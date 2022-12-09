Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death
Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
College Sports Announcer Has Reportedly Been Fired
A college sports announcer has reportedly been fired. According to a report by the Toledo Blade, the voice of the school's athletic teams has been let go. Brent Balbinot, the voice of the Toledo Rockets, has been fired, per the report. "He flew on the men’s basketball charter to last...
Recruit Who Decommitted From Deion Sanders, Colorado Reportedly Announces New Commitment
Former Colorado tight end commit Tucker Ashcraft has flipped his commitment from the Buffaloes and pledged his intent to join Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023. Ashcraft re-opened his college recruitment just two days after Deion Sanders accepted the Colorado head coaching job. He originally committed back in April.
Longtime College Football Coach Was Fired In Locker Room
Navy wasted no time moving on from head coach Ken Niumatalolo after Saturday's double-overtime loss to Army. Niumatalolo was in Navy's locker room on Saturday when athletic director Chet Gladchuk walked in and fired him. "First of all, we just got kicked in the gut," Niumatalolo said, via ESPN. "I...
Tom Brady Was Stunned By Family's Decision On Sunday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady suffered one of his worst defeats as a starting quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the opening whistle en route to a 35-7 win. Despite the beatdown, Brady's family decided to stay until after the game. Except Brady figured they...
Football World Reacts To The Maria Taylor Announcement
Amid her first season at NBC, Maria Taylor is reportedly going to be an even bigger part of the network's sports coverage going forward. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Taylor will be leading NBC's Big Ten college football coverage as its studio host. NBC is one of several networks to have secured Big Ten college football rights in a deal running from 2023 to 2030.
Details Emerge From Mike Leach's Heartbreaking Death
Longtime college football coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night from heart complications. He was 61. In a statement shared by Mississippi State, Leach's family said he was an organ donor. "Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father, and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at...
Georgia Football Staffer Reportedly Leaving For Bulldogs' Rival
A Georgia football coach is leaving for a new gig but he won't have to travel far. According to John Brice of FootballScoop, Buster Faulkner, who's an offensive analyst at Georgia, is leaving the program to be Georgia Tech's offensive coordinator. Faulkner has been in Athens since 2020 and has mainly worked with the quarterbacks.
Nick Saban Releases Statement On The Mike Leach Situation
Well-wishes continue to pour in for Mississippi State's Mike Leach after the Bulldogs head coach reportedly suffered a massive heart attack at home on Sunday. The university says that Leach remains in critical condition at the school's medical center in Jackson as of this morning. Alabama's Nick Saban was among...
Mike Leach's Old Comment On His Obituary Is Going Viral
Late Monday night, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away following complications related to a heart condition. Leach was 61 years old. A beloved college football coach, Leach was arguably the best personality the sport has seen over the past few decades. That was evidenced by what he said...
Female College Football Staffer Reportedly Arrested
A female college football staffer was reportedly arrested earlier this month. According to a report from TMZ Sports, a female staffer at Tennessee State was reportedly arrested after allegedly ramming her car into a player's vehicle. The female staffer allegedly spotted the team's running back with his new girlfriend. "According...
Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment
When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Appears To Have Quit Team
This past week, the Atlanta Falcons named rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder as their starter heading into Week 15 — benching veteran signal caller Marcus Mariota. Mariota is currently away from the team and may not return. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith addressed Mariota's absence with an "illuminating" statement during...
247Sports
Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program
Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
Breaking: Mike Leach's Reason For Hospitalization Revealed
Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach suffered a major heart attack on Sunday. The longtime college football head coach suffered a heart attack on Sunday and went several minutes without oxygen, according to a report on Monday afternoon. Leach was airlifted to the hospital on Sunday, where he's remained...
Mike Leach Reportedly 'Still Fighting' On Monday
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach is reportedly "still fighting" on Monday morning. Leach was rushed to the hospital on Sunday with a medical emergency. Mississippi State announced the tragic news on Sunday afternoon. Details surrounding Leach's hospitalization are mostly unclear at this point. However, according to a report out...
College Basketball Coach Is Reportedly Still In Jail
Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard remains in jail as of Monday afternoon. Beard was reportedly arrested on disturbing charges on Monday morning, less than 24 hours before his team's game later this evening. As of this morning, Beard remained in jail. "As of 9 a.m., Beard remains in the...
atozsports.com
Why Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols could be the team that gets one SEC coach fired in 2023
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols could be the program that gets one SEC head coach fired in 2023. When Tennessee plays Missouri on November 11 next season, Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz could be coaching for his job. Drinkwitz, who received an extension this season, is 17-18 over his...
Football World Reacts To Massive Running Back Transfer
South Carolina's leading rusher is reportedly on the move. According to The Athletic's Max Olson, "South Carolina RB MarShawn Lloyd has entered the portal." Adding, "Lloyd led the Gamecocks in rushing this season, had 749 total yards and 11 TDs. Former top-50 recruit." The football world reacted to Lloyd's transfer...
5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be Flipping Commitment
Five-star quarterback Dante Moore could be on the verge of flipping his commitment. At least that's what it sounds like. Moore, the No. 11 recruit and No. 5 quarterback from the 2023 class, committed to Oregon in July. However, the Ducks recently lost one of their top coaches. Offensive coordinator...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
686K+
Followers
87K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 1