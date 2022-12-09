Read full article on original website
wdfxfox34.com
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy For Addiction Recovery
Originally Posted On: https://lilacrecoverycenter.com/blog/cbt-addiction-recovery/. Many rely on CBT or Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for addiction recovery and treatment. When you’re dealing with a substance use disorder, there are almost always complex and interacting issues. In fact, one problem is rarely to blame for the onset of SUD. Unfortunately, it can be difficult to identify and address every cause, whether your substance use has been impacted by genetics, life difficulties, unsafe or unsteady environments, brain chemistry, or something else.
verywellmind.com
Types of Behavioral Disorders in Children
Some conditions that may contribute to behavior issues in children include the following. Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurobehavioral condition that is usually first diagnosed in childhood. It involves characteristic behavior patterns that may involve hyperactivity, inattention, and impulsivity. Children with these characteristics may have more difficulty paying attention, staying on task, and controlling their behaviors.
Patients suffering with hard-to-treat depression may get relief from magnetic brain stimulation
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Not only is depression a debilitating disease, but it is also widespread. Approximately 20 million adult Americans experience at least one episode of depression per year. Millions of them take medication to treat their depression. But for many, the medications don't work:...
PsyPost
Dissociative symptoms are common among individuals with depression, study finds
“Dissociating” has become an internet buzzword, but what does it mean and how common is it really? A study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research suggests that this mental disconnect may be very common among people with depressive symptoms. Dissociation is a word used to describe a mental...
Medical News Today
The best sleep aids for chronic insomnia
Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that people associate with trouble falling asleep, waking in the middle of sleep, or not getting a restful sleep. Some medications may help someone with chronic insomnia, but a person should exercise caution when using them for a long period. Several prescription sleep aids...
PsyPost
People with anxiety or PTSD following a traumatic brain injury are more likely to be prescribed medication than attend psychotherapy
A team of researchers explored treatment patterns among people diagnosed with anxiety or PTSD following a traumatic brain injury. The findings, published in the Journal of Neuropsychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences, revealed that these individuals are more likely to be prescribed psychotropic medication than to receive psychotherapy — which may be a cause for concern.
MedicalXpress
What's behind the amoxicillin shortage? A pharmacist explains
While a "tripledemic" of RSV, flu and COVID-19 continue to strain health care systems across Texas and the U.S., drug shortages are also complicating patient care during this year's severe respiratory virus season. Among the challenges is a scarcity in amoxicillin, which the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention considers...
ajmc.com
Review: Infertility Associated With Depression, Anxiety, and Emotional Distress
Infertility and mental health have a complex relationship, with the impact of mental distress in evaluating for infertility and fertility treatments being quite significant. Many pharmacologic treatments in assisted reproduction technology (ART) can affect mental health. Similarly, depression, anxiety, and emotional distress may affect the outcomes of (ART) and other infertility treatments, although this is controversial.
MedicalXpress
Half of US adults say they had COVID-19, but only a fraction were officially diagnosed, new research shows
Half of U.S. adults report being sickened with COVID-19 at some point during the pandemic, with only a fraction saying they received an official medical diagnosis of the respiratory infection, according to a new survey by the COVID States Project, led by Northeastern researchers. Among the key findings, the survey...
MedicalXpress
Possible therapeutic approach to fight incurable blood cancer
Multiple myeloma (MM) is the second most common type of blood cancer. It attacks the plasma cells in the blood. A team at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) has now discovered a mechanism which provides indications of when and why these cells become aggressive. The team is still conducting...
MedicalXpress
Studies show strong link between tooth loss and inflammatory bowel disease
Inflammatory bowel disease often coexists with periodontal disease. This is shown in new publications from a European research project that explored the connection between the two diseases. How is oral health actually affected by an inflammatory bowel disease? And how does the mouth affect our gut? The fact that periodontitis...
MedicalXpress
Doctors give ineffective weight loss advice to patients with obesity, finds research
A new research study published today in Family Practice finds that when doctors tell patients living with obesity to lose weight, the guidance they give is generally vague, superficial, and commonly not supported by scientific evidence. Obesity is a chronic and relapsing condition, but physicians often lack guidance on which...
MedicalXpress
Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%
Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
MedicalXpress
Combo of bad cholesterol and high blood pressure may increase heart attack or stroke risk
High levels of lipoprotein(a), a type of "bad" cholesterol, may be associated with an 18-20% higher risk of cardiovascular disease among people who have hypertension, however, CVD risk was not higher among those without hypertension, according to new research published today in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal. "High blood...
MedicalXpress
New look at an ancient disease: Study finds novel treatment targets for gout
Many Americans think of gout as a disease from a bygone era, akin to rickets or scurvy. The condition commonly afflicted the rich and royal, including American historical figures such as Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson. Gout is indeed one of the earliest known diseases, first identified by the ancient...
MedicalXpress
Brain stimulation found to improve reading ability in macular degeneration patients
A new study is the first to show brain stimulation improves reading in patients with macular degeneration. Drug treatments only slow down the progression of the disease, but Waterloo scientists discovered they could train the brain to use the information it receives more efficiently. Transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) is...
MedicalXpress
Patients with treatment resistant depression at higher risk of death
Patients with treatment resistant depression have a 23% higher risk of death than other depressed patients. They also have twice as much outpatient care and spend three times the number of days in inpatient care. These are the findings of a new study published in JAMA Psychiatry by researchers from...
WebMD
Virtual Yoga Program Could Improve IBS Symptoms
Dec. 5, 2022 – A virtual yoga program could help patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) improve their symptoms, fatigue, and stress, according to a new study published in The American Journal of Gastroenterology. Previous studies have found that in-person yoga programs can improve physiological, psychological, and emotional health....
MedicalXpress
Hearts and bodies change with age, heart disease treatments may need to change, too
For people ages 75 and older, age-related changes in general health and in the heart and blood vessels require consideration and likely modifications in how heart attacks and heart disease are treated, according to a new American Heart Association scientific statement published today in the Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
MedicalXpress
Micro-dosing rats with psilocybin who have autism-like FXS found to improve symptoms
A combined team of researchers from University Roma Tre and Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. has found that administering microdoses of psilocybin to rats with fragile X syndrome (FXS), an autism-like disease, improves some aspects of cognitive performance. In their paper published in the journal Psychopharmacology, the group describes feeding...
