces Commitment
Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 wide receiver from the 2024 class, is heading to Ohio State. He announced his commitment on Wednesday night. Smith received offers from a plethora of Power Five programs, such as Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and USC. At the end of the day, Smith couldn't...
Football World Reacts To No. 1 Wide Receiver's Commitment
Five-star wide receiver recruit Jeremiah Smith has announced his commitment decision. The No. 2 overall player in the 2024 class has chosen the Ohio State Buckeyes over Miami, USC, Georgia, Florida, and Florida State. This commitment gives Ohio State the No. 1 and No. 2 overall players in the 2024...
Ohio State Linebacker Announces Decision On His Football Future
One of Ohio State's leading tacklers is reportedly coming back to Columbus next year. Per Buckeyes beat writer Cameron Teague, senior linebacker Steele Chambers says he plans to return to OSU for one more season before taking the next step to the pros. Chambers has enjoyed a very strong second...
C.J. Stroud Not Happy With Critical Fans On Wednesday
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud made it clear today that he has teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba's back. After a breakout 2021 season, Smith-Njigba's 2022 campaign was severely limited by a hamstring injury. Last week, the star wide receiver announced he would not be playing in the College Football Playoff and would begin preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Look: C.J. Stroud Reveals Ohio State's Mindset Against Georgia
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud knows his team is being doubted going into Dec. 31's College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 1 Georgia. But the Heisman Trophy finalist says the Buckeyes are using it as fuel. "It's really Ohio against the world, and we call it the Woody against the...
Kirby Smart updates status of Ladd McConkey and Warren McClendon ahead of Peach Bowl
Kirby Smart is ready for the Peach Bowl as Georgia prepares to take on Ohio State on New Year’s Eve. Smart said at a press conference on Wednesday that he’s “happy and fired up to play in what I’ve always thought was one of the best bowls in the country. Atlanta is home to so much of college football.”
CJ Stroud Reacts To What People Said After Michigan Loss
It's no secret that Ohio State got embarrassed by Michigan a few weeks ago. Michigan went into the Horseshoe and stomped all over its biggest rival, 45-23. It gave the Wolverines a second-straight win in the series and also clinched them a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game. That...
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes announce coaching hire
As the Ohio State football team is preparing to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve, the Buckeyes just announced a coaching hire. The Ohio State football team announced over the weekend that senior advisor to the head coach, Keenan Bailey, will take over for Kevin Wilson as the new tight end coach. Bailey has been seen by many as an up-and-comer in coaching circles, and Ryan Day wanted to make sure that he would stick with the Buckeyes.
College Football Analysts Predict Ohio State vs. Georgia Score
College football fans eagerly await New Year's Eve's Peach Bowl matchup behind Georgia and Ohio State. Before bowl season begins in full earnest, Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer of 247Sports made picks for some of the biggest games. That includes the highly anticipated College Football Playoff semifinal matchup in Atlanta.
Look: Cardale Jones Reacts To Troubling Ohio State Report
NIL is rapidly turning college football into a pay-for-play landscape. Even a powerhouse program like Ohio State can't always keep up. According to Dave Biddle of 97.1 The Fan, the Buckeyes "missed out" on a five-star recruit because they didn't come close to his NIL demands. That wording angered Jones,...
Ohio State commits McDonald, Simpson-Hunt earn huge bumps in updated Top247
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, General Manager - Player Personnel Mark Pantoni, and the Ohio State staff have been working hard on their 2023 recruiting. They currently have 19 commitments for that class. Those commitments make up the country’s No. 6 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.
Prediction: Ohio State Buckeyes set to flip coveted 4-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz
When Lausanne Collegiate School (Tennessee) four-star quarterback Brock Glenn flipped his commitment from the Ohio State Buckeyes to Florida State Seminoles in late November it started turning the quarterback carousel. Looking for a replacement, Ohio State almost immediately scheduled an ...
Tennessee Star Jalin Hyatt Makes Decision On NFL Draft
One of Tennessee's best offensive weapons is taking the next step in his football career. Junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has decided to forego his senior year and enter the 2023 NFL Draft. He made the announcement via his Twitter account. "So thankful for my @Vol_Football teammates, coaches, and all...
Football World Not Happy With Ryan Day's Answer Tuesday
On Tuesday, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made some odd comments about running back Dallan Hayden. Day first said Hayden didn't play many snaps against Michigan because he didn't fit the flow of that game. He added that Chip Trayanum was running well. As for Hayden's outlook for the...
Two-time All-MAC running back Tyler commits to OSU
More holes are beginning to be patched for the OSU football team, creating a slight glimpse into what the 2023 roster could look like. On Monday morning, Western Michigan running back Sean Tyler committed to OSU, becoming the second commitment for the Cowboys out of the transfer portal for the current recruiting class.
Meet Tennessee Volunteers Jalin Hyatt’s Rumored Girlfriend, Molly Murphy
Jalin Hyatt, a football wide receiver for the Tennessee Volunteers, has been named the 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner. In Tennessee football history, this dynamic athlete is the first to win an award. After such a feat, the player’s admirers naturally want to learn more about the man behind the jersey. However, fans are especially drawn to Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. The alleged couple doesn’t post about each other on social media or discuss their relationship in public. But they do comment on one other’s posts, and Hyatt frequently adds a heart emoji to hers. Very little is known about Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. So, we reveal her full biography in this Molly Murphy wiki.
Man shot during fight in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was injured in a shooting Sunday evening in the Mount Vernon section of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim at approximately 5:51 p.m. At the hospital, officers interviewed the 31-year-old man, who said he was in the area of […]
These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns
These Ohio companies donated to election deniers’ …. These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of …. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Bp1GeW. Columbus police to gain access to ‘nuisance’ complex’s …...
Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
Police searching for two suspects in connection to a robbery in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community help in locating a pair of suspects who reportedly took part in a robbery and assault in July. Columbus police say that two suspects met with the victim in a Walmart near the Bethel Road and Sawmill Road intersection in northwest Columbus. It […]
