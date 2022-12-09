UK, Japan, and Italy are joining forces to build a new next-generation fighter jet that can fight with artificial intelligence

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
  • Britain, Japan, and Italy are working to build a next-generation fighter jet together.
  • The fighter jet will have cutting-edge weapons and advanced capabilities, such as the ability to work with uncrewed aircraft.
  • Leaders said the "ambitious" development of the aircraft has a target date of 2035.

Britain, Italy, and Japan are joining forces to build a next-generation fighter jet that can use artificial intelligence amid heightened security concerns in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region.

Leaders of the three countries announced the initiative, dubbed the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), in a joint statement on Friday and said the "ambitious" development of the aircraft has a target date of 2035. The project merges research for Japan's F-X project, aimed at replacing ageing F-2s, and Britain's Tempest program, the purpose being the replacement of the Typhoon.

"As leaders of Japan, Italy and the UK, we are committed to upholding the rules-based, free and open international order, which is more important than ever at a time when these principles are contested, and threats and aggression are increasing," the joint statement read.

"Since defending our democracy, economy and security, and protecting regional stability, are ever more important, we need strong defence and security partnerships, underpinned and reinforced by a credible deterrent capability," it added.

Britain's defense ministry said in a release that it hopes to develop the fighter jet with various advanced capabilities such as cutting-edge weapons, innovative data systems, and advanced sensors. There is also a hope that it could work with uncrewed aircraft.

The ministry added that more "likeminded" countries may want to join the GCAP over time, and the aircraft is expected to be "compatible" with fighter jets from NATO allies.

Reuters, which first reported on the deal back in July, cited Japan's defense ministry in saying that the aircraft will also have advanced capabilities in cyber warfare and artificial intelligence, with the BBC explaining that such systems could aid a pilot when they are overwhelmed or stressed. The aircraft's design will be led by Britain's BAE Systems, Italy's Leonardo, and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the aircraft's development, and partnership with Japan and Italy, highlights that "the security of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions are indivisible."

These two regions have seen increasing military tensions this year, as Europe grapples Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the Chinese military ramps up its activities near Japan and Taiwan and in the South China Sea. In a joint statement with Japan's defense ministry on Thursday, the US Department of Defense said it supports Tokyo's security cooperation with London and Rome.

