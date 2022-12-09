Read full article on original website
Popculture
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife, Allison Holker, Breaks Her Silence on Husband's Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker confirmed his passing on Wednesday and opened up about her grief in a statement published by PEOPLE. Boss was found dead at a hotel in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Holker gave fans the news in her own words and then asked for privacy for her family during this difficult time.
Bride Upset After Guests Leave Wedding Early
"I was upset, though I tried not to let it show because my husband was equally upset," recalled the bride.
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Rushed To Fill Pricey Bed & Breakfast Slots With Lularoe Friends After Guests Refused To Pay For $6K Retreat
Left high and dry? Weeks after receiving fan backlash over plans for her expensive Utah retreat, Sister Wives star Meri Brown struggled to sell tickets and had to rely on friends and allegedly even fellow Lularoe members to go on the pricey trip. "She was scrambling to try and fill spots. It was all her LuLaRoe team that went," a source claimed. "No one paid the prices she asked for." "The group [photographed biking with Meri] consisted of 'fans' who filled spots without paying," the source added. MERI BROWN GUSHES SHE IS 'IN LOVE' WITH ALL THINGS 'CURRENTLY PRESENT' IN...
Producer Sam Is Married, Hear The Wedding Details
On Friday, November 25th, William Domke and Samantha Coppolino aka Producer Sam got married. With so much of the show in attendance, we were able to talk about the big day all day on today's show. We all gathered at The Ryland Inn in New Jersey to celebrate the beautiful...
Popculture
'1000-lb Sisters' Star Hospitalized in TLC Show's Season 4 Preview
The Slaton sisters are returning to the small-screen on Jan. 17. A preview for the upcoming fourth season of the TLC reality phenomenon 1000-lb Sisters shows 36-year-old Tammy Slaton being taken in an ambulance ahead of her long-awaited gastric bypass surgery. She was rushed to the ER after she was unable to breathe. "Her body is shutting down," sister Amy, 35, said.
Tragic DJ tWitch was ‘going through a tough time’ after Ellen DeGeneres’ show ended, DJ Boof believes
TRAGIC DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss was "going through a tough time" after The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended, fellow daytime TV music man and friend DJ Boof has claimed. DJ Boof- who spun for The Wendy Williams Show for 10 years, exclusively told The U.S. Sun that he and the late DJ tWitch had connected over social media through the years, as well as in the aftermath of Ellen DeGeneres' show ending.
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.
Shemika "Mika" Cosey was a vibrant, 16-year-old who lived in Berkeley, Missouri with her mom, Paula, and her three sisters. Aside from Mika, Paula had two older daughters and a 10-month-old baby girl; Mika was the fun-loving middle child. Mika adored kids and she looked after her baby sister while Paula, a single mom, worked late to support the family of four.
Single Mom Thinks Her Daughter Is A Witch After She Saw Her Braiding Her Hair Alone
*This is a work of nonfiction based on true events that I witnessed firsthand; it is used with permission. Sometimes children do things that appear strange to adults; they become involved in things that makes you to ask silly questions. Although not all children cause stress for their parents, but if you have a stubborn child, you will understand what I mean.
Today’s Al Roker breaks down in tears as weatherman’s co-hosts surprise him at home in emotional new video
TODAY show meteorologist Al Roker has broken down in tears as his co-hosts surprise him at his house. He has been at home recovering from a hospital stay to treat blood clots in his legs and lungs. On Wednesday's show, the Today hosts sat around the couch and talked about...
"Narcissistic" Biological Father Is Invited to Daughter's Wedding Despite Mom and Him Having "Bad Blood"
The desire to maintain a relationship with one's biological parents is innate to the human species, and in most cases, this relationship is based on love and mutual respect for one another. On the other hand, as you are going to discover, there are situations in which a parent may go beyond the bounds of their influence and connection by expressing their expectations about how they would want things to happen during a wedding,
Jonnie Irwin Says TV Show Let Him Go After Revealing Terminal Cancer Diagnosis: 'Broke My Heart'
"I feel hugely let down. I can't even watch the show now," Jonnie Irwin said after claiming Channel 4's A Place In the Sun dropped him after revealing his terminal cancer diagnosis Jonnie Irwin is opening up about how his terminal cancer diagnosis has impacted his life. After he revealed his terminal lung cancer diagnosis in 2020, the British TV personality, 49, claimed to The Sun that his contract was terminated with Channel 4's home improvement show A Place in the Sun, which he hosted on-air since 2004. Channel...
hotnewhiphop.com
Shanquella Robinson Update: Reporter Tries To Interrogate Late Woman’s “Friends” From Deathly Vacation
Both the FBI and Mexican authorities are currently taking steps to solve the tragic murder mystery. The news of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson’s shocking death has left hurt in the hearts of many. Currently, Mexican authorities and the FBI are working together to investigate the tragic and unusual circumstances surrounding her death.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jenelle Evans Hints That She Wants Another Baby; Critics React In Horror
Jenelle Evans is inarguably one of the worst mothers ever to be featured on reality television. We say “one of” only because the new Casey Anthony docuseries might technically qualify as a reality show. Anyway, Jenelle has lost custody of each of her kids at one time or...
Popculture
'Duck Dynasty': Why Uncle Si Burst Into Tears on His Texas Hunting Trip
Duck Dynasty star Silas "Uncle Si" Robertson shared a heartfelt story about a recent hunting trip in Texas on the Duck Call Room podcast that has fans tearing up. With the help of his co-hosts, Silas described catching up with one particular deer that was "so beautiful" that he started crying on the spot. As a lifelong hunter, he said that this was a new experience for him.
Mother-in-law to be ruins wedding by telling groom’s guests that it’s called off, none of his family shows up
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events a friend and I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Over the course of my life I have worked in a lot of restaurants. I love being a waitress, I love having an easy job where you know exactly what is expected of you but also one that changes every day. Every day you get to see and talk to new people that you wait on, and on top of that, you work with so many people that sometimes become big parts of your life.
Father locks daughter in her room on wedding day because the groom owes him money
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Patty had an interesting relationship with her husband, Ron, from the very beginning. They met when they were in meeting for former drug users, and then found out that the meeting was a front to lure people into Scientology, which they both were.
Father Helps Pay for Three of His Daughter's Weddings But Refuses to Contribute to Her Fourth One
It's not easy to say no to your children, especially when they're in a time of need. But sometimes, you have to put your foot down and refuse their requests - even if it means they'll be angry with you. That's what one father did recently when his 32-year-old daughter asked him to fund her fourth wedding which was highlighted in a recent online post, documented by Taylor McCloud of Newsweek.
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his garden
A loving father with a beautiful rose garden has always made sure his daughter never left the house without a fresh rose. He also gave her a special flower on her wedding day, and their bond touched thousands of people.
Upworthy
Bride Leaves Empty Seat For Late Son, Can't Stop Crying When She Sees Who's Seated There
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 13, 2019. It has since been updated. A bride named Becky was given the most wonderful surprise by her husband-to-be on the day of their wedding. As a mother, Becky had experienced her worst nightmare when she lost her son Triston at the tender age of 19. At the time, his heart, along with his other organs, was donated to patients in need. Though Becky was in great emotional distress, she soldiered on, and two years later, she had the opportunity to marry Kelly, the man of her dreams. At their wedding, he planned the sweetest surprise ever that left her in tears she simply could not control.
